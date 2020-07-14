Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup bathtub carpet oven range Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool bbq/grill garage tennis court cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard

VIRTUAL AND SELF-GUIDED TOURS AVAILABLE - EMAIL OR CALL OUR LEASING TEAM TODAY! Convenience, Comfort and Community. That's what you'll find when you choose Ravinia Apartment Homes. Our Convenient location at the corner of Loomis and Cold Spring Roads is less than one minute from Interstate 894, which delivers you to downtown Milwaukee destinations within 10 minutes. The comfort of our condo style apartment homes provide private entrance, 1 car garage with opener, full size washer/dryer, central air and more! Community amenities include a refreshing outdoor heated pool with a generous sundeck, grilling patio, fitness center with training and cardio equipment, and a clubroom available for private use for parties and celebrations. In addition to nearby Southridge Shopping Mall, our residents enjoy additional neighborhood shopping, restaurants and entertainment. A short walk to Zablocki Park finds tennis courts, playgrounds, a senior center and par three public golf course.