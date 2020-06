Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage hot tub range

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range Property Amenities parking garage hot tub

It is more fun in Fontana Glenwood Springs Lakefront home offers unobstructed and fabulous views of Geneva Lake from both decks, dining room, great room, and Master bedroom. Property has a private dock for your boat. Plus you are a short walk to all that Fontana has to offer - dining, entertainment, Abbey Resort and Spa, municipal beach and Reid Park.