Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly recently renovated some paid utils carpet range

Unit Amenities carpet oven range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

This unit is completely renovated. Heat and water included.



New carpet and laminate flooring throughout

Kitchen remodel with plenty of cabinet and counter space

Whole unit is freshly painted

Complete bathroom renovation from flooring to tub and shower

Washer and dryer hookups in basement



This is a must see unit.



Pet friendly. Tenants are responsible for grass mowing and snow removal.