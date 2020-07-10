/
/
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 10:30 AM
36 Apartments for rent in Star City, WV with washer-dryer
1 of 1
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
Star City
6102 University Commons Dr.
6102 University Commons Drive, Star City, WV
4 Bedrooms
$1,200
Star City - Bedroom, 4 Bath Condo - Available NOW! - This all-electric, first floor 4 bedroom, 4 bath unfurnished condo is located near Star City with easy access to I-68, Medical Center, and University Towncenter.
Results within 1 mile of Star City
1 of 12
Last updated May 27 at 07:21pm
1 Unit Available
Suncrest
1417 Dogwood Avenue
1417 Dogwood Avenue, Morgantown, WV
Studio
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
Location is everything! Renovated in 2016, this 4 bedroom home with a walk-out basement is larger than meets the eye.
Results within 5 miles of Star City
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 9 at 09:03pm
Contact for Availability
Suncrest
West Run Morgantown
500 Koehler Dr, Morgantown, WV
2 Bedrooms
$550
865 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$375
1059 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$355
1226 sqft
West Run is an off-campus student housing apartment community located near WVU in Morgantown, WV.
1 of 20
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
1341 Canyon Road
1341 Canyon Rd, Monongalia County, WV
Studio
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
7 Bedrooms
Ask
Available 06/03/2020! Lease these New Luxury Townhomes with an ideal location off of Canyon Road. Only about 3.5 miles to hospitals, Mylan, and less than 3 miles to I¬68.
1 of 1
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
Downtown Morgantown
1117 University Avenue
1117 University Avenue, Morgantown, WV
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
5 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo with gorgeous hardwood floors and granite countertops close to shopping, restaurants and close proximity to the heart of downtown Morgantown.
1 of 22
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Suncrest
204 Stonegate Circle
204 Stone Gate Circuit, Monongalia County, WV
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1300 sqft
2 bed/2.5 bath Townhouse in Morgantown - Across from stadium - Available NOW !! - 2 bed/2.5 bath townhouse in Morgantown located right across the street from Milan Puskar Stadium and the hospitals.
1 of 36
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Suncrest
1010 Elkins Drive
1010 Elkins Drive, Monongalia County, WV
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1260 sqft
2 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Townhouse near Med Center -Available 7/1/2020 - This is a 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhouse with a 1-car garage located near the hospitals and the Evansdale campus.
1 of 20
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Suncrest
1456 Bergamont St
1456 Bergamont Street, Monongalia County, WV
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1640 sqft
3 Bed/3.5 Bath Townhouse in North Hills Area, Available NOW - No Pets Allowed (RLNE5820834)
1 of 7
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Downtown Morgantown
802 Price Street
802 Price Street, Morgantown, WV
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
4 Bedroom/ 2 Bathroom House - Downtown - Available Now! - This 4 Bedroom/ 2 bathroom house is located in downtown Morgantown. The house features large deck with views over looking downtown, washer and dryer, dishwasher, and disposal.
1 of 11
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Downtown Morgantown
721 Wells Street
721 Wells Street, Morgantown, WV
3 Bedrooms
$1,485
Downtown Campus- 3 Bedroom House- Available NOW! - This 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom House is located in the prime of Morgantown. Within walking distance to campus, High Street, and the Mountainlair.
1 of 15
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
Suncrest
1236 VAN VOORHIS Road
1236 Van Voorhis Road, Monongalia County, WV
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
Excellent location with wonderful view. Within walking distance of Evansdale Campus, Hospitals, NIOSH, Football Stadium, Health Science Center and PRT. Unit features new floors and has been freshly painted. Includes appliances. Pets conditional.
1 of 20
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
South Park
937 Southpoint Circle
937 Southpointe Circle, Morgantown, WV
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
PERFECT RENTAL OPTION! Contemporary 4 bed/3 bath ranch has over 3800 sq ft of living space, with finished basement and a private back yard! Finished lower level with exterior entrance, full bath, workshop, family room, numerous options! Second floor
1 of 16
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
Suncrest
265 Palisades Drive
265 Palisades Drive, Monongalia County, WV
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
Luxury Living a "stone throw" from Mylan, hospitals, 2 Starbucks locations and Suncrest Town Center, host to numerous restaurants and shopping. Large kitchen open w/ granite counter tops, plenty of cabinets+ food pantry.
1 of 9
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Sabraton
717 Powell Avenue F
717 Powell Ave, Morgantown, WV
2 Bedrooms
$795
2 Bedroom House with Large Porch - Sabraton Area- Available Now - 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom house in the Sabraton area features large deck on front side and back side of property with plenty of privacy.
1 of 13
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
South Park
801 Grand St B
801 Grand St, Morgantown, WV
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1100 sqft
South Park 3 Bedroom $550.00/Person - Property Id: 289247 Fully remodeled 3 bedroom apartment set on the top of Grand St. Charming peaceful neighborhood. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
1 of 16
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Downtown Morgantown
787 Willey Street
787 North Willey Street, Morgantown, WV
5 Bedrooms
$2,375
House - 5 Bedroom - Downtown - Available NOW! - This 5 bedroom, 1.5 house is located in the prime of downtown Morgantown, within walking distance to the downtown campus and High Street.
1 of 12
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Downtown Morgantown
783 Willey Street
783 North Willey Street, Morgantown, WV
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
2100 sqft
3 Bed/1.5 Bath House--Walking Distance to Downtown Campus - Available NOW! - This 3 bedroom/1.5 bath home is and sits conveniently within walking distance to the downtown WVU campus, downtown shopping, and public transportation.
1 of 18
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
Suncrest
423 Fountain View Drive
423 Fountain Vw, Monongalia County, WV
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1100 sqft
423 Fountain View Drive Available 07/17/20 2 Bedroom/2 Bath Condo--Available NOW - This 2 bed/2 bath condo is located close to the medical center, with easy access to downtown. Unit comes with a microwave, dishwasher, and washer and dryer.
1 of 1
Last updated July 10 at 10:30am
Contact for Availability
Downtown Morgantown
1048 College Avenue
1048 College Avenue, Morgantown, WV
2 Bedrooms
Ask
1048 College Avenue Available 08/03/20 2 Bedroom House near Downtown - Available 8/3/2020 - This 2 bed/1 bath house is located minutes away from downtown. The house comes with a washer/dryer, stove and refrigerator.
1 of 9
Last updated July 10 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
Suncrest
3711 Sun Pl
3711 Sun Pl, Monongalia County, WV
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
2422 sqft
Amazing 3 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom apartment in Morgantown. Amenities included: central air, central heat, deck, dishwasher, hardwood floors, pool, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, and washer dryer. No Utilities included. Is not pet friendly.
1 of 2
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Sabraton
706 Richwood Avenue
706 Richwood Avenue, Morgantown, WV
3 Bedrooms
$990
Woodburn Area - 3 Bedroom Apartment Water/Sewer Included - Available NOW! - 3 Bedroom/ 1 Bathroom Upstairs Apartment available on Richwood Ave near Mario Fishbowls.
1 of 11
Last updated July 10 at 10:30am
Contact for Availability
Sunnyside
340 Grant Avenue
340 Grant Avenue, Morgantown, WV
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Sunny Side - 3 Bedroom House - Available Now - This 3 bedroom house is located 3 blocks away from the downtown WVU campus. The property has a back porch with yard area where you enter into the property into spacious kitchen.
1 of 17
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
Suncrest
132 Lorentz Ave
132 Lorentz Street, Morgantown, WV
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
Wiles Hill - 3 bedroom House - Available NOW! - This 3 bedroom house is conveniently located between the downtown campus and the med center. The home has a full unfinished basement. Tenant pays all utilities and garbage. Washer and dryer on site.
1 of 15
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
Mileground
4 Turnstone Drive
4 Turnstone Drive, Monongalia County, WV
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
Fabulous TH with hardwood floors throughout. Spacious unfinished basement perfect for a workout room and storage. Large open living space on first floor with a roomy porch out back. On the second floor, bedrooms are generously sized.