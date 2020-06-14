Apartment List
68 Apartments for rent in Glendale, WI with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Glendale renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. Make a list
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 4 at 07:04pm
$
2 Units Available
1633 on the Park
1633 West Bender Road, Glendale, WI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,398
995 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1633 on the Park in Glendale. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 1 mile of Glendale
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 01:04pm
$
6 Units Available
Beaumont Place
401 E Beaumont Ave, Whitefish Bay, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,815
925 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,184
1541 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Near Dominican High School and the waterfront. Modern and updated apartments featuring stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and walk-in closets. On-site gym, garages and a clubhouse. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 12:45am
Contact for Availability
Porticos
500 West Bradley Road, Fox Point, WI
Studio
$975
1 Bedroom
$1,150
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
The Porticos is a gorgeous, quiet and secluded community nestled away in Fox Point, Wisconsin. It is conveniently situated between Good Hope Road and Brown Deer Road for easy access to an array of shops, restaurants and grocery stores.
Results within 5 miles of Glendale
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 01:29pm
Lower East Side
3 Units Available
The London House
1580 N Farwell Ave, Milwaukee, WI
Studio
$775
338 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,000
563 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
Spacious homes with upgraded amenities including a resort-like pool, lighted tennis courts, and a fitness center with group programs. Homes feature wood-burning fireplaces and lots of storage. Near I-185.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 01:29pm
Yankee Hill
17 Units Available
City Green
1100 N Cass St, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,475
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1127 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at City Green in Milwaukee. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 01:29pm
Historic Third Ward
13 Units Available
Jefferson Block
143 N Jackson St, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,395
837 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1212 sqft
This newly constructed community has a granite and brick exterior. Homes offer maple cabinetry, modern fixtures and beautiful kitchens. On-site fitness center, indoor, heated parking and pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:57pm
$
Oakwood
5 Units Available
LightHorse 4041
4041 N Oakland Ave, Shorewood, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,395
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,860
1273 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A short distance from Shorewood High School and close to Highway 190. Luxury apartments homes with stainless steel appliances, patio/balcony, granite countertops and carpet. Community offers a media room, game room and concierge service.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
Kilbourn Town
11 Units Available
The Grand Wisconsin Apartments
720 N Old World 3rd St, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,283
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
1335 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Convenient location close to the Delta Center, Hilton Milwaukee and the Shops of Grand Avenue. Units have laundry, dishwasher and extra storage. Community includes coffee bar, concierge and dog grooming.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Northridge Lakes
14 Units Available
Harbor Pointe Apartments
9200 N 75th St, Milwaukee, WI
Studio
$725
502 sqft
1 Bedroom
$775
699 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$973
1024 sqft
Spacious community near Brown Deer and Bayshore shopping areas. 24-hour emergency service available. Two fitness centers, heated indoor pool and lush grounds. Stylish, modern interiors.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:20pm
Historic Third Ward
4 Units Available
DoMUS Apartments
441 E Erie St, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,580
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,080
1403 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$6,150
1894 sqft
A modern community with an on-site pool, hot tub, gym and fire pit. Updated appliances, lots of storage and in-unit laundry. Dogs and cats welcome. Car charging available.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 12:06pm
Historic Third Ward
26 Units Available
Gaslight Lofts and Corcoran Lofts
425 E Menomonee St, Milwaukee, WI
Studio
$1,180
594 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,365
881 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,835
1307 sqft
Excellent location in the historic Third Ward, near I-794 and Henry Maier Festival Park. Units feature patio or balcony, laundry, refrigerator, oven, granite counters, and hardwood floors. Community includes parking and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:04pm
Lower East Side
11 Units Available
East Pointe Commons
1404 N Van Buren St, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,440
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,810
1356 sqft
Prime location in the heart of Milwaukee close to East Pointe Marketplace. Units feature private patio/balcony, hardwood floors and extra storage. Enjoy the gym and communal courtyard!
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 01:00pm
$
Kilbourn Town
7 Units Available
The Buckler
401 W Michigan St, Milwaukee, WI
Studio
$1,401
568 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,559
908 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,157
1340 sqft
Fantastic views and close to I-794 and I-43. A pet-friendly community with concierge service, dry cleaning and a bike service. On-site amenities include a fire pit, a guest suite and a basketball court. Granite countertops.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 12:56pm
Kilbourn Town
4 Units Available
Boston Lofts
630 N 4th St, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,400
983 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Boutique Apartment Community within the heart of Downtown Milwaukee. Steps from the Riverwalk, with nearby Restaurants, Entertainment, and Shopping! Offering Award-winning Customer Service and Heated Garage Parking. Pets welcome.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:32pm
Lower East Side
18 Units Available
The North End
1551 N Water St, Milwaukee, WI
Studio
$1,200
528 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,425
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,160
1235 sqft
Newly renovated 1-2 bedroom apartments with granite counters and hardwood floors. Pet-friendly complex features grooming area for dogs, plus pool, gym, and games room for their owners. Lots of shops and restaurants within walking distance.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:02pm
Kilbourn Town
11 Units Available
Library Hill
740 W Wisconsin Ave, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,165
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
1030 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,090
1173 sqft
Designer interiors, 24-hour gym and optional garages. Recently renovated, pet friendly. In a completely walkable neighborhood near restaurants, shops and more. Blocks from I-43 and Marquette University.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 01:06pm
Northpoint
27 Units Available
Park Lafayette Towers
1918 E Lafayette Pl, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,345
886 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,945
1274 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,410
1863 sqft
Luxury high-rise apartments feature granite counters, hardwood floors, and stainless steel appliances. Pet-friendly grounds offer 24-hour concierge, pool gym, and more. Excellent location, lower east side Milwaukee. Near city amenities and Lake Michigan beaches.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:12pm
$
Kilbourn Town
29 Units Available
The Moderne
1141 N Old World 3rd St, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,425
886 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,640
1078 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Milwaukee's premier highrise apartment community The Moderne.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Lower East Side
6 Units Available
Latitude
1857 East Kenilworth Place, Milwaukee, WI
Studio
$1,160
531 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,265
718 sqft
Latitude Apartment Homes is conveniently located in Milwaukee’s Lower East Side, nestled in one of the most dynamic locations in the city.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Lower East Side
9 Units Available
Avenir
1437 N Jefferson St, Milwaukee, WI
Studio
$1,365
563 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,305
716 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,040
1041 sqft
Avenir Apartments is located in the lower east side portion of Downtown Milwaukee.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
Brewer's Hill
9 Units Available
Trostel Square Apartments
1818 N Commerce St, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,493
1132 sqft
A modern community overlooking the water. Updated apartments featuring stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. Units come fully furnished. Fantastic location with a clubhouse, gym, garage and courtyard. Pet-friendly for dogs and cats.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
4 Units Available
River Place Apartments
4201 W Hawthorne Trace Rd, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$970
1002 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,385
1339 sqft
Close to shopping, including TJ Maxx and Pick'N Save. Amenities include 24-hour emergency maintenance, on-site management, and beautiful landscaping. Apartments have eat-in kitchens, ceiling fan, and air conditioning.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:04pm
Wyrick Park
7 Units Available
Presidio Square
5401 W Presidio Ln, Milwaukee, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
1234 sqft
Prime, peaceful location just off Good Hope Road. Units features private patio/balcony, A/C, stainless steel fixtures, and walk-in closets. Community has bike storage, gym, pool, and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
Walker's Point
6 Units Available
Quartet
211 W Mineral Street, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,195
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,325
1097 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,455
1460 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Quartet in Milwaukee. View photos, descriptions and more!
City Guide for Glendale, WI

Glendale, WI, hasn't been around for long. In fact, the city was only incorporated in 1950 from a northern part of Milwaukee, and since then has developed its own unique flavor following rapid growth in the wake of the end of WWII.

The position of Glendale so close to Milwaukee makes it a haven for all sorts of people. Whether you're a young professional looking for slightly cheaper rent who's going to commute to the big city or a family moving to the quieter suburbs, it's an ideal location with plenty to offer. Only a mile or so to the east you've got Whitefish Bay on Lake Michigan and all the watery fun that comes with it, while in every other direction there are other suburban cities with more opportunities for work and play. The population is only just under 13,000, but that doesn't stop Glendale having a great deal of character, with a wide range of housing available for all. With such a variety of housing options and so much to do, there's something for everyone in Glendale. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Glendale, WI

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Glendale renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

