2515 Western Avenue - 2515 (Lower)

Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly fireplace range

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

See our video tour at https://youtu.be/Gy74Y4S85UU



Live in this amazingly clean 3 bedroom/1 bath lower unit--with beautiful crafted and charming woodwork! Less than a block from Holy Family Memorial! Centrally located in Manitowoc where everything is short distance away.



Features:

- Hardwood throughout

- Cathedral ceilings

- Dishwasher / newer stove



Terms:

Tenant responsible for: snow/lawn care in designated areas. Tenant also pays electricity and trash.



Owner pays heat (gas) and water.



Pets considered with strong pet referral/verification. If approved, $50.00 fee per pet, per month applies.



Water and dryer hookups in basement. Basement is common access use and not for personal storage.



***Fireplace is not in service and cannot be used***



Please visit our website at www.rentalwi.com for more information.

We will conduct credit checks, background checks, and employment income verification.