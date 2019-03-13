All apartments in Elkhorn
Find more places like 221 N. Washington Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Elkhorn, WI
/
221 N. Washington Street
Last updated March 13 2019 at 5:23 PM

221 N. Washington Street

221 North Washington Street · (512) 975-9238
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

221 North Washington Street, Elkhorn, WI 53121

Price and availability

VERIFIED over 1 year AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 221 N. Washington Street · Avail. now

$1,300

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 789 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
garage
221 N Washington St, Elkhorn, WI 53121 2 beds 1 bath 789 sqft - This 2-bedroom, 1-bath home sits on a .12-acre lot and has 763 sq. ft. on the main level. Wood floors and picture window in the living room. Kitchen has abundant cabinet space. Partially finished basement for extra living space, and a detached garage for extra storage. Deck overlooks the fenced yard out back. Walking distance to Jackson Elementary and the county fairgrounds, and close to Elkhorn Area middle and high schools. Needs some TLC to make it shine. I CAN DO OWNER FINANCED WITH SMALL DOWN, EASY TERMS AND NO CREDIT CHECK. GO FOR IT.

(RLNE4724788)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 221 N. Washington Street have any available units?
221 N. Washington Street has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 221 N. Washington Street have?
Some of 221 N. Washington Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 221 N. Washington Street currently offering any rent specials?
221 N. Washington Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 221 N. Washington Street pet-friendly?
No, 221 N. Washington Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Elkhorn.
Does 221 N. Washington Street offer parking?
Yes, 221 N. Washington Street does offer parking.
Does 221 N. Washington Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 221 N. Washington Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 221 N. Washington Street have a pool?
No, 221 N. Washington Street does not have a pool.
Does 221 N. Washington Street have accessible units?
No, 221 N. Washington Street does not have accessible units.
Does 221 N. Washington Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 221 N. Washington Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 221 N. Washington Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 221 N. Washington Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 221 N. Washington Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Milwaukee, WIWaukegan, ILWaukesha, WIBrookfield, WIKenosha, WIWauwatosa, WIPalatine, ILWest Allis, WINew Berlin, WIElgin, ILRacine, WIRockford, IL
Greenfield, WIVernon Hills, ILFranklin, WIGurnee, ILAlgonquin, ILHoffman Estates, ILDelavan, WILake Geneva, WIWoodstock, ILMcHenry, ILDelafield, WIOconomowoc, WI
Pewaukee, WIJanesville, WILakemoor, ILCrystal Lake, ILHartland, WIBeloit, WIAntioch, ILRoscoe, ILHuntley, ILLake in the Hills, ILLoves Park, ILHales Corners, WI

Apartments Near Colleges

Carroll UniversityWisconsin Lutheran College
William Rainey Harper CollegeAlverno College
Marquette University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity