1209 Hammond Ave Available 08/01/20 Wonderful 4 Bedroom in Superior Open August 1st - Welcome to this well cared for spacious 4 bedroom, 1.5 bath property. Enjoy onsite laundry, off street parking and easy to maintain hardwood floors. Close to everything Superior has to offer! This home is energy efficient with a new furnace installed in 2018 and additional insulation in 2019. Tenant pays all utilities including gas, electric, water/sewer. Trash is included! Please note tenants will not have access to the garage on the property.



Pet friendly inquire for details.



