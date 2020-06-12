/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
22 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Waukesha, WI
Last updated June 12 at 12:35pm
17 Units Available
River's Edge Apartments
100 Corrina Blvd, Waukesha, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,134
1149 sqft
Situated on the edge of the Fox River. Landscaped apartment complex with a fitness center, two community rooms and several laundry rooms. Property offers easy access to the Riverwalk's walking and biking trails.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
27 Units Available
The Meadows
2400 Springdale Rd, Waukesha, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,035
1025 sqft
SMOKE FREE COMMUNITY Capture the privacy and convenience you have been craving at The Meadows. The Meadows is beautifully located in suburban Waukesha and just minutes from the expressway, entertainment, restaurants, and shopping.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
14 Units Available
Mountain Village Apartments
304 W North St, Waukesha, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
1062 sqft
Great location, just minutes from Bethesda Spring Park and the Fox River. Residents enjoy apartments with balcony or patio, one or two baths, and washer/dryer. Community offers business center, fitness center, and indoor mailboxes.
Last updated April 27 at 02:10pm
3 Units Available
Waukesha Lofts
456 W Main Street, Waukesha, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1156 sqft
One- and two-bedroom homes with modern appliances, washer/dryer, walk-in closets and private patio/balcony. It's a green building with high-efficiency air systems and water. Reclamation systems. Prime downtown location.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
Woodland Hills Condominiums
1135 Ridge Creek Circle, Waukesha, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
1850 sqft
2 BR with flex room, 2 car gar Luxury Townhouse $1895 close to Brookfield, Pewaukee, Sussex.
Results within 1 mile of Waukesha
Last updated June 12 at 12:05pm
22 Units Available
The Corners of Brookfield
260 North Lord Street, Brookfield, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,549
1230 sqft
Modern apartments in an urban environment with 244 luxury apartment homes and variety of floor plans. Quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances and modern LED lighting. Fitness center and yoga studio on premises.
Results within 5 miles of Waukesha
Last updated June 12 at 12:32pm
6 Units Available
The Woodlands of Brookfield
790 Lakeview Dr, Brookfield, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1400 sqft
Units include air conditioning, laundry, patio or balcony, and dishwasher. Community offers gym, garage, and pool. Excellent location close to Olive Garden and Brownstones Shopping Center.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
4 Units Available
Norhardt Crossing Apartments
1930 Norhardt Dr, Brookfield, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,669
1342 sqft
Upscale living within walking distance of the farmers market and shops. Recently renovated with stainless steel appliances, a fireplace and extra storage. On-site pool, garage area, concierge service and gym.
Last updated June 5 at 04:13pm
17 Units Available
Willow Brook Court
17285 W River Birch Dr, Brookfield, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,120
1008 sqft
This modern, updated community offers spacious living areas. Large living rooms, dual sliding door closets in master bedrooms, and newer appliances. Private balcony or patio provided.
Last updated June 5 at 04:11pm
4 Units Available
Brookfield Junction Apartments
2848 North Brookfield Road, Brookfield, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1250 sqft
This modern community is home to large, spacious suites with various floor plan options. Lots of closet space, gourmet kitchens with new appliances, and a balcony or patio in each unit. Lots of green space.
Last updated May 15 at 04:38pm
2 Units Available
Meadow Ridge Apartments
23714 Five Fields Road, Pewaukee, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1240 sqft
Prime location just off West Capitol Drive. Apartments have in-unit laundry, private patio/balcony, dishwasher and walk-in closets. Community features a fitness center, parking and an online portal. Dogs and cats are welcome.
Last updated March 22 at 04:48pm
7 Units Available
Willow Brook Greens
17465 W River Birch Drive, Brookfield, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1089 sqft
Peaceful apartment complex with manicured lawns and private entrances. Units feature patio/balcony and granite counters. Located off North Calhoun Road and close to major roadways.
Results within 10 miles of Waukesha
Last updated June 12 at 12:35pm
14 Units Available
Echelon Apartments at Innovation Campus
9810 Echelon Lane, Wauwatosa, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,740
1086 sqft
Excellent location just off of I-41. Units feature extra storage, walk-in closets, stainless steel appliances and dishwasher. Community includes bike storage, pool, clubhouse, dog park, dog grooming area, and more.
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
19 Units Available
Mayfair Reserve
11011 W North Ave, Wauwatosa, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,728
1136 sqft
Modern apartments with stainless steel appliances, quartz counters, tile baths and other elegant finishes. Close to shopping and recreation. Community features courtyard, clubhouse and pool.
Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
Root River Estates
11 Units Available
Autumn Glen
11200 W Cleveland Ave, West Allis, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,076
1080 sqft
Autumn Glen is a community offering all the solutions to todays busy lifestyle. -Private Entrances -Pet Friendly -Patio/Balcony -Individually Controlled Heating -Central Air Conditioning -Multiple Spacious Closets -24 Hour On-Call Maintenance
Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
21 Units Available
Pinewood Creek
3150 S Pinewood Creek Ct, New Berlin, WI
2 Bedrooms
$972
1092 sqft
A sanctuary for serenity in the middle of your busy life, Pinewood Creek offers a stunning 33 acre forest for your backyard. The breeze whispering through the trees as you stretch out on your private patio or deck.
Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
23 Units Available
Normandy Village Apartments
2562 N 124th St, Wauwatosa, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,210
1175 sqft
Normandy Village will offer you a great and friendly environment! Sparkling pool, fitness center, party room, spacious floor plans, great location, minutes from downtown Milwaukee, heat included, 24 hour maintenance, underground parking, storage
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
50 Units Available
Brookfield Reserve
405 Bishops Way, Brookfield, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1100 sqft
Savings are in BLOOM! Apply NOW & receive a $500.00 concession! BONUS: Apply within 72 hours of virtual tour, and move-in by 6/30 to score another $1,000 concession! Call Now! Offer valid on 12+ month leases only.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
2 Units Available
Lincolnshire Place
218 Lincolnshire Pl, Wales, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1161 sqft
Now Leasing Brand New Apartment Homes in a Smoke Free Community! We have redefined the words "Great Location" Do you want a great place to call home, easy freeway access, walking distance to all of the essentials and the ability to enjoy the
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
15 Units Available
Stonegate
13301 W National Ave, New Berlin, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,510
1309 sqft
Smoke Free Community At StoneGate you decide how you want to live your life. We have multiple style apartments some with lofts, fireplaces, garages and cathedral ceilings. You decide what works for you.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
8 Units Available
Fountain Square
3115 S Fountain Square Blvd, New Berlin, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1071 sqft
Smoke Free Apartments The perfect escape from the stress of the day! Enjoy coming home in one of our large and roomy floor plans. Our different floorplan styles are geared to fit what you need and what you don't need. It's your choice.
Last updated February 19 at 07:41pm
4 Units Available
Underwood Station
1060 N 115th St, Wauwatosa, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,380
1174 sqft
One and two bedroom apartments are conveniently located close to Mayfair Shopping Center and The Medical College. Units feature large closets, private balcony and A/C. Fitness center, covered parking and business center.
