1341 Canyon Road

Amenities
Available 06/03/2020! Lease these New Luxury Townhomes with an ideal location off of Canyon Road. Only about 3.5 miles to hospitals, Mylan, and less than 3 miles to I¬68. Enjoy high¬ end finishes including Granite counters, Kraftmaid cabinetry, GE SS appliances, full bathrooms for each bedroom, open floor plan, attached garage, large deck off kitchen, and GE Washer and dryer provided in every unit. Complex includes snow removal, indoor fitness center and outdoor picnic area. Pets conditional.