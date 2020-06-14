Apartment List
/
WA
/
wauna
/
dog friendly apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:34 AM

26 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Wauna, WA

Finding an apartment in Wauna that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along i... Read Guide >

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
14009 87th Ave Ct NW KP N
14009 87th Avenue Northwest, Wauna, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1435 sqft
Lovely Two Story Duplex - This wonderful and spacious two story duplex was built in 2016 and offers 1,435 square feet of living space. It features an open concept living room with a cozy propane fireplace, dining room and kitchen.

1 of 20

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
10412 133rd Street NW
10412 133rd Street Northwest, Wauna, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1400 sqft
10412 133rd Street NW Available 04/16/20 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Creviston Ridge - This 3 bedroom 2 bathroom rambler is located on a large lot in Creviston Ridge is approximately 1400 sq ft.

1 of 11

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
9614 127th St Ct NW
9614 127th Street Court Northwest, Wauna, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2239 sqft
Sprawling 3 Bedroom Estate Rambler with View of the Sound - 3 bedroom 1.
Results within 5 miles of Wauna

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
View Basin
1 Unit Available
3889 Harbor View Dr. Unit #102
3889 Harborview Dr, Gig Harbor, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,997
1157 sqft
3889 Harbor View Dr. Unit #102 Available 07/13/20 Amazing Gig Harbor Condo - Offered By: Spinnaker Property Management, 253-830-5160 Rental Terms: Rent: $2,997.00 Available: 07/17/2020 Application Fee: $42.00 Security Deposit: $2,997.

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Artondale
1 Unit Available
7106 71st Avenue NW
7106 71st Avenue Northwest, Artondale, WA
4 Bedrooms
$3,300
1614 sqft
Gorgeous 4 Bedroom in Gig Harbor! - You'll love this tucked away home that sits on a 1.26 acre lot and features 4 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Rosedale-Hunt
1 Unit Available
6624 46th Ave NW
6624 46th Avenue Northwest, Artondale, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,480
2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom Duplex in Gig Harbor - This 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom duplex is approx. 900 sq. ft. and offers a galley style kitchen with oven, refrigerator and dishwasher. The dining room opens to a patio and large fully fenced back yard.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:22am
Gig Harbor North
1 Unit Available
10190 Sentinel Loop
10190 Sentinel Loop, Gig Harbor, WA
4 Bedrooms
$3,150
2600 sqft
10190 Sentinel Loop Gig Harbor, WA 98332 4 Bedroom / 3 Full Bath Rambler with Basement approximately 2,600 Square Feet home located in Harbor Hills (near Costco). Two Car Garage with Automatic Opener. Located close to shopping, schools and the YMCA.

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 12:22am
1 Unit Available
3828 Forest Beach Drive Northwest
3828 Forest Beach Drive Northwest, Artondale, WA
4 Bedrooms
$4,495
3600 sqft
Waterfront Home for Rent with Amazing Views. 175 ft of waterfront with concrete bulkhead on 1.5 acres with access down to the Beach. 4 Bedrooms / 3 Bath 2 Story home with a loft above the living room which can be used as an office/den.
Results within 10 miles of Wauna
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
$
20 Units Available
Cliffside Apartments
2413 Cliffside Ln NW, Gig Harbor, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,251
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,464
960 sqft
Located next to Olympic National Park and close to Seattle and Tacoma. Units feature wood-burning fireplaces, large windows and tons of sunlight. 24-hour concierge, gym and basketball court.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
$
11 Units Available
Atlas Apartments
1800 Sidney Ave, Port Orchard, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,325
669 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
973 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,720
1069 sqft
"Just Right" Living™ in Washington State never looked so good! Atlas Apartments offers the very best of the Pacific Northwest in a three-story, garden-style community.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
18 Units Available
Mariners' Glen Apartment Homes
3418 SE Navigation Ln, Parkwood, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,212
612 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,364
849 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,915
1050 sqft
Close to WA-16, WA-160, Southworth-Fauntleroy ferry to Seattle, South Kitsap Regional Park, Marcus Whitman Junior High, South Kitsap High, Sinclair Inlet. Amenities include dry spa, nature walking path, indoor raquetball, indoor year-round pool, off-leash dog park, business center.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 01:21am
2 Units Available
Clubhouse at Port Orchard
1920 Southeast Larch Lane, Port Orchard, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,260
542 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,620
941 sqft
To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, our offices are temporarily closed to in-person visits, however, you may communicate via email or phone during regular business hours. Helping you find the perfect home remains our priority.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
$
2 Units Available
Waterview
1617 West Admiralty Heights Lane, Bremerton, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,200
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
WaterView is a tranquil community where nature meets modern living.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 11:04am
West End
17 Units Available
Northpoint Apartments
3815 N. Pearl Street, Tacoma, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,369
643 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,662
872 sqft
Close to Faith Evangelical College & Seminary, Vassault Park, Truman Middle School, Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium, bus route 10, Puget Creek Natural Area. Amenities include Indoor swimming pool, spa/hot tub, tennis court, pet-friendly apartments, fitness center, walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated March 17 at 06:36pm
Westside
Contact for Availability
Forest Grove
5402 35th Ave NW, Gig Harbor, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,300
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
984 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1200 sqft
Convenient Shore Acres location near Gig Harbor and Tacoma Narrows Airport. Comfortable units with fully equipped kitchens, brick-faced fireplaces, and carpeting. Outdoor basketball court for residents.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 12:38am
1 Unit Available
1181 Landover Place
1181 Landover Place, Port Orchard, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1684 sqft
Port Orchard 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home on a cul-de-sac in the Eaglecrest neighborhood. Spacious floor plan with a fully equipped kitchen, dining room and bonus room. Living room with a cozy gas fireplace.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 12:38am
1 Unit Available
2369 Southwest Siskin Circle
2369 Southwest Siskin Circle, Port Orchard, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
2431 sqft
Located in The Ridge near McCormick Woods this large 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home offers nearly 2,500 square feet of living space. Featuring a separate family and living room, custom paint through out and lots of natural light.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 12:38am
1 Unit Available
365 Scotland Court
365 Scotland Court, Port Orchard, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1684 sqft
Beautiful Port Orchard 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home on a cul-de-sac in the great Eaglecrest neighborhood. Spacious floor plan with a fully equipped kitchen, dining room and bonus room. Living room with a cozy gas fireplace.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:38am
1 Unit Available
11715 12th Avenue Court Northwest
11715 12th Avenue Court Northwest, Maplewood, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
2128 sqft
Morningside 3 bedroom rambler with attached 3 car garage. Open & bright floorplan, granite counter throughout the kitchen with eating bar and breakfast area. Warm & inviting family room features vaulted ceilings, sky lights. 5 piece master bath.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3621 12th Avenue NW
3621 12th Avenue Northwest, Wollochet, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
1810 sqft
3621 12th Avenue NW Available 07/01/20 Updated 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom Point Evans home - This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom, approx. 1810 sq. ft. home is located in the Point Evans neighborhood and is a must see.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
934 Dwight Street
934 Dwight Street, Port Orchard, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1588 sqft
934 Dwight Street - Charming 3 bedroom, 1.75 bath home in great neighborhood. Recently remodeled kitchen and bathrooms. Formal living, dining, and family room. Fenced back yard, Huge detached shop for your vehicles or extra storage.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
18289 E State Route 3
18289 East State Route 3, Allyn, WA
Studio
$445
Available 07/01/20 RV Lot - Allyn, Washington - Property Id: 268150 We have two Great RV sites available from $450 per month which includes water, sewer and trash removal.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1745 W Sunn Fjord Lane H-204
1745 West Sunn Fjord Lane, Navy Yard City, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1000 sqft
1745 W Sunn Fjord Lane H-204 Available 07/15/20 Spacious Bremerton condo with amenities! - This second floor wonderful Bremerton condo was completely remodeled in 2018! New paint, new trim, new kitchen cabinets and more! The entry way has vinyl

1 of 50

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Fox Island
1 Unit Available
400 7th Ave
400 7th Ave, Fox Island, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,995
1400 sqft
Pending Application - Gorgeous salt-water WATERFRONT Home located on 1.28-acre lot in a highly desirable area of Fox Island.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Wauna, WA

Finding an apartment in Wauna that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

Similar Pages

Wauna 2 BedroomsWauna 3 BedroomsWauna Apartments with Balcony
Wauna Apartments with GarageWauna Apartments with Hardwood FloorsWauna Apartments with Parking
Wauna Dog Friendly ApartmentsWauna Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WA
Redmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WA
Bothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College