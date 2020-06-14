Apartment List
/
WI
/
st francis
/
apartments with hardwood floors
Last updated June 14 2020 at 5:54 PM

109 Apartments for rent in St. Francis, WI with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for St. Francis renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep... Read Guide >

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
3862 S Lake Drive 102
3862 South Lake Drive, St. Francis, WI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
3862 S Lake Drive 102 Available 08/01/20 2 Bedroom Lakefront Condo! - ***Please note that the photos are from when previous tenant lived there.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
Hidden Ponds Condominiums
2724 Hidden Drive, St. Francis, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1300 sqft
******REDUCED RENT SPECIAL****** Private entrance, 2 car garage, first floor unit, no stairs Excellent location: 10 minutes to Downtown, proximity to airport, Bay View, grocery, library. Quiet and peaceful setting on 13 acres.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
3713 South Rutland Avenue
3713 South Rutland Avenue, St. Francis, WI
2 Bedrooms
$900
950 sqft
Amazing 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in Saint Francis.
Results within 1 mile of St. Francis

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 04:22pm
Bay View
1 Unit Available
2970 S Clement Ave
2970 South Clement Avenue, Milwaukee, WI
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1500 sqft
One of a kind Virtual tour: https://kuula.co/share/7c0pC/collection/7l8ms Come see this beauty of a house.
Results within 5 miles of St. Francis
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 03:33pm
Lower East Side
1 Unit Available
The Viking
1717 East Kane Place, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1250 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located near US-51 and I-55. This pet-friendly community features a pool with a sundeck. Short-term leases available. Discounts for police and military professionals. Homes offer full kitchens and carpeting.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Bay View
21 Units Available
Stitchweld
2141 S Robinson Ave, Milwaukee, WI
Studio
$1,104
578 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,350
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,765
1159 sqft
Near Lake Michigan's shores and by Kinnickinnic Ave. shops. Apartments feature technology packages, gourmet kitchens ,and private terraces. Coffee and tea bar, dog park, bike storage, and 24-hour fitness center.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 03:34pm
Walker's Point
5 Units Available
Quartet
211 W Mineral Street, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,195
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,325
1097 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,455
1460 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Quartet in Milwaukee. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 03:33pm
Lower East Side
23 Units Available
Urbanite
1840 North Farwell Avenue, Milwaukee, WI
Studio
$1,175
411 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,475
541 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1218 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Urbanite in Milwaukee. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 03:33pm
$
Lower East Side
6 Units Available
Coronet Apartments
1901 N Prospect Ave, Milwaukee, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1100 sqft
Located near I-70 and Sinclair Community College. Fantastic location for those who work at the VA Medical Center. Pet-friendly. 24-hour maintenance for emergencies. On-site playground. Full kitchens and modern layouts.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 03:33pm
Lower East Side
3 Units Available
The London House
1580 N Farwell Ave, Milwaukee, WI
Studio
$775
338 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,000
563 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
Spacious homes with upgraded amenities including a resort-like pool, lighted tennis courts, and a fitness center with group programs. Homes feature wood-burning fireplaces and lots of storage. Near I-185.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 03:33pm
$
Lower East Side
4 Units Available
Summerfield Court
1495 North Farwell Avenue, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,075
1100 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1100 sqft
Just a few minutes from the park and area highways. Smoke-free community. Homes offer fireplaces, hardwood floors and updated appliances. A patio or balcony in each unit. Pet-friendly. On-site laundry provided.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 03:33pm
Yankee Hill
17 Units Available
City Green
1100 N Cass St, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,475
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1127 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at City Green in Milwaukee. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 03:33pm
$
Lower East Side
5 Units Available
Royall Villas Apartments
1533 East Royall Place, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$895
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
960 sqft
A pet-friendly community near I-55 and area hospitals. A short drive to Downtown Jackson. Each home features a wood-burning fireplace, private alarm system, washer and dryer hookups, and ample storage. Pool and new playground on-site.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
Kilbourn Town
11 Units Available
The Grand Wisconsin Apartments
720 N Old World 3rd St, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,283
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
1335 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Convenient location close to the Delta Center, Hilton Milwaukee and the Shops of Grand Avenue. Units have laundry, dishwasher and extra storage. Community includes coffee bar, concierge and dog grooming.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:04pm
Lower East Side
11 Units Available
East Pointe Commons
1404 N Van Buren St, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,440
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,810
1356 sqft
Prime location in the heart of Milwaukee close to East Pointe Marketplace. Units feature private patio/balcony, hardwood floors and extra storage. Enjoy the gym and communal courtyard!
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 01:00pm
$
Kilbourn Town
7 Units Available
The Buckler
401 W Michigan St, Milwaukee, WI
Studio
$1,401
568 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,559
908 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,157
1340 sqft
Fantastic views and close to I-794 and I-43. A pet-friendly community with concierge service, dry cleaning and a bike service. On-site amenities include a fire pit, a guest suite and a basketball court. Granite countertops.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 12:56pm
Kilbourn Town
4 Units Available
Boston Lofts
630 N 4th St, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,400
983 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Boutique Apartment Community within the heart of Downtown Milwaukee. Steps from the Riverwalk, with nearby Restaurants, Entertainment, and Shopping! Offering Award-winning Customer Service and Heated Garage Parking. Pets welcome.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:32pm
Lower East Side
18 Units Available
The North End
1551 N Water St, Milwaukee, WI
Studio
$1,200
528 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,425
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,160
1235 sqft
Newly renovated 1-2 bedroom apartments with granite counters and hardwood floors. Pet-friendly complex features grooming area for dogs, plus pool, gym, and games room for their owners. Lots of shops and restaurants within walking distance.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 01:06pm
Northpoint
27 Units Available
Park Lafayette Towers
1918 E Lafayette Pl, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,345
886 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,945
1274 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,410
1863 sqft
Luxury high-rise apartments feature granite counters, hardwood floors, and stainless steel appliances. Pet-friendly grounds offer 24-hour concierge, pool gym, and more. Excellent location, lower east side Milwaukee. Near city amenities and Lake Michigan beaches.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 12:47am
Lower East Side
Contact for Availability
Prospect Towers
1626 N Prospect Ave, Milwaukee, WI
Studio
$1,095
1 Bedroom
$1,495
Prospect Towers is a gorgeous scenic property at the forefront of luxurious lakefront living. It is located in downtown Milwaukee on the highly desirable Prospect Avenue minutes away from restaurants, coffee shops, and bars.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 12:44am
Yankee Hill
Contact for Availability
1041 E. Knapp - The Empire
1041 E Knapp St, Milwaukee, WI
Studio
$725
1 Bedroom
$775
Welcome to The Empire Building located at 1041 E. Knapp Street in Milwaukee: an 8-story high rise capped by a rooftop sundeck. Views from the sundeck and many of the apartments include the best of the Milwaukee skyline and Lake Michigan.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 12:46am
Yankee Hill
Contact for Availability
1321 N Franklin
1321 North Franklin Place, Milwaukee, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
Welcome to 1321 N.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 12:46am
Yankee Hill
Contact for Availability
1007 N Marshall Street
1007 North Marshall Street, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$995
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
Welcome to The Marshall Manor located in Milwaukee's financial district at 1007 N.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 12:46am
Yankee Hill
Contact for Availability
918-24 E Knapp St.
918 East Knapp Street, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$760
Welcome to 918 924 E.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in St. Francis, WI

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for St. Francis renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Milwaukee, WIWaukegan, ILWaukesha, WIBrookfield, WIKenosha, WIWauwatosa, WIWest Allis, WINew Berlin, WIRacine, WIGreenfield, WIVernon Hills, ILFranklin, WI
Shorewood, WIGurnee, ILWest Bend, WIWhitefish Bay, WISheboygan, WIMenomonee Falls, WIOak Creek, WIGreendale, WIGlendale, WIHales Corners, WIFox Point, WIBrown Deer, WI
Bayside, WIMequon, WIGermantown, WIPewaukee, WIPleasant Prairie, WIHartland, WIDelafield, WIZion, ILAntioch, ILHartford, WIOconomowoc, WIGrayslake, IL

Apartments Near Colleges

Carroll UniversityWisconsin Lutheran College
Alverno CollegeMarquette University
Gateway Technical College