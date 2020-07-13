Apartment List
/
WY
/
casper
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 13 2020 at 12:59 AM

18 Apartments for rent in Casper, WY with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Casper apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private ga... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
24 Units Available
Preserve At Greenway Park
2079 Preserve Cir, Casper, WY
1 Bedroom
$875
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
1040 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,299
1300 sqft
Residents can take advantage of black appliances, laundry hookups and oversized garden soaking tubs. The community features two heated pools, hot tub, lounge areas and coffee bar. Set amidst historic trails near Casper Mountain.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 12:23am
25 Units Available
Casper Village
2300 E 18th St, Casper, WY
Studio
$765
540 sqft
1 Bedroom
$645
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$759
910 sqft
Casper Village Apartments offer the best in apartment living: bright, spacious floorplans, well-lit hallways, storage closets, individual air conditioning, off-street parking and the choice of furnished or unfurnished efficiency, one or two bedroom
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 12:09am
72 Units Available
The Ridge at Blackmore
5200 Blackmore Rd, Casper, WY
1 Bedroom
$900
1036 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$980
1216 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,290
1380 sqft
Welcome To The Ridge At Blackmore. From the wide variety of amenities, to the convenience of premier neighborhood shopping and entertainment, The Ridge at Blackmore is an elite new community focused on meeting your individual needs.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 12:39am
10 Units Available
Sunridge Apartments
3900 E 12th St, Casper, WY
2 Bedrooms
$789
900 sqft
Sunridge Apartments was created for those who know what they want out of life! Our elegant homes of distinction provide carefree living with personalized service. You'll be surrounded by natural beauty and vitality.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 12:40am
21 Units Available
Alpine Meadows
3870 E 8th St, Casper, WY
1 Bedroom
$770
636 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$735
812 sqft
Welcome to Alpine Meadows Apartments, a beautiful place to live. Our property features lush landscaping in a quiet, peaceful environment. You will enjoy the spacious apartments and wonderful neighbors.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
627 S Melrose St
627 South Melrose Street, Casper, WY
3 Bedrooms
$1,199
1212 sqft
Available 08/05/20 627 Melrose Street - Property Id: 314359 Casper Wyoming single family house with detached garage near Washington park, aquatic center and hospital.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1714 S. Lennox
1714 South Lennox Avenue, Casper, WY
4 Bedrooms
$1,250
Eastside Tri-level - This eastside tri-level has all new carpet and paint, 3 bedrooms up and 1 non-conforming down, a family room, attached garage, and a fenced back yard. $1250/mo. + utilities, $1200 security deposit. No pets, no smoking.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2215 E 7th 19
2215 East 7th Street, Casper, WY
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1509 sqft
2215 E 7th, Town Homes - Property Id: 49261 Remodeled non-smoking two bedroom , 1.5 bath with updated appliances and kitchen, central ac, small fenced yard, unfinished basement with w/d hookups.

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 12:57am
1 Unit Available
1471 South Nebraska Avenue - 2
1471 South Nebraska Avenue, Casper, WY
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
2750 sqft
HUGE 3 bedroom apartment! The bedrooms are massive and each one has its own bathroom. This unit has an evaporative cooler, unfinished basement, parking in front, and on the side. New paint and carpet with a back deck to enjoy a BBQ. No Pets.

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 12:57am
1 Unit Available
940 E. 3rd Street, Suite 211
940 East 3rd Street, Casper, WY
Studio
$2,900
1135 sqft
The Casper Clinic is the premiere medical office building in central Wyoming. Located one block west of the Wyoming Medical Center on the corner of S. McKinley Street and E. 3rd Street.

1 of 10

Last updated April 4 at 11:15am
1 Unit Available
2557 Painted Horse Trl
2557 Painted Horse Trail, Casper, WY
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1682 sqft
Gorgeous 1 level - This gorgeous 1 level home has 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, a fantastic kitchen, dining room, master suite with a garden tub, shower, and double sinks, there's laundry hook-ups and a double attached garage plus central air. $1350/mo.

1 of 9

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
2622 Lanner St
2622 Lanner Street, Casper, WY
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1552 sqft
3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Twinhome - Twin home with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, double garage, laundry hook ups, and a fenced yard. One dog allowed with an deposit. Call Commercial Services Inc. at (307) 234-7179 for more information.

1 of 6

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
1018 1/2 St John
1018 1/2 Saint John St, Casper, WY
1 Bedroom
$700
600 sqft
Affordable 1 Bedroom House - Cute and cozy, 1 bedroom house. Parking is off street, and area is close to transportation and public swimming.Will consider a pet. Mini Washer & Dryer included. New carpet & paint. www.gardengaterealestatellc.

1 of 11

Last updated October 8 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
1427 East 12th Street
1427 East 12th Street, Casper, WY
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1645 sqft
Centrally located home, 2 bedrooms up and 1 non conforming down. Part of the basement needs work completed (as reflected in the price), but has usable laundry room, family room and bedroom.

1 of 10

Last updated May 2 at 11:50am
1 Unit Available
211 E K
211 East K Street, Casper, WY
2 Bedrooms
$800
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Lots of Room for the Price! - Small home on tiny lot! 1 bedroom up, 1 non conforming down, small office down. Laundry room with washer/dryer down. 1 car off street parking.Small front yard, no back yard. Will consider pet.Floor furnace.

1 of 3

Last updated July 13 at 12:57am
1 Unit Available
1417 S. Fairdale
1417 South Fairdale Avenue, Casper, WY
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1366 sqft
Updated well maintained centrally located townhome with oversized single garage and washer/dryer, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors. Great deck for entertaining, very close to shopping, schools and restaurants. No smoking. No Pets.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1814 W. 15th
1814 West 15th Street, Casper, WY
4 Bedrooms
$1,125
2269 sqft
Spacious 4+ Bedroom House - Spacious 4 bedroom, 2 bath house with 2 bonus rooms, laundry hook ups, shed, fenced yard and off street parking. One dog allowed with an additional pet deposit. Fill out our free application on our website at csirealty.
Results within 1 mile of Casper

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
657 6th St.
657 6th Street, Evansville, WY
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1506 sqft
657 6th St. Available 07/20/20 Beautiful 3 bedroom with double garage - Nice twin home built in 2009. 3 bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths, double garage, laundry hook ups, dishwasher, fenced back yard. $1200/mo. + utilities, $1150 security deposit.
City Guide for Casper, WY

Situated on the banks of the North Platte River at the foot of the majestic Casper Mountain sits the historic little city of Casper, Wyoming. A picturesque, Old West small town that also boasts all the modern amenities of a thriving 21st century American city, Casper is a popular residential destination for homeowners and leasers alike. Are you looking to find an apartment for rent in Casper, without any jokes involving ghosts? Then you’re in luck, bold apartment hunter, because we guarantee the dwellings of your dreams lie somewhere in our ghost-less listings! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Casper, WY

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Casper apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Similar Pages

Casper 3 BedroomsCasper Apartments with Balcony
Casper Apartments with ParkingCasper Dog Friendly Apartments
Casper Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Glenrock, WY

Apartments Near Colleges

Casper College