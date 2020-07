Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym on-site laundry parking

Fabulous TH with hardwood floors throughout. Spacious unfinished basement perfect for a workout room and storage. Large open living space on first floor with a roomy porch out back. On the second floor, bedrooms are generously sized. Master bedroom has a large closet and master bath. For added convenience the laundry room is on the second floor. Close to hospitals, shopping, restaurants. Pets are conditional. Available August 1st.