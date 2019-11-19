All apartments in Rock Springs
Last updated May 5 2020 at 12:21 AM

2721 Bastion Drive

2721 Bastion Drive · (307) 317-1199
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

2721 Bastion Drive, Rock Springs, WY 82901

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,400

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1520 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Townhouse
No utilities are included
Appliances included are Refrigerator, range oven, microwave,dishwasher, and disposal.
Sprinkler system, Off street parking, Fenced in yard, Attached garage, and Washer and dryer hookups
Need owner approval on pets.
Application fee is $40.00

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,400, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,400, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2721 Bastion Drive have any available units?
2721 Bastion Drive has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2721 Bastion Drive have?
Some of 2721 Bastion Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2721 Bastion Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2721 Bastion Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2721 Bastion Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2721 Bastion Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rock Springs.
Does 2721 Bastion Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2721 Bastion Drive does offer parking.
Does 2721 Bastion Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2721 Bastion Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2721 Bastion Drive have a pool?
No, 2721 Bastion Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2721 Bastion Drive have accessible units?
No, 2721 Bastion Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2721 Bastion Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2721 Bastion Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2721 Bastion Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2721 Bastion Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
