412 Madison Avenue
Last updated June 20 2020 at 12:55 AM

412 Madison Avenue

412 Madison St · (920) 793-1444
Location

412 Madison St, Sheboygan Falls, WI 53085

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. Jul 1

$950

4 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1855 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
This 4 Bedroom, 1.5 bath home may be ugly on the outside, but its nice on the inside. It boasts newer windows, furnance, beautiful yard and back patio area, carpet, large eat-in kitchen and huge living room. Will be updated with all new appliances, fresh paint and cost efficient LED lighting. All new exterior is scheduled for later in the year.

An approved rental application is required for showings and lease signings.

To complete a rental application, view more properties or to find out more about our rental process, please visit www.vineandbranchwi.com today!

Thanks,

VINE & BRANCH MANAGEMENT, LLC

*no utilities included

*no yard

*off-street parking

*Lower tenant is responsible for lawn-care and snow removal.

*Pet Policy: One-time, non-refundable fee of $250 per pet. No additional monthly fees. No breed or weight restrictions.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

