412 Madison Avenue

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony pet friendly parking recently renovated carpet

Unit Amenities carpet oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

This 4 Bedroom, 1.5 bath home may be ugly on the outside, but its nice on the inside. It boasts newer windows, furnance, beautiful yard and back patio area, carpet, large eat-in kitchen and huge living room. Will be updated with all new appliances, fresh paint and cost efficient LED lighting. All new exterior is scheduled for later in the year.



An approved rental application is required for showings and lease signings.



To complete a rental application, view more properties or to find out more about our rental process, please visit www.vineandbranchwi.com today!



Thanks,



VINE & BRANCH MANAGEMENT, LLC



*no utilities included



*no yard



*off-street parking



*Lower tenant is responsible for lawn-care and snow removal.



*Pet Policy: One-time, non-refundable fee of $250 per pet. No additional monthly fees. No breed or weight restrictions.