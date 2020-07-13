21 Apartments for rent in Walla Walla, WA with parking

Greetings and salutations, Evergreen State apartment hunters, and welcome to your virtual Walla Walla apartment hunting headquarters! Boasting not only the coolest name of any city in the Pacific Northwest, but also some of the most ridiculously affordable rentals you’ll find anywhere, Walla Walla may just be the perfect place for folks like you to call home. So what are you waiting for? Start pecking your way through the listings in this nifty little apartment finder we’ve assembled, because...

A quaint, historic small town that’s transformed in recent decades from a sparsely populated agri-community into a scenic, wine lover’s paradise, Walla Walla plays host to some of the most attractive rentals you’ll find in Washington. Are you looking for cheap apartments for rent in Walla Walla? Several apartment complexes (including those surrounding the historic Main Street district) have vacancies in the sub-$500 range, while even the most luxurious rentals in Walla Walla rarely cost more than a grand. Amenities, nevertheless, tend to be top-notch, and even the more modestly priced apartments, townhouses, and rental homes come equipped with super sweet amenities (ultramodern kitchens and bathrooms, in-unit washers and dryers, spacious patios and balconies, clubhouses, swimming pools, and some dynamite views of wine country). Just don’t procrastinate too long before embarking on your apartment hunting escapades; many rentals in the city, especially those that offer short term lease deals during the spring and summertime, aren’t on the market for long before someone swoops them up.

Pet friendly apartments in Walla Walla aren’t exactly a dime a dozen, but some landlords do allow furry four-legged roomies, including small dogs. Be prepared, though, to spend an extra chunk of change ($25 at least in most cases) on your monthly rent if you’re bringing a pet along. Also, keep in mind that many property managers in the city run credit/background checks on prospective tenants, so you may need a reputable cosigner to help seal the deal for your Walla Walla dream pad.

No matter how much you fall in love with your new Walla Walla apartment, at some point you’ll probably want to hit the streets and see what else your new stomping grounds have to offer (and you won’t be disappointed!). Walla Walla plays host to more than 100 wineries and vineyards, a bustling, shopper-friendly downtown district, and a plethora of after-hours nightlife venues to keep night owls entertained. Sound like the kind of place you’d like to call home? Of course it does! So start clicking away for a primo apartment in Walla Walla, and happy hunting! See more