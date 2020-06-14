/
1 bedroom apartments
102 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Fox Point, WI
12 Units Available
The Chiswick at Dunwood
7700 North Port Washington Rd, Fox Point, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,810
892 sqft
VIRTUAL TOURS AVAILABLE - EMAIL OR CALL OUR LEASING TEAM TODAY! A brand new Mandel Group Community open for Occupancy! Located at the South East corner of N Port Washington Road and Dunwood Road in Fox Point, Chiswick features 103 gracious luxury
Contact for Availability
Porticos
500 West Bradley Road, Fox Point, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,150
The Porticos is a gorgeous, quiet and secluded community nestled away in Fox Point, Wisconsin. It is conveniently situated between Good Hope Road and Brown Deer Road for easy access to an array of shops, restaurants and grocery stores.
6 Units Available
Beaumont Place
401 E Beaumont Ave, Whitefish Bay, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,815
925 sqft
Near Dominican High School and the waterfront. Modern and updated apartments featuring stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and walk-in closets. On-site gym, garages and a clubhouse. Pet-friendly.
Contact for Availability
White Oaks Premier Apartments
9000 N White Oak Ln, Bayside, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,195
White Oaks Apartments is a beautiful property conveniently located in Bayside, Wisconsin. It is about 15 fifteen minutes from downtown Milwaukee and just 10 minutes from Bayshore Mall.
Cambridge Heights
10 Units Available
3245 Oakland
3245 North Oakland Avenue #201, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$835
700 sqft
This property is located a mere block away from campus. This unit is carpeted throughout with a massive walk-through closet off the bedroom, three additional closets, and a built-in air-conditioner port.
10 Units Available
Glen Hills Apartments
6600 N Sidney Pl, Glendale, WI
1 Bedroom
$915
679 sqft
Spacious one- and two-bedroom apartments are centrally located near shopping, dining and entertainment. Enjoy updated kitchens, large closets, in-unit laundry in some. Pet-friendly community with controlled access and parking. Access to bus lines, highways.
Oakwood
4 Units Available
LightHorse 4041
4041 N Oakland Ave, Shorewood, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,395
732 sqft
A short distance from Shorewood High School and close to Highway 190. Luxury apartments homes with stainless steel appliances, patio/balcony, granite countertops and carpet. Community offers a media room, game room and concierge service.
Contact for Availability
3953 N Maryland
3953 North Maryland Avenue, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$825
Welcome to The Morrison - located at 3953 N. Maryland Avenue in the Shorewood neighborhood, close to restaurants, shopping and great night life. Near the bus line to University of Wisconsin - Milwaukee. Managed by Katz Properties.
Downer Woods
Contact for Availability
3402 N Oakland Ave
3402 North Oakland Avenue, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$825
Welcome to 3402 N. Oakland Avenue located next to the University of Wisconsin Milwaukee, walking distance to Downer Avenue restaurant district, North Avenue shopping distric, Oakland Avenue shopping district and Lake Michigan.
Murray Hill
Contact for Availability
2562 N Prospect
2562 North Prospect Avenue, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$950
Welcome to 2562 N. Prospect Avenue - walking distance to the University of Wisconsin Milwaukee, North Avenue shopping district, Downer Avenue restaurant district, Columbia/Saint Mary's Hospital and Lake Michigan.
Murray Hill
Contact for Availability
2535 N Prospect
2535 North Prospect Avenue, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$850
Welcome to Ariel Place located at 2535 N. Prospect Avenue - walking distance to the University of Wisconsin Milwaukee, North Avenue shopping district, Downer Avenue restaurant district, Columbia/Saint Mary's Hospital and Lake Michigan.
Murray Hill
Contact for Availability
2223 Belleview
2223 East Belleview Place, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$950
Welcome to The Normandy located at 2223 E. Belleview Place - walking distance to the University of Wisconsin Milwaukee, North Avenue shopping district, Downer Avenue restaurant district, Columbia/Saint Mary's Hospital and Lake Michigan.
Northwest Shorewood
Contact for Availability
1720 E Capitol Dr
1720 East Capitol Drive, Shorewood, WI
1 Bedroom
$895
Welcome to The North Shore Apartments- located at 1720 E. Capitol Drivein the Shorewood neighborhood, close to restaurants, shopping and great night life. Near the bus line to University of Wisconsin - Milwaukee. Managed by Katz Properties.
Murray Hill
8 Units Available
Chateau Murray
2510 North Murray Avenue, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$835
511 sqft
Modern, English Tudor style red brick building located on a quiet street. Elevators, heated underground parking, and security cameras. Beautiful units with lots of windows accented by a stone-cut foyer and immaculate hallways.
Murray Hill
10 Units Available
Birch Tree Court
2595 North Cramer Street, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$855
460 sqft
Large, modern, spacious units. Birch trees set off this neoclassic brick building. Elevator, air conditioning, security cameras, and heated underground parking. Stone-cut foyer, beautifully landscaped yard.
1 Unit Available
Berkley
330 East Henry Clay Street, Whitefish Bay, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,025
900 sqft
Luxury 1, 2, and 3 bedrooms in a fabulous seven unit building.
23 Units Available
NorthPointe Apartments
9418 N Green Bay Rd, Brown Deer, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,075
861 sqft
Lush grounds overlooking the Milwaukee River. Resort-style indoor swimming pool, tennis court, two fitness centers, and bike racks for active residents. Units with fireplaces, vaulted ceilings, and abundant storage.
3 Units Available
Norwood
730 East Henry Clay Street, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$845
500 sqft
Quality 1 & 2 bedroom units in colonial red brick building.
Murray Hill
10 Units Available
Webster Terrace I
2544 North Frederick Avenue, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$825
520 sqft
1 Bedroom Apartments: Modern building with air conditioning. Roomy, well maintained building. Close to UWM. Secured and covered parking. Free heat, appliances, Warner cable and internet
Murray Hill
5 Units Available
Webster Terrace II
2545 North Maryland Avenue, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$845
520 sqft
Bell Property`s Eastside office located in Apartment #102. Modern building with air conditioning. Roomy, well maintained building. Close to UWM. Secured and covered parking. Free heat, appliances Warner cable and internet.
Murray Hill
5 Units Available
Villa Murray
2604 North Murray Avenue, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$865
650 sqft
1 Bedroom Apartments: A 16-unit classy building on a quiet corner. Built-in china cabinets, newer carpeting. Heated garage. Some units have fireplaces. Beautifully landscaped with large trees. A must-see building.
Upper East Side
13 Units Available
The Eastsider
2900 North Oakland, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,230
670 sqft
The Eastsider is perfectly situated to provide an optimal living experience. The contemporary 1 and 2 bedroom luxury apartments offer the best in urban living, comfort, thoughtful modern design, high end finishes and a fantastic location.
Downer Woods
Contact for Availability
3438 N Oakland Ave
3438 North Oakland Avenue, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$795
Welcome to 3438 N. Oakland Avenue located next to the University of Wisconsin Milwaukee, walking distance to Downer Avenue restaurant district, North Avenue shopping distric, Oakland Avenue shopping district and Lake Michigan.
Murray Hill
Contact for Availability
2424 E Webster
2424 East Webster Place, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$895
Welcome to 2424 E. Webster Place - walking distance to the University of Wisconsin Milwaukee, North Avenue shopping district, Downer Avenue restaurant district, Columbia/Saint Mary's Hospital and Lake Michigan.
