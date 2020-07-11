/
/
/
apartments with washer dryer
33 Apartments for rent in Verona, WI with washer-dryer
10 Units Available
The West End
154 W End Cir, Verona, WI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,165
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1166 sqft
Each apartment comes with beautiful design finishes and the style you'd expect from a Steve Brown Apartments community.
Contact for Availability
Prairie Oaks
360 Prairie Oaks Dr, Verona, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
Prairie Oaks is a quiet neighborhood nestled in the city of Verona where convenience is at your fingertips. We are 15 minutes from downtown Madison and about 5 minutes from Epic.
1 Unit Available
510 Topp Ave Unit 7
510 Topp Avenue, Verona, WI
2 Bedrooms
$900
900 sqft
Comfortable and well-maintained 2 bedroom/1 bathroom apartment in Verona. Freshly painted, newer carpeting throughout living room and bedrooms, new mini blinds, all appliances included.
Results within 5 miles of Verona
8 Units Available
Renew 78 West
78 Kessel Ct, Madison, WI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
1541 sqft
15 Units Available
Brownstone on Old Sauk
8502 Old Sauk Road, Middleton, WI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,270
994 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,610
1003 sqft
A Steve & Laurel Brown Signature Residence: The Brownstone on Old Sauk is unlike other luxury apartments in Madison, Wisconsin.
17 Units Available
Brownridge Terrace
639 Pleasant View Rd, Madison, WI
Studio
$1,080
606 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,270
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,470
1192 sqft
A Steve & Laurel Brown Signature Residence: Brownridge Terrace is the community for anyone who loves outdoor living, meeting their neighbors and connecting with others.
18 Units Available
Lincoln Ridge
4 S Lincoln Ridge Dr, Madison, WI
1 Bedroom
$973
654 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,228
999 sqft
Lincoln Ridge Apartments are conveniently located near a major thruway with easy access to shopping, entertainment and dinning. Our professional on-site management team is eager to assist you day or night with after-hour emergency maintenance.
4 Units Available
Yorktown Apartments
10 Coronado Ct, Madison, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1000 sqft
Yorktown is an established apartment community that provides a comfortable and convenient living experience. The property was designed to offer you as much privacy as possible, while being located in an accessible location.
5 Units Available
Heather Downs Apartments
1815 Brittany Pl, Madison, WI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$830
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
960 sqft
Heather Downs Apartments is a quiet, secluded, family friendly community. Our generously sized apartments offer plenty of storage and space along with the modern convenience of upgraded amenities and appliances.
1 Unit Available
Allied
Avalon Madison Village
4647 Atticus Way, Madison, WI
1 Bedroom
$875
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,018
1037 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,437
1400 sqft
Nestled right off of Verona Road, our ideal location is located on Madisons beautiful west side.
1 Unit Available
523 Donofrio Dr. 7
523 D'onofrio Drive, Madison, WI
1 Bedroom
$990
778 sqft
West Towne Condo Loft - Property Id: 12230 This clean, well-kept, 778 sq. ft, loft-style unit is located conveniently close to West Towne Mall (across the street from REI) and the belt line.
1 Unit Available
3051 Greenway Trl
3051 Greenway Trail, Madison, WI
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
2000 sqft
Available 09/01/20 West Madison Duplex for Rent - Available 9/1/2020 - Property Id: 80327 Don't miss out on this spacious 3 bedroom + office, 1.5 bath duplex located on Madison's west side just 6 miles from Epic and 7 miles to UW.
1 Unit Available
7626 Midtown Rd
7626 Mid Town Road, Madison, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,522
1414 sqft
Take advantage of this short-term lease on Madisons West Side! Sublet from May 1 until June 30th, with options to extend the lease further.
1 Unit Available
2347 Chalet Gardens Road, 6
2347 Chalet Gardens Road, Fitchburg, WI
2 Bedrooms
$949
875 sqft
2nd floor unit in a wooded setting, carpet, vinyl floor in kitchen and bath. Walk-in closet, air conditioning, laundry in unit. Fridge, stove, dishwasher, disposal. Tenant pays electric only. To schedule a walk-through, call us at 608-238-2044.
Contact for Availability
2444 Chalet Gardens Court, 8
2444 Chalet Gardens Court, Fitchburg, WI
2 Bedrooms
Ask
2nd floor, 2-bedroom, 1 bath unit at the end of a cul-de-sac bordered by a wooded natural area. Laundry in-unit, walk-in closet, balcony, air conditioning. Carpeted, with wood laminate and vinyl floors in kitchen and bath.
1 Unit Available
2413 Chalet Gardens Court, 6
2413 Chalet Gardens Court, Fitchburg, WI
2 Bedrooms
$949
895 sqft
2nd floor unit with walk-in closet, washer/dryer, and balcony on a quiet cul-de-sac which backs onto a natural area. This unit is carpeted with wood laminate floor in the dining room and kitchen and tile in the bath.
Results within 10 miles of Verona
6 Units Available
Vue at Pinnacle Park
1300 Post Road Suite, Fitchburg, WI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,330
852 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
1208 sqft
Come home to relaxed, elegant living at The Vue at Pinnacle Park Apartment Homes when you choose an apartment in Fitchburg, WI.
3 Units Available
Downtown Middleton
Valencia Place
7781 Elmwood Ave, Middleton, WI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,335
861 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1214 sqft
In Spanish, Valencia means strong and worthy, and that’s exactly what Valencia Place is. Strong on amenities, worthy of your consideration for luxury living.
10 Units Available
Middleton Hills
Stagecoach Trails
6620 Century Avenue, Middleton, WI
1 Bedroom
$846
872 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
1176 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1383 sqft
Stagecoach offers one, two, or three bedroom apartments. Beautiful floor plans, luxury amenities, and a friendly staff that continually strives to meet your every request.
4 Units Available
Downtown Madison
City Gables
335 W Doty St, Madison, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,465
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1154 sqft
A luxury apartment community near the Capitol and area restaurants. On-site bike storage and heated underground parking. Near a dog park, tennis court, and Lake Monona. Vaulted ceilings, wood flooring, and fireplaces provided.
7 Units Available
KENSINGTON POINTE
405 Moorland Rd, Madison, WI
1 Bedroom
$890
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,040
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Offering oversized floor plans and lots of relaxing amenities, this complex is within walking distance of the bus line and downtown Madison. Units offer air conditioning, carpeting, ceiling fans, and new appliances.
1 Unit Available
University Crossing
5102 Silvertree Run, Madison, WI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,560
871 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
If you want to crossover to luxury apartment living, you’ll want to visit University Crossing Apartments, Madison’s newest high-end paradise.
5 Units Available
University Row
725 University Row, Madison, WI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,815
1063 sqft
A new community near Hilldale Mall and UW Hospital and Clinics. Spacious apartments with amenities such as a green, interactive rooftop with a fire pit and grill area. Apartments feature granite kitchen islands and decor.
6 Units Available
Downtown Madison
The Lux
433 West Johnson Street, Madison, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,389
485 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,598
915 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in the heart of Madison near world-class dining, shopping and entertainment. Cable ready apartments with intercoms, trash compactors and sprinklers. Automated valet parking available.
