221 N. Washington Street

221 N Washington St, Elkhorn, WI 53121 2 beds 1 bath 789 sqft - This 2-bedroom, 1-bath home sits on a .12-acre lot and has 763 sq. ft. on the main level. Wood floors and picture window in the living room. Kitchen has abundant cabinet space. Partially finished basement for extra living space, and a detached garage for extra storage. Deck overlooks the fenced yard out back. Walking distance to Jackson Elementary and the county fairgrounds, and close to Elkhorn Area middle and high schools. Needs some TLC to make it shine. I CAN DO OWNER FINANCED WITH SMALL DOWN, EASY TERMS AND NO CREDIT CHECK. GO FOR IT.



