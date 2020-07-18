All apartments in Elm Grove
Last updated July 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

15180 Marilyn Dr

15180 Marilyn Drive · No Longer Available
Location

15180 Marilyn Drive, Elm Grove, WI 53122

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
24hr maintenance
garage
stainless steel
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
granite counters
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
concierge
on-site laundry
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
COMING SOON Stunning 4 Bdrm Condo in Elm Grove - APPLY TO BE PRE-APPROVED- Pre-Approved Applications Will be Allowed a Private Showing and Will be Processed in The Order They are Received/Completed - AVAILABLE 07/15 https://whmilwaukee.appfolio.com/listings/detail/54691272-3c1b-44d8-9bc8-0256f01b58aa

- 4 Bedrooms
- 4 Bathrooms
- 2500Sqft.
- Rent $2800
- Rent is for a Minimum of 12-Months and all Leases Must End in the Months of April, May, June or July
- Deposit $2800
- Condo Unit
- Lawn Care Included
- Tenants Pay Gas & Electricity Bill
- 24 Month WE Energies Avg Bill is $202
- Stainless Stove & Refrigerator Included
- 1st Floor Laundry Room
- 2.5 Car Garage
- Sadly No Pets Will be Permitted at This Location
- Renters Benefit Package Included for $20 a month Covers Renters Insurance, Utility Concierge Set Up, Tenant Portal, 24/7 Emergency Maintenance, Free Credit Reporting for all Rental Payments to TransUnion and Much More.

This condo is located in a very quiet neighborhood. Living in Elm Grove offers a dense suburban feel with a lot of good restaurants, coffee shops, and parks nearby. The public schools in Elm Grove are highly rated. Apart from the location, the uniqueness of this home is that it provides the best of both worlds - Spaciousness, layout, and feel of a single-family home plus the convenience of a condo. Easy access from W North Ave

Application Process:

- We Require Full Applications from all Residents Over 18 Years of Age
- Each Application Will Include a $25 Credit Check Fee.
- Processing Will Include Credit History, FICO Score, Rental, and Criminal History.
- Gross Monthly Income of Three Times the Monthly Rent

Go to https://whmilwaukee.appfolio.com/listings/detail/54691272-3c1b-44d8-9bc8-0256f01b58aa and click 'view details' for any of our rental listings and schedule a showing, otherwise, give us a call at 414.797.1819 and we'd be happy to get you scheduled to view one of our homes.

This building is professionally managed by Welcome Home Milwaukee Property Management. Tenants enjoy the convenience of paying rent online and 24-hour emergency maintenance services. Welcome Home!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5909571)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

