Last updated July 22 2020 at 8:34 PM

56 Apartments under $1,400 for rent in Mukilteo, WA

Finding a deal on affordable apartments under $1,400 in Mukilteo is worth the extra effort. Come ready to pounce on the best deals. Call the property management in advance to ask ... Read Guide >
Last updated July 22 at 06:14 PM
4 Units Available
Courtyard
5010 84th Street Southwest, Mukilteo, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,330
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
1074 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Courtyard in Mukilteo. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 5 miles of Mukilteo
Last updated July 22 at 08:33 PM
13 Units Available
Westmont
Copperstone
420 85th Pl SW, Everett, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,164
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
925 sqft
Just minutes from I-5 and close to the mountains. Community amenities include on-site laundry, 24-hour maintenance, and parking. Residents live in units that have fireplace, refrigerator, and patio or balcony.
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
10 Units Available
Westmont
Park 120
120 W Casino Rd, Everett, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,177
651 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,131
925 sqft
Stylish gated apartments in a residential area, 20 minutes from Downtown Seattle and Bellevue. Renovated recently with new appliances. Pet-friendly complex with clubhouse, business center and playground.
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
15 Units Available
Alderwood Park
18031 36th Ave W, Lynnwood, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,400
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,630
850 sqft
Alderwood Park is distinctive living at its finest with open, modern units near I-5 and the Alderwood Mall. State-of-the-art fitness studio, impeccable landscaping, and in-unit fireplaces create the perfect place to call home in Lynnwood.
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
2 Units Available
Westmont
Nova North
1020 W Casino Rd, Everett, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,209
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Unparalleled Location in Everett We have a refreshing pool for warm summer days and a fitness center to sweat it out after a long day at work. Our property comes with decks and patios, controlled access entry, ample parking and much more.
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
16 Units Available
Everett Mall South
Fultons Crossing
120 SE Everett Mall Way, Everett, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,240
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
915 sqft
Luxury furnished apartments with in-unit laundry, fireplace, patio/balcony. Pet-friendly grounds offer clubhouse, pool, spa, gym, business center, playground. Located near Walter East Hall Memorial Golf Course, Boeing Fwy and Hwy 5. Minutes from Norma Beach.
Last updated July 22 at 06:07 PM
14 Units Available
South Forest Park
Evergreen on 47
1111 47th St SE, Everett, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,165
612 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,380
797 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Evergreen on 47 in Everett. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 22 at 06:42 PM
27 Units Available
Alister Parx Apartments
605 Center Rd, Everett, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,365
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
883 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1175 sqft
Minutes from Voyager Middle School and Mariner High School. Upscale living with vaulted ceilings, lots of storage space, and oversized patios. On-site pool, playground, and hot tub. Garages available. Pet-friendly. In-apartment fireplaces.
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
11 Units Available
Sofi Lakeside
12402 Admiralty Way, Everett, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,267
580 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,438
880 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,932
1105 sqft
Brisa's elegant homes are situated on a lake and come with many amenities such as wood-burning fireplaces, patios or decks, in unit washers and dryers, dishwashers, and covered parking. Located just off I-5.
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
6 Units Available
Westmont
Arterra
711 W Casino Rd, Everett, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,384
820 sqft
Comfortable community living in one- and two-bedroom apartments. Fully renovated dwellings feature patio or balcony, 9-foot ceilings, wood-burning fireplace and in-unit washer and dryer. Hardwood-style flooring and gourmet kitchen.
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
9 Units Available
Pinewood Square
6500 208th St SW, Lynnwood, WA
Studio
$1,243
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,405
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,533
850 sqft
Located in lovely Lynnwood. Amenities include fireplaces, carpeting, ceiling fans, internet access, balconies, patios, a courtyard, fitness center, sauna, soccer field, spa, freeway access and a laundry facility.
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
6 Units Available
Silver Lake
Charter Club
1701 121st St SE, Everett, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,392
535 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,430
957 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Situated on the picturesque shore of Silver Lake, and with convenient access to Interstate 5, these apartments come with built-in fireplace and kitchen range. Community is pet friendly and features on-site parking.
Last updated July 22 at 06:16 PM
70 Units Available
Mill Creek
The Mill Apartment Homes
1324 Mill Creek Blvd, Mill Creek, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,342
651 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,502
879 sqft
Situated on the edge of Mill Creek Nature Preserve and close to Library Park. Sophisticated apartments with in-unit laundry, a patio or balcony, and dishwasher. Community offers a gym and a business center.
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
5 Units Available
Whispering Cedars
6501 208th St SW, Lynnwood, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,301
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,651
1000 sqft
With a prime location and enviable amenities, you cannot go wrong with Whispering Cedars Apartment Homes of Lynnwood. These Washington apartments enjoy the advantage of a big city lifestyle, with the luxury of a more peaceful setting.
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
5 Units Available
Westmont
Cascadia Pointe Apartments
8710 5th Ave W, Everett, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly renovated apartments with spacious floor plans. One-bedroom to three-bedroom units available featuring private patio/balcony, fireplace and in-home washer/dryer. Community has a hot tub, pool, basketball court and gym.
Last updated July 22 at 06:28 PM
26 Units Available
HighGrove
12433 Admiralty Way, Everett, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,399
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,596
1222 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,149
1538 sqft
Large kitchens, two-tone color schemes, wood-style floors, walk-in closets and private balconies. Large outdoor pool, 24-hour fitness center, fire pit, terrace and clubhouse on-site. Close to Kasch Park, Everett Mall and Mariner High School.
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
17 Units Available
Holly
The Winsley
9900 12th Ave W, Everett, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,295
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,455
997 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,860
1264 sqft
Offering a collection of one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments, the Walden Pond Apartment complex includes an indoor basketball court, a swimming pool, a resident clubhouse, on-site management and many other amenities.
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
23 Units Available
Holly
Camelot Apartments
11030 Evergreen Way, Everett, WA
Studio
$1,290
515 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,369
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,607
1038 sqft
Apartment community features underground parking, a dog park, a gym with a sauna and an indoor pool. Interiors have in-unit laundry, fireplaces and walk-in closets. Just off Evergreen Way, and moments from I-5.
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
14 Units Available
Campo Basso
15923 Highway 99, North Lynnwood, WA
Studio
$1,562
480 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,234
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,502
980 sqft
In-unit washer and dryer, fireplace and private balcony. Short-term leases available. Community amenities include jacuzzi, sauna, playground, fitness center and business center. Easy access to I-405 and I-5. Public transportation nearby.
Last updated July 22 at 02:43 PM
9 Units Available
Tamaron Ranch
14500 Admiralty Way, North Lynnwood, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,300
572 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
760 sqft
One- to three-bedroom apartment homes featuring large closets, a full-size washer and dryer, a pool and a wood-burning stove. Near Interstates 5 and 405, Highway 99 and Alderwood Mall.
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
10 Units Available
Westmont
CentrePointe Greens
8600 18th Ave W, Everett, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,251
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,401
849 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Well-designed homes in a retreat-like community. These Everett apartments boast dishwashers, private balconies and in-unit washer/dryers. Sports court, tanning salon and indoor swimming pool. Convenient access to Boeing Fwy.
Last updated July 22 at 06:30 PM
6 Units Available
Latitude
12907 E Gibson Rd, Everett, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,315
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,585
891 sqft
Newly upgraded homes feature wood-burning fireplaces, stainless-steel appliances and private balconies. On-site 24-hour fitness center, clubhouse, fire pits and bark park. Near I-5, with public transportations links to Seattle Tacoma Airport.
Last updated July 22 at 06:01 PM
14 Units Available
Holly
Olin Fields
10115 Holly Dr, Everett, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,375
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,579
965 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,961
1248 sqft
Quiet complex with natural landscaping, resident lounge, indoor basketball court and game room with ping-pong table. Apartments equipped with air conditioning and washer/dryer. Walk to Loganberry Lane Park.
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
17 Units Available
Holly
Casablanca
10710 Evergreen Way, Everett, WA
Studio
$1,190
512 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,282
659 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,453
874 sqft
Apartment community nestled on park-like grounds minutes from I-405 and I-5, with sport court, gym, pool and spa, and lighted tennis court. The pet-friendly complex host community events like summer BBQs and monthly movie nights.
City Guide for Mukilteo, WA

Mulkiteo [say it with us, MUCK – eel – TEE – oh] is rumored to mean “good camping ground,” in Snohomish dialect, a reference to the inlet separating Washington State’s Olympic Peninsula from the mainland. 

Mukilteo is the undiscovered gem of the Emerald City, exuding a neighborly, beach-town feel yet finds itself a cheeky 30-minute jaunt from Seattle’s watering holes, shopping centers, and restaurants. If waking up to tranquil views of snow-capped mountains and being only a stone's throw from bustling, hip Seattle sounds dreamy, Mukilteo might be a good place to look at renting your next apartment. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments under $1,400 in Mukilteo, WA

Finding a deal on affordable apartments under $1,400 in Mukilteo is worth the extra effort. Come ready to pounce on the best deals. Call the property management in advance to ask what paperwork they need and come prepared. Bank statements, pay stubs, identification, and letters of recommendation from an employer or landlord are usually standard. It’s better to come to an apartment tour over-prepared and ready to sign.

You probably won’t find affordable apartments under $1,400 in Mukilteo in the heart of the action, but you can still land in a neighborhood you love. Look for locations on the outskirts of your dream location or reconsider how much space you really need. A studio apartment may offer plenty of space in your ideal neighborhood at a cheaper price point.

Some property managers will also know about apartments under $1,400 in other buildings they manage, or through word-of-mouth from industry contacts. Ask about any leads if you can’t find the space you need. Touring the first floor for affordable apartments that need some updating can also yield a great deal.

