106 Apartments for rent in Bayside, WI with hardwood floors

Last updated June 12 at 12:46am
Contact for Availability
White Oaks Premier Apartments
9000 N White Oak Ln, Bayside, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,195
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
White Oaks Apartments is a beautiful property conveniently located in Bayside, Wisconsin. It is about 15 fifteen minutes from downtown Milwaukee and just 10 minutes from Bayshore Mall.
Results within 1 mile of Bayside
Last updated June 12 at 12:45am
Contact for Availability
Porticos
500 West Bradley Road, Fox Point, WI
Studio
$975
1 Bedroom
$1,150
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
The Porticos is a gorgeous, quiet and secluded community nestled away in Fox Point, Wisconsin. It is conveniently situated between Good Hope Road and Brown Deer Road for easy access to an array of shops, restaurants and grocery stores.
Results within 5 miles of Bayside
Last updated June 14 at 12:56pm
12 Units Available
The Chiswick at Dunwood
7700 North Port Washington Rd, Fox Point, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,810
892 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,335
1364 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,135
1771 sqft
VIRTUAL TOURS AVAILABLE - EMAIL OR CALL OUR LEASING TEAM TODAY! A brand new Mandel Group Community open for Occupancy! Located at the South East corner of N Port Washington Road and Dunwood Road in Fox Point, Chiswick features 103 gracious luxury
Last updated June 14 at 12:04pm
Wyrick Park
7 Units Available
Presidio Square
5401 W Presidio Ln, Milwaukee, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
1234 sqft
Prime, peaceful location just off Good Hope Road. Units features private patio/balcony, A/C, stainless steel fixtures, and walk-in closets. Community has bike storage, gym, pool, and clubhouse.
Last updated June 12 at 12:46am
Contact for Availability
909 E Henry Clay
909 East Henry Clay Street, Whitefish Bay, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
Welcome to The Millstone located at 909 E. Henry Clay Street in the Whitefish Bay community minutes away from upscale shopping, fine dining and Lake Michigan. Easy access to I-43. Managed by Katz Properties.
Last updated June 12 at 12:46am
Contact for Availability
820, 826, 835 E Henry Clay
820 East Henry Clay Street, Whitefish Bay, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
Welcome to the Henry Clay Court Apartments located at 820-834 E. Henry Clay Street in the Whitefish Bay community minutes away from upscale shopping, fine dining and Lake Michigan. Easy access to I-43. Managed by Katz Properties.
Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
1 Unit Available
Berkley
330 East Henry Clay Street, Whitefish Bay, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,025
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury 1, 2, and 3 bedrooms in a fabulous seven unit building.
Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
23 Units Available
NorthPointe Apartments
9418 N Green Bay Rd, Brown Deer, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,075
861 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,315
1173 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,615
1398 sqft
Lush grounds overlooking the Milwaukee River. Resort-style indoor swimming pool, tennis court, two fitness centers, and bike racks for active residents. Units with fireplaces, vaulted ceilings, and abundant storage.
Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
3 Units Available
Norwood
730 East Henry Clay Street, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$845
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Quality 1 & 2 bedroom units in colonial red brick building.
Last updated June 4 at 07:04pm
2 Units Available
1633 on the Park
1633 West Bender Road, Glendale, WI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,398
995 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1633 on the Park in Glendale. View photos, descriptions and more!

Last updated June 14 at 08:17am
1 Unit Available
10531 North Magnolia Dr.
10531 North Magnolia Drive, Mequon, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1272 sqft
Welcome home to this great ranch house in Southeast Mequon which is available NOW! Freshly painted, inside and out . Upon entering, you'll find a spacious living room with a gas fireplace and a large picture window.

Last updated June 14 at 02:45pm
1 Unit Available
7419 North Boyd Way
7419 North Boyd Way, Fox Point, WI
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
1953 sqft
Stylish Stone Ranch This stylish stone Fox Point ranch home is situated on a generous sized lot, located off Lake Drive on a quiet and desirable street.

Last updated June 14 at 04:22pm
Old North Milwaukee
1 Unit Available
2726 West Villard Avenue
2726 West Villard Avenue, Milwaukee, WI
2 Bedrooms
$950
755 sqft
Must see two-bedroom, one bath home for rent! This spacious house includes a one-car garage, nice sized backyard, hardwood and tiled flooring, and stove and fridge included in the kitchen! Rent: $950 plus $300 move- in fee Utilities: Tenants pay

Last updated June 14 at 04:22pm
1 Unit Available
129 W Calumet Rd
129 West Calumet Road, Fox Point, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
950 sqft
Available July 1st. 1 year Lease. Very charming, updated ranch in desirable Fox Point. Two good size bedrooms, updated kitchen, hardwood floors and cool retro bath make this house a real gem for the right resident.
Results within 10 miles of Bayside
Last updated June 14 at 03:33pm
Murray Hill
Murray Hill
1 Unit Available
Stowell Apartments
2634 North Stowell Avenue, Milwaukee, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
1000 sqft
Ideal location near the downtown area, MSU, and I-69. Short-term leases available. Pets welcomed. Discounts for military, police, and fire. On-site parking. Close to public transportation. Hardwood floors and lots of storage.
Last updated June 14 at 03:33pm
Lower East Side
1 Unit Available
The Viking
1717 East Kane Place, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1250 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located near US-51 and I-55. This pet-friendly community features a pool with a sundeck. Short-term leases available. Discounts for police and military professionals. Homes offer full kitchens and carpeting.
Last updated June 14 at 03:33pm
Riverside Park
Riverside Park
2 Units Available
2705 N Oakland
2705 North Oakland Avenue, Milwaukee, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
All units have carpeting throughout with full-sized kitchen appliances. There are even in-unit A/Cs! Two-bedrooms have TONS of closet space and large windows looking north and south.
Last updated June 14 at 03:33pm
Lower East Side
23 Units Available
Urbanite
1840 North Farwell Avenue, Milwaukee, WI
Studio
$1,175
411 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,475
541 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1218 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Urbanite in Milwaukee. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 14 at 03:33pm
Lower East Side
3 Units Available
Encore
1623 North Jackson Street, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,395
662 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Encore in Milwaukee. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 14 at 03:33pm
Brewer's Hill
Brewer's Hill
2 Units Available
1922 N. Palmer
1922 North Palmer Street, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$750
A pet-friendly community located in the Warren Tech Center, I-94, and I-696. Fantastic location for commuters. On-site pool and sundeck. Interiors offer separate dining areas, carpeting, and lots of natural light.
Last updated June 14 at 03:33pm
Brewer's Hill
Brewer's Hill
5 Units Available
1835 N 2nd
1835 N 2nd St, Milwaukee, WI
Studio
$550
Close to I-94 and I-59. A charming community with washer and dryer connections in each home, spacious layouts, and ample storage. On-site tennis courts, pool, and covered parking.
Last updated June 14 at 03:33pm
Lower East Side
1 Unit Available
Rhythm
1640 N Water St, Milwaukee, WI
Studio
$1,095
405 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Rhythm in Milwaukee. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 14 at 03:33pm
Murray Hill
Murray Hill
2 Units Available
2505 E Park Place
2505 East Park Place, Milwaukee, WI
3 Bedrooms
$995
1250 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 2505 E Park Place in Milwaukee. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 14 at 03:33pm
Lower East Side
7 Units Available
The Oakland Apartments
1935-1945 North Oakland Avenue, Milwaukee, WI
Studio
$715
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$780
Near the water and area parks. Smoke-free community. This pet-friendly community features a lobby area and ample green space. Each home includes hardwood floors, newer appliances and ample storage.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Bayside, WI

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Bayside renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

