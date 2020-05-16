2515 Western Avenue - 2515 (Lower)

Amenities
See our video tour at https://youtu.be/Gy74Y4S85UU
Live in this amazingly clean 3 bedroom/1 bath lower unit--with beautiful crafted and charming woodwork! Less than a block from Holy Family Memorial! Centrally located in Manitowoc where everything is short distance away.
Features:
- Hardwood throughout
- Cathedral ceilings
- Dishwasher / newer stove
Terms:
Tenant responsible for: snow/lawn care in designated areas. Tenant also pays electricity and trash.
Owner pays heat (gas) and water.
Pets considered with strong pet referral/verification. If approved, $50.00 fee per pet, per month applies.
Water and dryer hookups in basement. Basement is common access use and not for personal storage.
***Fireplace is not in service and cannot be used***
Please visit our website at www.rentalwi.com for more information.
We will conduct credit checks, background checks, and employment income verification.