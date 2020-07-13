Apartment List
21 Apartments for rent in Walla Walla, WA with parking

Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
3 Units Available
Lion's Gate
2222 E Isaacs Ave, Walla Walla, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1012 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,485
1289 sqft
Great location just minutes from Walla Walla Community College, Whitman College, and Walla Walla Airport. Units offer laundry, patio or balcony, and dishwasher. Pet-friendly community has maintenance services, parking garage, and gym.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 12:22am
1 Unit Available
Kingsgate East and The Village
1950 Melrose St, Walla Walla, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$995
872 sqft
Situated in a peaceful Walla Walla residential area, Kingsgate East and The Village Apartment homes is the ideal place to call home. We offer residents everything they need for a lifestyle of affordable comfort and convenience.

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
1567 K St.
1567 K Street, Walla Walla, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
1200 sqft
Available 08/22/20 3 bedroom 1 bath house in quiet cul-de-sac - Property Id: 316729 Available 8/22 - 9/1. 3 bedroom 1 bath house in quiet cul-de-sac. New central air conditioning and 95% efficient natural gas furnace in 2020.

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
508 E Cherry St
508 East Cherry Street, Walla Walla, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
736 sqft
508 E Cherry St Available 08/01/20 508 E Cherry St *All Appliances, Fenced Backyard, New Flooring & Interior Repaint* - DUE TO THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC, YOUR APPLICATION TO RENT MUST BE PRE-APPROVED BEFORE WE CAN SCHEDULE A SHOWING OF THIS HOME IN

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
608 N Roosevelt St, Apt. 201
608 N Roosevelt St, Walla Walla, WA
2 Bedrooms
$995
895 sqft
608 N Roosevelt St, Apt. 201 Available 08/12/20 608 N. Roosevelt, #201 - DUE TO THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC, YOUR APPLICATION TO RENT MUST BE PRE-APPROVED BEFORE WE CAN SCHEDULE A SHOWING OF THIS HOME IN PERSON.

1 of 5

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
532 E. Alder #2
532 East Alder Street, Walla Walla, WA
2 Bedrooms
$795
884 sqft
532 E. Alder #2 Available 08/17/20 532 E Alder St. #2, Walla Walla, WA 99362 - Lower unit apartment built in 1975.

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
6 Boyer Dr
6 Boyer Drive, Walla Walla, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1030 sqft
Gorgeous 3 Bedroom Home on Corner Lot - This beautifully remodeled home is in great condition. The hardwood and tile flooring throughout the main areas, as well as new tile and stainless steel appliances give a fresh and clean feel.

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
216 Bellevue Ave
216 North Bellevue Street, Walla Walla, WA
5 Bedrooms
$1,795
2100 sqft
216 Bellevue Avenue *Five Bedrooms/Two Baths, Gas Fireplace, Covered Patio* - DUE TO THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC, YOUR APPLICATION TO RENT MUST BE PRE-APPROVED BEFORE WE CAN SCHEDULE A SHOWING OF THIS HOME IN PERSON.

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
728 N Roosevelt Street
728 North Roosevelt Street, Walla Walla, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1312 sqft
Spacious And Modern 3 Bedroom Home - This gem of a home has a classy and comfortable feel. All of the open area floors are a dark hardwood, and the bedrooms are carpeted. It includes a spacious kitchen, a mud room, and an attached garage.

1 of 25

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
1122 W Elm St.
1122 West Elm Street, Walla Walla, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
956 sqft
1122 W Elm Street *Low Maintenance Yard, Stainless Steel Appliances, Large Covered Deck and Lots of Storage* - DUE TO THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC, WE ARE UNABLE TO SHOW THIS HOME IN PERSON. PLEASE FEEL FREE TO VIEW THE PHOTOS ON THIS LISTING.

1 of 19

Last updated May 2 at 11:49am
1 Unit Available
510 Holly Street
510 Holly Street, Walla Walla, WA
4 Bedrooms
$1,495
1950 sqft
510 Holly Street Available 06/10/19 510 Holly Street *Pets Negotiable, Hardwood Floors on Main Floor, Bonus room (no egress) in Basement* - Single family home, Built 1950, Pets Negotiable, No Students, Carport, central ac and heat, 4 bedrooms (2

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1931 Melrose St #201
1931 Melrose St, Walla Walla, WA
1 Bedroom
$950
596 sqft
1931 Melrose #201 - Lovely 1 bed 1 bath condo with seasonal access to a swimming pool. This rental was built in 1972. Students welcome, assigned parking space 54, No Fenced Yard, Coin-Op Laundry, Wall AC and wall heater.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
217 Howard Street
217 South Howard Street, Walla Walla, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
2258 sqft
217 Howard Street Available 08/12/20 217 Howard St - Updated Kitchen, Granite Countertops, Hardwood Floors, Yardcare Included with Rent - DUE TO THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC, YOUR APPLICATION TO RENT MUST BE PRE-APPROVED BEFORE WE CAN SCHEDULE A SHOWING OF

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1033 E Alder
1033 East Alder Street, Walla Walla, WA
4 Bedrooms
$1,395
1682 sqft
1033 E Alder Available 08/14/20 1033 E Alder *Across from Pioneer Park, Fenced Backyard, Deck* - DUE TO THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC, YOUR APPLICATION TO RENT MUST BE PRE-APPROVED BEFORE WE CAN SCHEDULE A SHOWING OF THIS HOME IN PERSON.
Results within 1 mile of Walla Walla

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
715 SE Creekside
715 Creekside Drive, College Place, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1091 sqft
715 SE Creekside Available 08/12/20 715 Creekside *Located in the Villages of Garrison Creek* - DUE TO THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC, YOUR APPLICATION TO RENT MUST BE PRE-APPROVED BEFORE WE CAN SCHEDULE A SHOWING OF THIS HOME IN PERSON.

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1215 SE Trentwood
1215 SE Trentwood Dr, College Place, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1704 sqft
1215 SE Trentwood Available 07/27/20 **PENDING APPLICATIONS** Peaceful Creek Side Home - Newer construction at it's best, great windows provide tons of natural light, vaulted ceilings with recessed lighting, well appointed kitchen and nice finishes

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
875 SE Sentry Dr.
875 Southeast Sentry Drive, College Place, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2542 sqft
875 SE Sentry Drive *Located in the Garrison Creek Heights Community of College Place* - DUE TO THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC, YOUR APPLICATION TO RENT MUST BE PRE-APPROVED BEFORE WE CAN SCHEDULE A SHOWING OF THIS HOME IN PERSON.
Results within 5 miles of Walla Walla

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
211 SW 12th Street
211 Southwest 12th Street, College Place, WA
1 Bedroom
$795
1000 sqft
211 SW 12th Street Available 08/01/20 211 SW 12th *Gas Fireplace, Central Heat* - One bedroom basement apartment built in 1949, recently updated with vinyl plank flooring throughout, central heat, no AC, fridge, stove, microwave, shared washer/dryer

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1153 SW Carver
1153 Southwest Carver Street, College Place, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1201 sqft
1153 SW Carver - Built in 2011 this well maintained home has a mix of tile flooring, carpet in living room and bedrooms, plenty of storage and natural light. Fully fenced backyard with patio space. 1 year lease required.

1 of 11

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
443 SE Valley View Drive
443 SE Valley Dr, College Place, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1200 sqft
443 SE Valley View Drive Available 05/08/20 443 SE Valley View Dr - DUE TO THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC, WE ARE UNABLE TO SHOW THIS HOME IN PERSON. PLEASE FEEL FREE TO VIEW THE PHOTOS ON THIS LISTING.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Blalock Orchards
167 NW Maria St #1
167 NW Maria St, College Place, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1097 sqft
167 NW Maria St #1 Available 08/12/20 167 Maria #1, College Place - Charming duplex built in 2013 Features: Central AC, W&D Included, Spacious fenced backyard, Underground Sprinklers, Back Patio, Double Attached Garage.
City Guide for Walla Walla, WA

Greetings and salutations, Evergreen State apartment hunters, and welcome to your virtual Walla Walla apartment hunting headquarters! Boasting not only the coolest name of any city in the Pacific Northwest, but also some of the most ridiculously affordable rentals you’ll find anywhere, Walla Walla may just be the perfect place for folks like you to call home. So what are you waiting for? Start pecking your way through the listings in this nifty little apartment finder we’ve assembled, because...

A quaint, historic small town that’s transformed in recent decades from a sparsely populated agri-community into a scenic, wine lover’s paradise, Walla Walla plays host to some of the most attractive rentals you’ll find in Washington. Are you looking for cheap apartments for rent in Walla Walla? Several apartment complexes (including those surrounding the historic Main Street district) have vacancies in the sub-$500 range, while even the most luxurious rentals in Walla Walla rarely cost more than a grand. Amenities, nevertheless, tend to be top-notch, and even the more modestly priced apartments, townhouses, and rental homes come equipped with super sweet amenities (ultramodern kitchens and bathrooms, in-unit washers and dryers, spacious patios and balconies, clubhouses, swimming pools, and some dynamite views of wine country). Just don’t procrastinate too long before embarking on your apartment hunting escapades; many rentals in the city, especially those that offer short term lease deals during the spring and summertime, aren’t on the market for long before someone swoops them up.

Pet friendly apartments in Walla Walla aren’t exactly a dime a dozen, but some landlords do allow furry four-legged roomies, including small dogs. Be prepared, though, to spend an extra chunk of change ($25 at least in most cases) on your monthly rent if you’re bringing a pet along. Also, keep in mind that many property managers in the city run credit/background checks on prospective tenants, so you may need a reputable cosigner to help seal the deal for your Walla Walla dream pad.

No matter how much you fall in love with your new Walla Walla apartment, at some point you’ll probably want to hit the streets and see what else your new stomping grounds have to offer (and you won’t be disappointed!). Walla Walla plays host to more than 100 wineries and vineyards, a bustling, shopper-friendly downtown district, and a plethora of after-hours nightlife venues to keep night owls entertained. Sound like the kind of place you’d like to call home? Of course it does! So start clicking away for a primo apartment in Walla Walla, and happy hunting! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Walla Walla, WA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Walla Walla apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

