Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly garage air conditioning microwave

2 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Townhouse near Med Center -Available 7/1/2020 - This is a 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhouse with a 1-car garage located near the hospitals and the Evansdale campus. The property features a great layout, with full size washer/dryer, microwave, and dishwasher. Tenants pay all utilities and garbage. Pets are allowed with $500.00 refundable pet deposit and screening



