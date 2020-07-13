Apartment List
138 Apartments for rent in Bayside, WI with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Bayside apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
White Oaks Premier Apartments
9000 N White Oak Ln, Bayside, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,150
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
White Oaks Apartments is a beautiful property conveniently located in Bayside, Wisconsin. It is about 15 fifteen minutes from downtown Milwaukee and just 10 minutes from Bayshore Mall.
Results within 1 mile of Bayside
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
Porticos
500 West Bradley Road, Fox Point, WI
Studio
$950
1 Bedroom
$1,150
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
The Porticos is a gorgeous, quiet and secluded community nestled away in Fox Point, Wisconsin. It is conveniently situated between Good Hope Road and Brown Deer Road for easy access to an array of shops, restaurants and grocery stores.
Results within 5 miles of Bayside
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 12:36am
$
60 Units Available
The Bevy
8600 North Deerwood Drive, Brown Deer, WI
Studio
$995
522 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,275
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1281 sqft
The Bevy is located in a historic section of Brown Deer, the original Village. It benefits equally from the ease of a central location and the village appeal of a pedestrian friendly neighborhood.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 12:30am
$
14 Units Available
The Chiswick at Dunwood
7700 North Port Washington Rd, Fox Point, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,810
892 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,385
1377 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,085
1771 sqft
VIRTUAL TOURS AVAILABLE - EMAIL OR CALL OUR LEASING TEAM TODAY! A brand new Mandel Group Community open for Occupancy! Located at the South East corner of N Port Washington Road and Dunwood Road in Fox Point, Chiswick features 103 gracious luxury
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 12:08am
6 Units Available
Beaumont Place
401 E Beaumont Ave, Whitefish Bay, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,670
925 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,429
1541 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Near Dominican High School and the waterfront. Modern and updated apartments featuring stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and walk-in closets. On-site gym, garages and a clubhouse. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
11 Units Available
Glen Hills Apartments
6600 N Sidney Pl, Glendale, WI
1 Bedroom
$905
679 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,015
929 sqft
Spacious one- and two-bedroom apartments are centrally located near shopping, dining and entertainment. Enjoy updated kitchens, large closets, in-unit laundry in some. Pet-friendly community with controlled access and parking. Access to bus lines, highways.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 12:37am
5 Units Available
Wyrick Park
Presidio Square
5401 W Presidio Ln, Milwaukee, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
1234 sqft
Prime, peaceful location just off Good Hope Road. Units features private patio/balcony, A/C, stainless steel fixtures, and walk-in closets. Community has bike storage, gym, pool, and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
21 Units Available
NorthPointe Apartments
9418 N Green Bay Rd, Brown Deer, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,075
861 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
1173 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,615
1398 sqft
Lush grounds overlooking the Milwaukee River. Resort-style indoor swimming pool, tennis court, two fitness centers, and bike racks for active residents. Units with fireplaces, vaulted ceilings, and abundant storage.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
3 Units Available
River Place Apartments
4201 W Hawthorne Trace Rd, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,005
1002 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to shopping, including TJ Maxx and Pick'N Save. Amenities include 24-hour emergency maintenance, on-site management, and beautiful landscaping. Apartments have eat-in kitchens, ceiling fan, and air conditioning.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 26 at 05:22pm
3 Units Available
1633 on the Park
1633 West Bender Road, Glendale, WI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,398
995 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1633 on the Park in Glendale. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
909 E Henry Clay
909 East Henry Clay Street, Whitefish Bay, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
Welcome to The Millstone located at 909 E. Henry Clay Street in the Whitefish Bay community minutes away from upscale shopping, fine dining and Lake Michigan. Easy access to I-43. Managed by Katz Properties.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
1 Unit Available
Berkley
330 East Henry Clay Street, Whitefish Bay, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,025
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury 1, 2, and 3 bedrooms in a fabulous seven unit building.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
2 Units Available
Norwood
730 East Henry Clay Street, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$845
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Quality 1 & 2 bedroom units in colonial red brick building.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 9 at 09:03pm
Contact for Availability
800 E Henry Clay
800 East Henry Clay Street, Whitefish Bay, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
Managed by Katz Properties.

1 of 28

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
6212 N Willow Glen Ln
6212 North Willow Glen Lane, Glendale, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1444 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Single Family Glendale - Property Id: 303524 Charming Cape Cod home situated on dead end street.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 08:35am
1 Unit Available
5485 N Port Washington Rd
5485 North Port Washington Avenue, Glendale, WI
1 Bedroom
$6,000
380 sqft
Perfect setting in the South Kettle Moraine forest area. The house set on 2 well wooded acres in a quiet area, sleeps up to 15 in the 3 bedrooms + loft.

1 of 26

Last updated July 13 at 12:57am
1 Unit Available
4777 North Cumberland Boulevard
4777 North Cumberland Boulevard, Whitefish Bay, WI
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
2500 sqft
Available 8/1. UNIQUE single family home rental opportunity in Whitefish Bay. Magnificent Colonial in Whitefish Bay's idyllic Cumberland Forest offers this stately 4 bedroom 2.

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 01:03am
1 Unit Available
Bradley Estates
6123 W Calumet Rd
6123 West Calumet Road, Milwaukee, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1311 sqft
This spacious condo-style 3-bedroom unit, 2.5-bathroom unit is brightened by plenty of natural light.

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 12:57am
1 Unit Available
129 W Calumet Rd
129 West Calumet Road, Fox Point, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
950 sqft
Available July 1st. 1 year Lease. Very charming, updated ranch in desirable Fox Point. Two good size bedrooms, updated kitchen, hardwood floors and cool retro bath make this house a real gem for the right resident.

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
854 W Green Tree Rd
854 West Green Tree Road, River Hills, WI
1 Bedroom
$825
Unique opportunity for a spacious 1BR upper in River Hills! Boasting the best of both worlds, you'll find yourself tucked away on a beautifully wooded, private 1 acre lot that's just less than a mile from grocery shopping, Stone Creek, Cardinal
Results within 10 miles of Bayside
Verified

1 of 90

Last updated July 13 at 12:40am
$
52 Units Available
Hillside
Vim and Vigor
1303 N 10th St, Milwaukee, WI
Studio
$1,030
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,415
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,402
1071 sqft
Downtown Milwaukee location. Each home includes wood-style flooring, full-size washers and dryers, and 9-foot ceilings. Granite countertops provided. On-site yoga studio, home brew studio and underground parking provided.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 13 at 12:10am
18 Units Available
Kilbourn Town
The Grand Wisconsin Apartments
720 N Old World 3rd St, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,245
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,598
1335 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Convenient location close to the Delta Center, Hilton Milwaukee and the Shops of Grand Avenue. Units have laundry, dishwasher and extra storage. Community includes coffee bar, concierge and dog grooming.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 12:20am
7 Units Available
Historic Third Ward
DoMUS Apartments
441 E Erie St, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,920
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,120
1403 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$6,305
1894 sqft
A modern community with an on-site pool, hot tub, gym and fire pit. Updated appliances, lots of storage and in-unit laundry. Dogs and cats welcome. Car charging available.
Verified

1 of 52

Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
52 Units Available
Lower East Side
Urbanite
1840 North Farwell Avenue, Milwaukee, WI
Studio
$1,042
411 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,375
541 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,063
1050 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Urbanite in Milwaukee. View photos, descriptions and more!
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Bayside, WI

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Bayside apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

