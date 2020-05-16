All apartments in Manitowoc
Last updated May 16 2020

2515 Western Avenue - 2515 (Lower)

2515 Western Avenue · (920) 310-7903
Location

2515 Western Avenue, Manitowoc, WI 54220

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$850

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1200 sqft

Amenities

See our video tour at https://youtu.be/Gy74Y4S85UU

Live in this amazingly clean 3 bedroom/1 bath lower unit--with beautiful crafted and charming woodwork! Less than a block from Holy Family Memorial! Centrally located in Manitowoc where everything is short distance away.

Features:
- Hardwood throughout
- Cathedral ceilings
- Dishwasher / newer stove

Terms:
Tenant responsible for: snow/lawn care in designated areas. Tenant also pays electricity and trash.

Owner pays heat (gas) and water.

Pets considered with strong pet referral/verification. If approved, $50.00 fee per pet, per month applies.

Water and dryer hookups in basement. Basement is common access use and not for personal storage.

***Fireplace is not in service and cannot be used***

Please visit our website at www.rentalwi.com for more information.
We will conduct credit checks, background checks, and employment income verification.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

