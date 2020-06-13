Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:35 PM

112 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Klahanie, WA

Finding an apartment in Klahanie that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog a... Read Guide >

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
25022 se 43rd way
25022 Southeast 43rd Way, Klahanie, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
1610 sqft
Great house for rent - Over 1600 sq. ft of living space Great condition with Stainless steel appliances. 1-car covered parking garage plus tons of free parking and built in storage unit Large living area opens to friends and family.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
24548 SE 46th Terrace
24548 Southeast 46th Terrace, Klahanie, WA
5 Bedrooms
$3,300
2870 sqft
Beautiful 5 Bedroom 3.5 Bath 3 Storey Home in Sammamish - Sammamish home in mint condition available now.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4447 248th Ln SE
4447 248th Lane Southeast, Klahanie, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
1181 sqft
Fantastic 2bd, 2ba Condo Available in Klahanie Near Trails and Shops! - To schedule a tour directly, please click the following link: https://showdigs.
Results within 1 mile of Klahanie
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 06:49pm
15 Units Available
Madison Sammamish
3070 230th Ln SE, Sammamish, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,660
590 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,905
897 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,260
1166 sqft
Just across the street from the Pine Village Shopping Center and minutes from Pine Lake Middle School and Sunny Hills Elementary. Marble fireplaces and vaulted ceilings in select units.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
North Issaquah
14 Units Available
Vue Issaquah
906 NE Lilac St, Issaquah, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
989 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,849
1323 sqft
Perfectly positioned in the heart of Issaquah Highlands. Contemporary apartments and townhomes with electric fireplaces, granite counters, soaking tubs and private outdoor living spaces. Residents' amenities include a community garden, swimming pool, lounge and playground.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
10 Units Available
Boulder Creek
4425 Issaquah Pine Lake Rd SE, Sammamish, WA
1 Bedroom
$2,005
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,570
1182 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,150
1422 sqft
Pet-friendly community near Issaquah and I-90. Tenants enjoy gorgeous natural scenery and amenities like a swimming pool and fitness center with yoga studio. Units feature granite counters, fireplaces, and a patio or balcony.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
North Issaquah
22 Units Available
The Timbers At Issaquah Ridge
23425 SE Black Nugget Rd, Issaquah, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,790
868 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,030
1288 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1501 sqft
Spacious homes with in-unit laundry and nine-foot ceilings. Community includes a business center, basketball court, and hot tub. Run errands at Lake Sammamish Center. Easy access to I-90. Near Lake Sammamish State Park.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
North Issaquah
11 Units Available
Langara
5105 Issaquah-Pine Lake Rd SE, Issaquah, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,735
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,745
1027 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,565
1426 sqft
Excellent location near state and regional parks. I-90 nearby. High-end studio to 3-bedroom apartments, with fireplace, fully equipped kitchens, and in-unit laundry. 24-hr gym, playground, carports. Close to shopping centers.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
North Issaquah
1 Unit Available
23399 SE 52nd St
23399 Southeast 52nd Street, Issaquah, WA
4 Bedrooms
$5,000
4290 sqft
23399 SE 52nd St Available 07/06/20 Amazing one-of-a-kind home you do not want to miss!! - We are pleased to present this elegant and spacious home with views of the Cascades.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
22914 SE 41st Place
22914 Southeast 41st Place, Sammamish, WA
4 Bedrooms
$3,100
2280 sqft
22914 SE 41st Place Available 07/01/20 Privacy and quiet single family house - This home features 3 Bedrooms and an office and large bonus room. Hardwood floors, gas stove, fireplace and skylight.

1 of 12

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
23008 SE 48th St
23008 Southeast 48th Street, Sammamish, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1720 sqft
Beautiful 3 Bed 2.5 Bath Tri-level Home in Sammamish - Bed 2.5 Bath 1720 sq ft tri-level home with 35,719 sf lot. This home features a formal living room with picture window and wood burning fireplace. Dining with built-ins and family room.
Results within 5 miles of Klahanie
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:25pm
21 Units Available
Knolls at Inglewood
22626 NE Inglewood Hill Rd, Sammamish, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,525
659 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
860 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,405
1107 sqft
Located near the clear blue waters of Lake Sammamish in Sammamish, WA, The Knolls at Inglewood Hill is here to provide you with a fresh start.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
29 Units Available
Atlas Apartment Homes
1036 7th Ave NW, Issaquah, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,739
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,257
1162 sqft
Trending architecture a hallmark of this brand-new apartment community. Upscale amenities like stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. Car charging available in garage. Community features include a pool and 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
2 Units Available
SAMM Apartments
22845 SE 1st Pl, Sammamish, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,695
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Excellent location, just minutes from Soaring Eagle Regional Park. Community offers rooftop deck, parlor with billiards and fitness center. Apartments feature multiple closets, keyless entry, and washer and dryer.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Talus
11 Units Available
Estates at Cougar Mountain
2128 Shy Bear Way NW, Issaquah, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,980
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,480
1129 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1522 sqft
At the Estates at Cougar Mountain enjoy rare luxury and convenient apartment living in a beautiful, peaceful and protected natural setting, all within minutes of Seattle and Bellevue's city lights.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
Greenwood Point
12 Units Available
Lakemont Orchard
18305 SE Newport Way, Issaquah, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,838
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,984
960 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,430
1130 sqft
Units include dishwasher, extra storage and laundry. Community offers residents access to clubhouse, gym and hot tub. Located near I-90, Bellevue College, P&R and Bus 271.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Gilman
4 Units Available
Creekside
220 Newport Way SW, Issaquah, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
918 sqft
The sundeck, swimming pool, jacuzzi, and free WiFi make this community's amenities desirable. Inside, apartments feature oversized balconies, vinyl flooring and walk-in closets. Lake Sammamish Center also provides all the shopping and dining necessities.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 05:31pm
Greenwood Point
2 Units Available
Timberlake Park Apartments
4615 West Lake Sammamish Parkway Southeast, Issaquah, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,799
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Imagine living in our newest luxury apartment community in Issaquah, WA. Timberlake Park Apartments offers modern living in the great outdoors.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
5 Units Available
Saffron
22850 Northeast 8th Street, Sammamish, WA
Studio
$1,499
590 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,849
868 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1219 sqft
Located on the desirable Sammamish Plateau, Saffron's elegantly eclectic community features distinctive floor plans for your sophisticated lifestyle.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Gilman
3 Units Available
Vale Apartments
955 7th Avenue Northwest, Issaquah, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
1139 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Vale Apartments in Issaquah. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 06:15pm
Gilman
2 Units Available
Bergen Apartments
40 Newport Way SW, Issaquah, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
947 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Excellent location close to I-90, 405 Bellevue and more. Units feature patio or balcony, laundry and garbage disposal. Community includes courtyard, gym, pool table and pool.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Olde Town
1 Unit Available
700 Front St S Unit B108
700 Front St S, Issaquah, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,999
1035 sqft
700 Front St S Unit B108 Available 06/19/20 ***$500 Moving In Special*** - ........ Beautiful ground floor condo located minutes from the heart of downtown Issaquah. The condo complex is nestled in a peaceful and tranquil setting.

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
228 218th Pl SE
228 218th Place Southeast, Sammamish, WA
4 Bedrooms
$3,600
3361 sqft
Luxury 4 BR Sammamish Home - Please use this link to schedule a tour: https://showmojo.com/l/035ade208e Located in the Pine Meadows neighborhood on a quiet cul-de-sac, this home features 4 bedrooms, 3.75 bath.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Squak Mountain
1 Unit Available
365 Indigo Place NW
365 Indigo Place Northwest, Issaquah, WA
4 Bedrooms
$3,100
2560 sqft
365 Indigo Place NW Available 07/01/20 Wonderful bright home at high at the end of cul-de-sac with lake view - Four bedrooms upstairs. Spacious bonus room with vaulted ceilings. Master 5 piece bathroom with double sinks and separate shower.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Klahanie, WA

Finding an apartment in Klahanie that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

