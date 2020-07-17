All apartments in Superior
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:53 AM

1209 Hammond Ave

1209 Hammond Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1209 Hammond Avenue, Superior, WI 54880

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
1209 Hammond Ave Available 08/01/20 Wonderful 4 Bedroom in Superior Open August 1st - Welcome to this well cared for spacious 4 bedroom, 1.5 bath property. Enjoy onsite laundry, off street parking and easy to maintain hardwood floors. Close to everything Superior has to offer! This home is energy efficient with a new furnace installed in 2018 and additional insulation in 2019. Tenant pays all utilities including gas, electric, water/sewer. Trash is included! Please note tenants will not have access to the garage on the property.

Pet friendly inquire for details.

Visit www.rentwithheirloom.com to set up a showing today!

(RLNE5917489)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1209 Hammond Ave have any available units?
1209 Hammond Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Superior, WI.
What amenities does 1209 Hammond Ave have?
Some of 1209 Hammond Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1209 Hammond Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1209 Hammond Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1209 Hammond Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1209 Hammond Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1209 Hammond Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1209 Hammond Ave offers parking.
Does 1209 Hammond Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1209 Hammond Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1209 Hammond Ave have a pool?
No, 1209 Hammond Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1209 Hammond Ave have accessible units?
No, 1209 Hammond Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1209 Hammond Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1209 Hammond Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1209 Hammond Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 1209 Hammond Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
How much should you be paying for rent?

