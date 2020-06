Amenities

pet friendly all utils included garage recently renovated furnished

Unit Amenities furnished recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Completely renovated 4 bedroom house with a fenced in yard. Separate 2 car detached garage. Studio apartment above the garage with a luxury jacuzzi tub. 1 years lease, No Smokers, Pets considered with a $500 nonrefundable pet fee. This is a fully furnished all bills paid month-to-month lease. Call 740-695-3131 x 202 for your showing appointment.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.