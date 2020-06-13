112 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Fox Point, WI

Apartment List
Finding an apartment in Fox Point that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 06:42pm
12 Units Available
The Chiswick at Dunwood
7700 North Port Washington Rd, Fox Point, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,810
892 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,335
1364 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,135
1771 sqft
VIRTUAL TOURS AVAILABLE - EMAIL OR CALL OUR LEASING TEAM TODAY! A brand new Mandel Group Community open for Occupancy! Located at the South East corner of N Port Washington Road and Dunwood Road in Fox Point, Chiswick features 103 gracious luxury
Results within 1 mile of Fox Point
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 06:56pm
$
7 Units Available
Beaumont Place
401 E Beaumont Ave, Whitefish Bay, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,815
925 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,184
1541 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,735
1980 sqft
Near Dominican High School and the waterfront. Modern and updated apartments featuring stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and walk-in closets. On-site gym, garages and a clubhouse. Pet-friendly.
Results within 5 miles of Fox Point
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
10 Units Available
Glen Hills Apartments
6600 N Sidney Pl, Glendale, WI
1 Bedroom
$915
679 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,080
929 sqft
Spacious one- and two-bedroom apartments are centrally located near shopping, dining and entertainment. Enjoy updated kitchens, large closets, in-unit laundry in some. Pet-friendly community with controlled access and parking. Access to bus lines, highways.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
4 Units Available
River Place Apartments
4201 W Hawthorne Trace Rd, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$970
1002 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,385
1339 sqft
Close to shopping, including TJ Maxx and Pick'N Save. Amenities include 24-hour emergency maintenance, on-site management, and beautiful landscaping. Apartments have eat-in kitchens, ceiling fan, and air conditioning.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
Murray Hill
1 Unit Available
Stowell Apartments
2634 North Stowell Avenue, Milwaukee, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
1000 sqft
Ideal location near the downtown area, MSU, and I-69. Short-term leases available. Pets welcomed. Discounts for military, police, and fire. On-site parking. Close to public transportation. Hardwood floors and lots of storage.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:32pm
Wyrick Park
7 Units Available
Presidio Square
5401 W Presidio Ln, Milwaukee, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
1234 sqft
Prime, peaceful location just off Good Hope Road. Units features private patio/balcony, A/C, stainless steel fixtures, and walk-in closets. Community has bike storage, gym, pool, and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
$
Cambridge Heights
10 Units Available
3245 Oakland
3245 North Oakland Avenue #201, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$835
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1000 sqft
This property is located a mere block away from campus. This unit is carpeted throughout with a massive walk-through closet off the bedroom, three additional closets, and a built-in air-conditioner port.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
Murray Hill
2 Units Available
2505 E Park Place
2505 East Park Place, Milwaukee, WI
3 Bedrooms
$995
1250 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 2505 E Park Place in Milwaukee. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
Murray Hill
2 Units Available
Murray Apartments
2735 North Murray Avenue, Milwaukee, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
Just a few minutes from I-69 and I-475. Larger apartments featuring full basements, central air, and large closets. Minutes from colleges and shops. On-site covered parking provided. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 06:56pm
$
Oakwood
5 Units Available
LightHorse 4041
4041 N Oakland Ave, Shorewood, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,395
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,860
1273 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A short distance from Shorewood High School and close to Highway 190. Luxury apartments homes with stainless steel appliances, patio/balcony, granite countertops and carpet. Community offers a media room, game room and concierge service.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 12:48am
Contact for Availability
3953 N Maryland
3953 North Maryland Avenue, Milwaukee, WI
Studio
$725
1 Bedroom
$825
Welcome to The Morrison - located at 3953 N. Maryland Avenue in the Shorewood neighborhood, close to restaurants, shopping and great night life. Near the bus line to University of Wisconsin - Milwaukee. Managed by Katz Properties.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 12:46am
Contact for Availability
909 E Henry Clay
909 East Henry Clay Street, Whitefish Bay, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
Welcome to The Millstone located at 909 E. Henry Clay Street in the Whitefish Bay community minutes away from upscale shopping, fine dining and Lake Michigan. Easy access to I-43. Managed by Katz Properties.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
23 Units Available
NorthPointe Apartments
9418 N Green Bay Rd, Brown Deer, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,075
861 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,315
1173 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,615
1398 sqft
Lush grounds overlooking the Milwaukee River. Resort-style indoor swimming pool, tennis court, two fitness centers, and bike racks for active residents. Units with fireplaces, vaulted ceilings, and abundant storage.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 4 at 07:04pm
$
2 Units Available
1633 on the Park
1633 West Bender Road, Glendale, WI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,398
995 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1633 on the Park in Glendale. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
Riverwest
5 Units Available
Row House 31
2650 N Humboldt Bl, Milwaukee, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,860
1550 sqft
Located just off I-55 near Jackson State University. Each home features a private balcony or patio. Short-term leases available. Pet-friendly. Spacious floor plans with updated appliances. Near public transportation.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated April 13 at 03:20pm
$
Upper East Side
13 Units Available
The Eastsider
2900 North Oakland, Milwaukee, WI
Studio
$1,013
463 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,230
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,621
982 sqft
The Eastsider is perfectly situated to provide an optimal living experience. The contemporary 1 and 2 bedroom luxury apartments offer the best in urban living, comfort, thoughtful modern design, high end finishes and a fantastic location.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 12:48am
Downer Woods
Contact for Availability
3438 N Oakland Ave
3438 North Oakland Avenue, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$795
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
Welcome to 3438 N. Oakland Avenue located next to the University of Wisconsin Milwaukee, walking distance to Downer Avenue restaurant district, North Avenue shopping distric, Oakland Avenue shopping district and Lake Michigan.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 12:47am
Murray Hill
Contact for Availability
2424 E Webster
2424 East Webster Place, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$895
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
Welcome to 2424 E. Webster Place - walking distance to the University of Wisconsin Milwaukee, North Avenue shopping district, Downer Avenue restaurant district, Columbia/Saint Mary's Hospital and Lake Michigan.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 12:45am
Oakwood
Contact for Availability
1800 E. Kenmore
1800 East Kenmore Place, Shorewood, WI
1 Bedroom
$850
Welcome to 1800 E. Kenmore - Old World charm, located in the heart of Shorewood near shopping including boutiques, grocery stores, restaurants and retail shopping. Near the University of Wisconsin Milwaukee and bus line to downtown Milwaukee.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 12:48am
Murray Hill
Contact for Availability
2611 N Stowell
2611 North Stowell Avenue, Milwaukee, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
Welcome to 2611 N. Stowell Avenue - walking distance to the University of Wisconsin Milwaukee, North Avenue shopping district, Downer Avenue restaurant district, Columbia/Saint Mary's Hospital and Lake Michigan.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 12:47am
Murray Hill
Contact for Availability
2465 N Frederick
2465 North Frederick Avenue, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$850
Welcome to Frederick Manor - located at 2465 N. Frederick Avenue, walking distance to the University of Wisconsin Milwaukee, North Avenue shopping district, Downer Avenue restaurant district, Columbia/Saint Mary's Hospital and Lake Michigan.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 12:47am
Contact for Availability
2121 E Capitol
2121 East Capitol Drive, Shorewood, WI
Studio
$725
1 Bedroom
$775
2 Bedrooms
$995
Welcome to The Annason- located at 2121 E. Capitol Drive in the Shorewood neighborhood, close to restaurants, shopping and great night life. Near the bus line to University of Wisconsin - Milwaukee. Managed by Katz Properties.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Lincoln Creek
1 Unit Available
4336 N Sherman Blvd
4336 North Sherman Boulevard, Milwaukee, WI
2 Bedrooms
$775
925 sqft
COZY! This brick townhouse has 2 bedrooms/1 bathroom and dining room. Master bedroom has 2 closets. The entire unit, including the kitchen and bathroom has been updated.Own private basement and private front and rear entries. Shared garage 1 space.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Lincoln Park
1 Unit Available
4675 N 19th Place
4675 North 19th Place, Milwaukee, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1200 sqft
Large 3 Bedroom Single - Spacious Single family Pet Friendly cats $25 and Dogs $50 Stove and refrigerator included Text Victoria for a showing at 414-460-3279 (RLNE5762908)
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Fox Point, WI

Finding an apartment in Fox Point that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

