15180 Marilyn Dr

COMING SOON Stunning 4 Bdrm Condo in Elm Grove - AVAILABLE 07/15



- 4 Bedrooms

- 4 Bathrooms

- 2500Sqft.

- Rent $2800

- Rent is for a Minimum of 12-Months and all Leases Must End in the Months of April, May, June or July

- Deposit $2800

- Condo Unit

- Lawn Care Included

- Tenants Pay Gas & Electricity Bill

- 24 Month WE Energies Avg Bill is $202

- Stainless Stove & Refrigerator Included

- 1st Floor Laundry Room

- 2.5 Car Garage

- Sadly No Pets Will be Permitted at This Location

- Renters Benefit Package Included for $20 a month Covers Renters Insurance, Utility Concierge Set Up, Tenant Portal, 24/7 Emergency Maintenance, Free Credit Reporting for all Rental Payments to TransUnion and Much More.



This condo is located in a very quiet neighborhood. Living in Elm Grove offers a dense suburban feel with a lot of good restaurants, coffee shops, and parks nearby. The public schools in Elm Grove are highly rated. Apart from the location, the uniqueness of this home is that it provides the best of both worlds - Spaciousness, layout, and feel of a single-family home plus the convenience of a condo. Easy access from W North Ave



Application Process:



- We Require Full Applications from all Residents Over 18 Years of Age

- Each Application Will Include a $25 Credit Check Fee.

- Processing Will Include Credit History, FICO Score, Rental, and Criminal History.

- Gross Monthly Income of Three Times the Monthly Rent



