Green River, WY
541 Jensen Street
Last updated June 17 2020

541 Jensen Street

541 Jensen Street · (307) 317-1199
Location

541 Jensen Street, Green River, WY 82935

Price and availability

Amenities

2 bedroom 1 Bathroom Duplex
No utilities included
Appliances included are : stove, dishwasher, Refrigerator, Disposal, Washer and dryer hook ups
Pets Allowed
Pet fees include a nonrefundable pet fee of $250 and $30 per pet per month for the life of the lease
To view please call Stephanie @ 307-389-7881

Rental Terms: Rent: $600, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $650, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 541 Jensen Street have any available units?
541 Jensen Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Green River, WY.
What amenities does 541 Jensen Street have?
Some of 541 Jensen Street's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 541 Jensen Street currently offering any rent specials?
541 Jensen Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 541 Jensen Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 541 Jensen Street is pet friendly.
Does 541 Jensen Street offer parking?
No, 541 Jensen Street does not offer parking.
Does 541 Jensen Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 541 Jensen Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 541 Jensen Street have a pool?
No, 541 Jensen Street does not have a pool.
Does 541 Jensen Street have accessible units?
No, 541 Jensen Street does not have accessible units.
Does 541 Jensen Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 541 Jensen Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 541 Jensen Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 541 Jensen Street does not have units with air conditioning.
