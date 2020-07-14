All apartments in Greenfield
Ravinia
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:11 PM

Ravinia

4280 S Ravinia Dr · (414) 206-5921
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4280 S Ravinia Dr, Greenfield, WI 53221

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 111 · Avail. Aug 5

$1,205

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 942 sqft

Unit 201 · Avail. Sep 16

$1,205

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 942 sqft

Unit 101 · Avail. Jul 27

$1,205

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 942 sqft

See 3+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 113 · Avail. Sep 19

$1,305

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1000 sqft

Unit 113 · Avail. Jul 22

$1,340

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1000 sqft

Unit 204 · Avail. now

$1,415

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1192 sqft

See 4+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Ravinia.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
oven
range
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
tennis court
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
VIRTUAL AND SELF-GUIDED TOURS AVAILABLE - EMAIL OR CALL OUR LEASING TEAM TODAY! Convenience, Comfort and Community. That's what you'll find when you choose Ravinia Apartment Homes. Our Convenient location at the corner of Loomis and Cold Spring Roads is less than one minute from Interstate 894, which delivers you to downtown Milwaukee destinations within 10 minutes. The comfort of our condo style apartment homes provide private entrance, 1 car garage with opener, full size washer/dryer, central air and more! Community amenities include a refreshing outdoor heated pool with a generous sundeck, grilling patio, fitness center with training and cardio equipment, and a clubroom available for private use for parties and celebrations. In addition to nearby Southridge Shopping Mall, our residents enjoy additional neighborhood shopping, restaurants and entertainment. A short walk to Zablocki Park finds tennis courts, playgrounds, a senior center and par three public golf course.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $500
Move-in Fees: $250 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $100 per pet
fee: $200 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Garage with driveway: included in lease.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Ravinia have any available units?
Ravinia has 13 units available starting at $1,205 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Ravinia have?
Some of Ravinia's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Ravinia currently offering any rent specials?
Ravinia is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Ravinia pet-friendly?
Yes, Ravinia is pet friendly.
Does Ravinia offer parking?
Yes, Ravinia offers parking.
Does Ravinia have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Ravinia offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Ravinia have a pool?
Yes, Ravinia has a pool.
Does Ravinia have accessible units?
No, Ravinia does not have accessible units.
Does Ravinia have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Ravinia has units with dishwashers.
Does Ravinia have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Ravinia has units with air conditioning.
