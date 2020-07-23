Apartment List
/
WI
/
south milwaukee
/
dog friendly apartments
Last updated July 23 2020 at 6:43 AM

82 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in South Milwaukee, WI

Finding an apartment in South Milwaukee that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bring... Read Guide >

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
601 Milwaukee Ave 301
601 Milwaukee Avenue, South Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$715
700 sqft
NEWLY LISTED: Spacious 1BR, Heat Included, HWFLrs - Property Id: 166844 NEWLY REMODELED ONE BEDROOM - 601 Milwaukee Ave #301 A One bedroom available for rent. $715, heat, hot water and cooking gas all included.
Results within 5 miles of South Milwaukee
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 23 at 06:06 AM
13 Units Available
Emerald Row Apartments
7971 South 6th Street, Oak Creek, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,240
852 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,835
1334 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1639 sqft
Emerald Row is a new residential apartment community in Oak Creek at Drexel Town Square.

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Tippecanoe
3948 S Pine Ave
3948 South Pine Avenue, Milwaukee, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
Available 09/01/20 Bayview - Property Id: 324144 Fully updated Beautiful 2 bedroom home on large lot with fenced in yard and large patio.

1 of 21

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
420 E. WYNBROOK DR.
420 East Wynbrook Drive, Oak Creek, WI
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
Available 08/01/20 House for rent in downtown Oak Creek - Property Id: 85628 Beautiful property with huge fenced back yard in the hearth of downtown Oak Creek. 5 minutes walking distance from Drexel Square.

1 of 17

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
3872 S Lake Drive 102
3872 South Lake Drive, St. Francis, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
3872 S Lake Drive 102 Available 09/01/20 2 Bedroom Lakefront Condo! - ***Please note that the photos are from when previous tenant lived there.
Results within 10 miles of South Milwaukee
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 23 at 06:37 AM
17 Units Available
Northpoint
Park Lafayette Towers
1918 E Lafayette Pl, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,785
886 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,230
1274 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
1863 sqft
Luxury high-rise apartments feature granite counters, hardwood floors, and stainless steel appliances. Pet-friendly grounds offer 24-hour concierge, pool gym, and more. Excellent location, lower east side Milwaukee. Near city amenities and Lake Michigan beaches.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 23 at 06:38 AM
$
17 Units Available
Kilbourn Town
The Buckler
401 W Michigan St, Milwaukee, WI
Studio
$1,210
528 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,375
930 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,914
1340 sqft
Fantastic views and close to I-794 and I-43. A pet-friendly community with concierge service, dry cleaning and a bike service. On-site amenities include a fire pit, a guest suite and a basketball court. Granite countertops.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 23 at 06:36 AM
4 Units Available
Six Points
The West Living
6620 W National Ave, West Allis, WI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
1136 sqft
VIRTUAL AND SELF-GUIDED TOURS AVAILABLE - EMAIL OR CALL OUR LEASING TEAM TODAY! Find your new place at The West Living in West Allis, WI. Located at 6620 W. National Ave in West Allis, this community has much to offer its residents.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 23 at 06:33 AM
34 Units Available
Lower East Side
The North End
1551 N Water St, Milwaukee, WI
Studio
$1,170
528 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,350
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,255
1235 sqft
Newly renovated 1-2 bedroom apartments with granite counters and hardwood floors. Pet-friendly complex features grooming area for dogs, plus pool, gym, and games room for their owners. Lots of shops and restaurants within walking distance.
Verified

1 of 90

Last updated July 23 at 06:31 AM
$
53 Units Available
Hillside
Vim and Vigor
1303 N 10th St, Milwaukee, WI
Studio
$1,030
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,415
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,402
1071 sqft
Downtown Milwaukee location. Each home includes wood-style flooring, full-size washers and dryers, and 9-foot ceilings. Granite countertops provided. On-site yoga studio, home brew studio and underground parking provided.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 23 at 06:31 AM
23 Units Available
Historic Third Ward
Gaslight Lofts and Corcoran Lofts
425 E Menomonee St, Milwaukee, WI
Studio
$1,410
594 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,505
885 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1307 sqft
Excellent location in the historic Third Ward, near I-794 and Henry Maier Festival Park. Units feature patio or balcony, laundry, refrigerator, oven, granite counters, and hardwood floors. Community includes parking and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 23 at 06:29 AM
14 Units Available
American Colony
3215 W Colony Dr, Greenfield, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,113
890 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,077
1050 sqft
Apartment Colony Apartments offers you a natural sanctuary from everyday living. Our spacious floorplans and our community features offer you everything your busy lifestyle demands.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 23 at 06:26 AM
$
28 Units Available
Kilbourn Town
The Moderne
1141 N Old World 3rd St, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,560
886 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1078 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,035
2351 sqft
Welcome to Milwaukee's premier highrise apartment community The Moderne.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 23 at 06:18 AM
7 Units Available
Kilbourn Town
Library Hill
740 W Wisconsin Ave, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,115
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1030 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,305
1173 sqft
Designer interiors, 24-hour gym and optional garages. Recently renovated, pet friendly. In a completely walkable neighborhood near restaurants, shops and more. Blocks from I-43 and Marquette University.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 23 at 06:17 AM
6 Units Available
Kilbourn Town
Boston Lofts
630 N 4th St, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,335
983 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
1466 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Boutique Apartment Community within the heart of Downtown Milwaukee. Steps from the Riverwalk, with nearby Restaurants, Entertainment, and Shopping! Offering Award-winning Customer Service and Heated Garage Parking. Pets welcome.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 23 at 06:15 AM
15 Units Available
Ravinia
4280 S Ravinia Dr, Greenfield, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,205
942 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
1104 sqft
Ravinia is a comfortable community offering amenities like air conditioning, dishwashers, ovens, ranges, refrigerators, in-unit laundry and washer/dryer hookups. The community features pet-friendly amenities and a pool.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 23 at 06:09 AM
14 Units Available
Lower East Side
East Pointe Commons
1404 N Van Buren St, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,445
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,880
1356 sqft
Prime location in the heart of Milwaukee close to East Pointe Marketplace. Units feature private patio/balcony, hardwood floors and extra storage. Enjoy the gym and communal courtyard!
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
9 Units Available
Lower East Side
Avenir
1437 N Jefferson St, Milwaukee, WI
Studio
$1,385
563 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,300
716 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,970
1041 sqft
Located in the lower east side of downtown, Avenir Apartment Homes offers luxury living with convenient amenities within footsteps of your front door.
Verified

1 of 66

Last updated July 23 at 03:33 AM
24 Units Available
Juneau Town
7Seventy7
777 North Van Buren Street, Milwaukee, WI
Studio
$1,670
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,750
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,820
1226 sqft
This upscale community offers concierge service, a fitness center, bar and yoga room. Apartments feature quartz countertops, balconies and walk-in showers. It's just moments from Veterans Park, Milwaukee Bay and The Shops of Grand Avenue.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
26 Units Available
Bay View
Stitchweld
2141 S Robinson Ave, Milwaukee, WI
Studio
$1,130
578 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,310
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1167 sqft
Near Lake Michigan's shores and by Kinnickinnic Ave. shops. Apartments feature technology packages, gourmet kitchens ,and private terraces. Coffee and tea bar, dog park, bike storage, and 24-hour fitness center.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
7 Units Available
Lower East Side
Latitude
1857 East Kenilworth Place, Milwaukee, WI
Studio
$1,125
531 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,270
718 sqft
Latitude Apartment Homes is conveniently located in Milwaukee’s Lower East Side, nestled in one of the most dynamic locations in the city.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
12 Units Available
Lower East Side
River House
1785 N Water St, Milwaukee, WI
Studio
$1,370
639 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,515
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,090
1078 sqft
Luxury apartments with modern touches like quartz countertops, glass backsplashes and vinyl plank flooring. Located in downtown Milwaukee, in walking distance to restaurants and shopping. Short commute to business district.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
$
10 Units Available
Brewer's Hill
Trostel Square Apartments
1818 N Commerce St, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,471
971 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,503
1132 sqft
A modern community overlooking the water. Updated apartments featuring stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. Units come fully furnished. Fantastic location with a clubhouse, gym, garage and courtyard. Pet-friendly for dogs and cats.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 23 at 06:29 AM
8 Units Available
Ryan Green
9506 S Ryan Green Ct, Franklin, WI
1 Bedroom
$985
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,089
1100 sqft
Ryan Green offers privacy and comfort in our park like setting with ample green space.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in South Milwaukee, WI

Finding an apartment in South Milwaukee that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Milwaukee, WIWaukegan, ILWaukesha, WIBrookfield, WIRacine, WIKenosha, WIWauwatosa, WIWest Allis, WINew Berlin, WIGreenfield, WIFranklin, WIBuffalo Grove, IL
Vernon Hills, ILWhitefish Bay, WIShorewood, WIGurnee, ILWest Bend, WIDeerfield, ILOak Creek, WIGreendale, WIHales Corners, WIGlendale, WIFox Point, WIElm Grove, WI
Brown Deer, WIBayside, WIMequon, WIPewaukee, WIGermantown, WIPleasant Prairie, WIWales, WIDelafield, WIGrayslake, ILRound Lake Beach, ILHartford, WIRound Lake, IL

Apartments Near Colleges

Carroll UniversityWisconsin Lutheran College
Alverno CollegeMarquette University
Gateway Technical College