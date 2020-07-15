All apartments in Monongalia County
Find more places like 1341 Canyon Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Monongalia County, WV
/
1341 Canyon Road
Last updated April 22 2020 at 2:03 AM

1341 Canyon Road

1341 Canyon Rd · (304) 777-8259
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

1341 Canyon Rd, Monongalia County, WV 26508

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,850

4 Bed · 5 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
garage
Available 06/03/2020! Lease these New Luxury Townhomes with an ideal location off of Canyon Road. Only about 3.5 miles to hospitals, Mylan, and less than 3 miles to I¬68. Enjoy high¬ end finishes including Granite counters, Kraftmaid cabinetry, GE SS appliances, full bathrooms for each bedroom, open floor plan, attached garage, large deck off kitchen, and GE Washer and dryer provided in every unit. Complex includes snow removal, indoor fitness center and outdoor picnic area. Pets conditional.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1341 Canyon Road have any available units?
1341 Canyon Road has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1341 Canyon Road have?
Some of 1341 Canyon Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1341 Canyon Road currently offering any rent specials?
1341 Canyon Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1341 Canyon Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 1341 Canyon Road is pet friendly.
Does 1341 Canyon Road offer parking?
Yes, 1341 Canyon Road offers parking.
Does 1341 Canyon Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1341 Canyon Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1341 Canyon Road have a pool?
No, 1341 Canyon Road does not have a pool.
Does 1341 Canyon Road have accessible units?
No, 1341 Canyon Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1341 Canyon Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1341 Canyon Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 1341 Canyon Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 1341 Canyon Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 1341 Canyon Road?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

West Run Morgantown
500 Koehler Dr
Morgantown, WV 26508

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pittsburgh, PABethel Park, PAMorgantown, WVSouth Park Township, PAJefferson Hills, PAMurrysville, PAUpper St. Clair, PAMunhall, PACanonsburg, PA
Bridgeville, PACarnegie, PAGreensburg, PACheat Lake, WVSt. Clairsville, OHCastle Shannon, PAMount Oliver, PAWilkinsburg, PABrentwood, PA
Westover, WVClarksburg, WVUniontown, PAWashington, PAMcKeesport, PASteubenville, OHSwissvale, PACrafton, PA

Apartments Near Colleges

Chatham UniversityPoint Park University
Duquesne UniversityCommunity College of Allegheny County
Carlow University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity