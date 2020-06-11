1082 West Monroe Avenue

Amenities

New Construction Rental Home in Hartford, WI!!



The Ellington model, offers a split BR design, beautiful dinette w/large window off the kitchen, & a huge basement w/full sized windows, perfect for adding another BR, or more living space. Open concept with lots of upgrades like soft close dovetail cabinetry, quartz/marble counter tops, double sinks in the bathrooms, upgraded flooring, 8 ft GA doors & more! First FL laundry, electric fireplace, this home has it all. And don't forget the Smart Home Technology including integrated lighting, door locks, ecobee smart thermostat, video doorbell, Lift Master garage door & Samsung Connected Touch Screen Family Hub Refrigerator. Driveway & seeded lawn included.



Electric fireplace! Dishwasher, garbage disposal, microwave, gas stove & smart refrigerator!



2 car garage, central air conditioning, vaulted ceilings and exposed basement!



Pet friendly! (breed restrictions apply)



Hartford school district!



• No Felonies

• No Evictions

• No Bankruptcies within the last 7 years

• Tenants are responsible for all lawn care & snow removal

• Tenants are responsible for utilities including electric, gas &

sewer/water.



To schedule a showing for the property, please read below!



• YOU HAVE TO BE PRE-APPROVED BEFORE SCHEDULING A

SHOWING

o To become pre-approved, please visit our website

www.myhomepathproperties.com



(Everyone over the age of 18 that will be residing in the home will need to fill out separate applications!!)



o Select “Available Homes” from the top tool bar

o On the next screen click the “HERE” link under the photo

o This will bring you to the page will all our available rentals

o Select the home you are interested in – this will bring you to a page

with more specific information about the property.

o At the top of the page, select the blue link “Apply for this property”

o Here you can fill out the online application.

o After you fill out the online application: Be on the lookout for an email

from SmartMove (please make sure to check your spam or junk email

if you don't see it in your general inbox)

o Click the link in the SmartMove email to finish the last step of your

application

o NOTE: Your application will not be processed or sent to us without

finishing the SmartMove step.

o At this point your application will be sent to us for review and we will

contact you to set up a personal tour of our homes.



NOTE: If you are interested in more than one property, you only need to apply once. Once you are approved for one property, we can show you any of our available rentals. Once you have decided on a home, we can change the address on our end.



All of our available rentals qualify for our Rent-To-Own Program or Seller Financing!