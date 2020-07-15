All apartments in Janesville
Janesville, WI
109 S. Academy St.
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:57 PM

109 S. Academy St.

109 South Academy Street · (608) 563-0013
Janesville
3 Bedrooms
Location

109 South Academy Street, Janesville, WI 53548

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 109 S. Academy St. · Avail. now

$925

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Large Pet Friendly 3 Bedroom House, 2 Bath, 2 Car Garage - Check out this Awesome Pet Friendly 3 Bedroom home. Home features 2 full baths, 2 car garage, hard wood floors, washer & dryer hookups, and a spacious kitchen/dining area. Pets are welcome with an additional fee. (Breed Restrictions Apply)

For more information and to apply,

Contact Walker Property Management at
120 N. Parker Drive.
Janesville, WI 53545
Phone: (608) 563-0013
Fax: (608) 563- 5259

Or Apply Online at WPMRENTS.COM

Monday-Friday 9:00 am to 5:00 pm

(RLNE4751896)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 109 S. Academy St. have any available units?
109 S. Academy St. has a unit available for $925 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 109 S. Academy St. have?
Some of 109 S. Academy St.'s amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 109 S. Academy St. currently offering any rent specials?
109 S. Academy St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 109 S. Academy St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 109 S. Academy St. is pet friendly.
Does 109 S. Academy St. offer parking?
Yes, 109 S. Academy St. offers parking.
Does 109 S. Academy St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 109 S. Academy St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 109 S. Academy St. have a pool?
No, 109 S. Academy St. does not have a pool.
Does 109 S. Academy St. have accessible units?
No, 109 S. Academy St. does not have accessible units.
Does 109 S. Academy St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 109 S. Academy St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 109 S. Academy St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 109 S. Academy St. does not have units with air conditioning.
