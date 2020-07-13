/
apartments with pool
9 Apartments for rent in Star City, WV with pool
Suncrest
401 Marlowe Circle
401 Marlowe Cir, Monongalia County, WV
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
POOL IS OPEN! This town home is located in the heart of it all! Offering a master suite with private bath. There are two bedrooms and 2.5 baths. The home has stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and wood laminate floors.
Results within 5 miles of Star City
Suncrest
West Run Morgantown
500 Koehler Dr, Morgantown, WV
2 Bedrooms
$550
865 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$375
1059 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$355
1226 sqft
West Run is an off-campus student housing apartment community located near WVU in Morgantown, WV.
Suncrest
423 Fountain View Drive
423 Fountain Vw, Monongalia County, WV
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1100 sqft
423 Fountain View Drive Available 07/17/20 2 Bedroom/2 Bath Condo--Available NOW - This 2 bed/2 bath condo is located close to the medical center, with easy access to downtown. Unit comes with a microwave, dishwasher, and washer and dryer.
Suncrest
3711 Sun Pl
3711 Sun Pl, Monongalia County, WV
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
2422 sqft
Amazing 3 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom apartment in Morgantown. Amenities included: central air, central heat, deck, dishwasher, hardwood floors, pool, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, and washer dryer. No Utilities included. Is not pet friendly.
Suncrest
2821 Suncrest Village
2821 Suncrest Village, Monongalia County, WV
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1102 sqft
2821 Suncrest Village Available 08/03/20 2 bed/2 bath condo in Suncrest—Available 08/03/2020 - This 2 bed/ 2 bath condo features 9 foot ceilings, a fireplace, crown molding, pool, internet lounge, fitness center and more.
Suncrest
1324 Suncrest Village
1324 Suncrest Village, Monongalia County, WV
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1200 sqft
1324 Suncrest Village Available 08/03/20 2 bed/2 bath condo in Suncrest - Available 08/03/2020 - This beautiful 2 bedroom/2 bath condominium is located in the gated community of Suncrest Village, and is just minutes away from shopping, restaurants,
Suncrest
1420 Townhouse Way
1420 Townhouse Way, Monongalia County, WV
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
Gorgeous and spacious 3 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom townhome located in the highly desirable Suncrest Village. This property is located just minutes from the amenities that the Suncrest Town Center offers.
Results within 10 miles of Star City
325 Falcon Run Road
325 Falcon Run, Cheat Lake, WV
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
5 Bedrooms
Ask
Three bedroom townhouse with 8 ft. sun room extension in the rear. Large kitchen and large master bedroom. Full finished basement with half bath and a computer room. Tenants have access to swimming pool and fitness center in the complex.
217 Raven Run
217 Raven Run, Cheat Lake, WV
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
217 Raven Run Available 08/03/20 3 Bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome near Med Center - Available 8/3 - This beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath townhome is close to the Med center and many major Morgantown amenities.