Manitowoc, WI
1336 South 10th Street - 1336 Lower
1336 South 10th Street - 1336 Lower

1336 South 10th Street · (920) 793-1444
Location

1336 South 10th Street, Manitowoc, WI 54220

Price and availability

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
carpet
range
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Spacious 3 bedroom lower apartment - updated last year with all new flooring, carpet, paint and appliances.

An approved rental application is required for showings and lease signings.

To complete a rental application, view more properties or to find out more about our rental process, please visit www.vineandbranchwi.com today!

Thanks,

VINE & BRANCH MANAGEMENT, LLC

*No utilities included

*Lower tenant is responsible for lawn-care and snow removal.

*Pet Policy: One-time, non-refundable fee of $200 per pet. No additional monthly fees. No breed or weight restrictions.
No Utilities included

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1336 South 10th Street - 1336 Lower have any available units?
1336 South 10th Street - 1336 Lower doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Manitowoc, WI.
What amenities does 1336 South 10th Street - 1336 Lower have?
Some of 1336 South 10th Street - 1336 Lower's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1336 South 10th Street - 1336 Lower currently offering any rent specials?
1336 South 10th Street - 1336 Lower is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1336 South 10th Street - 1336 Lower pet-friendly?
Yes, 1336 South 10th Street - 1336 Lower is pet friendly.
Does 1336 South 10th Street - 1336 Lower offer parking?
No, 1336 South 10th Street - 1336 Lower does not offer parking.
Does 1336 South 10th Street - 1336 Lower have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1336 South 10th Street - 1336 Lower does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1336 South 10th Street - 1336 Lower have a pool?
No, 1336 South 10th Street - 1336 Lower does not have a pool.
Does 1336 South 10th Street - 1336 Lower have accessible units?
No, 1336 South 10th Street - 1336 Lower does not have accessible units.
Does 1336 South 10th Street - 1336 Lower have units with dishwashers?
No, 1336 South 10th Street - 1336 Lower does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1336 South 10th Street - 1336 Lower have units with air conditioning?
No, 1336 South 10th Street - 1336 Lower does not have units with air conditioning.
