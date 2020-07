Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Private, lockable bedroom in 1st floor, 5-bedroom, carpeted apartment. Share kitchen and 2 baths with four other residents. Laundry in unit (plus common building laundry in basement), bathroom with shower. Landlord pays utilities!



To schedule a walk-through, call Ripple Management at 608-238-2044. We show 7 days a week, by appointment. To see all current Ripple Management listings in one place, go to www.RippleRents.com.

Multi-Unit - West (Middleton). Off-street parking. No pets.