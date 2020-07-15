1341 Canyon Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym parking garage

Available 06/03/2020! Lease these New Luxury Townhomes with an ideal location off of Canyon Road. Only about 3.5 miles to hospitals, Mylan, and less than 3 miles to I¬68. Enjoy high¬ end finishes including Granite counters, Kraftmaid cabinetry, GE SS appliances, full bathrooms for each bedroom, open floor plan, attached garage, large deck off kitchen, and GE Washer and dryer provided in every unit. Complex includes snow removal, indoor fitness center and outdoor picnic area. Pets conditional.