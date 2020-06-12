All apartments in DeForest
407 North Lexington Parkway - 1
407 North Lexington Parkway - 1

407 North Lexington Parkway · (608) 286-3825
Location

407 North Lexington Parkway, DeForest, WI 53532

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. Aug 1

$1,575

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1450 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
fire pit
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Call today! 608-286-3825 (Choose Option 1) or Email Info@CaribouPM.com

Charming and quaint 3 bedroom 1.5 bathroom duplex located in Deforest! Huge backyard, finished basement space, 2-car attached garage and large kitchen.

The living room features plenty of space for entertaining, while all bedrooms are located upstairs. Master bedroom features a spacious walk-in closet with shelving, while the third bedroom also includes a bonus walk-in closet! Second bedroom is perfect for a home-office. The main floor bathroom includes shower/tub combo and double sinks.

Kitchen showcases white features with all standard appliances included. Just off the kitchen, is a half bathroom. Breakfast bar and area for dining room table.

For bonus space, make your way down to the partial finished basement. Washer and dryer included.

The backyard and deck area is a showstopper for this charming home! Plenty of space for cookouts and yard games. Fire pit included.

Small dogs and cats are welcome for additional $25 per month/per pet.
Residents responsible for all utilities, lawn care and snow removal.

Call us today for a showing! You won't be disappointed.
Nearby schools include Yahara Elementary School, Eagle Point Elementary School and Deforest Middle School. The closest grocery stores are Pick 'n Save and Loffredo Fresh Produce. Nearby restaurants include DeForest Family Restaurant, Casey's Carry Out Pizza and Sunset Grill of DeForest.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 407 North Lexington Parkway - 1 have any available units?
407 North Lexington Parkway - 1 has a unit available for $1,575 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 407 North Lexington Parkway - 1 have?
Some of 407 North Lexington Parkway - 1's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 407 North Lexington Parkway - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
407 North Lexington Parkway - 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 407 North Lexington Parkway - 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 407 North Lexington Parkway - 1 is pet friendly.
Does 407 North Lexington Parkway - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 407 North Lexington Parkway - 1 does offer parking.
Does 407 North Lexington Parkway - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 407 North Lexington Parkway - 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 407 North Lexington Parkway - 1 have a pool?
No, 407 North Lexington Parkway - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 407 North Lexington Parkway - 1 have accessible units?
No, 407 North Lexington Parkway - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 407 North Lexington Parkway - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 407 North Lexington Parkway - 1 has units with dishwashers.
Does 407 North Lexington Parkway - 1 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 407 North Lexington Parkway - 1 has units with air conditioning.
