Amenities

hardwood floors all utils included parking elevator internet access

New apartment has lots of natural light, new laminate wood flooring throughout. All utilities included EXCEPT internet/fiber optics, cable tv, telephone. First month's rent, last month's rent and security deposit required at lease signing. References required. Located on second floor. Has both stairs and elevator! Very quiet professional building. Walking distance to everything you need!