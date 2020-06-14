68 Apartments for rent in Glendale, WI with gym
Glendale, WI, hasn't been around for long. In fact, the city was only incorporated in 1950 from a northern part of Milwaukee, and since then has developed its own unique flavor following rapid growth in the wake of the end of WWII.
The position of Glendale so close to Milwaukee makes it a haven for all sorts of people. Whether you're a young professional looking for slightly cheaper rent who's going to commute to the big city or a family moving to the quieter suburbs, it's an ideal location with plenty to offer. Only a mile or so to the east you've got Whitefish Bay on Lake Michigan and all the watery fun that comes with it, while in every other direction there are other suburban cities with more opportunities for work and play. The population is only just under 13,000, but that doesn't stop Glendale having a great deal of character, with a wide range of housing available for all. With such a variety of housing options and so much to do, there's something for everyone in Glendale. See more
Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Glendale renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.
Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.
Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.
If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.
Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!
Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.