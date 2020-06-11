231 Warbass Way Unit B108

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking hot tub

231 Warbass Way - In town water view condo at desirable Cannery Village right off the ferry dock. Beautifully remodeled unit with granite counters, hardwood floors, tile baths, vessel sinks, and free standing spa tub. Two bedrooms and 2 baths with a wood burning fireplace, and private deck space. One parking space included. Washer and dryer in unit. First, last and deposit to move in. Pets upon approval with $50 per pet increase in rent. Apply prior to showing at www.WindermereSJIPM.com. 12 month lease minimum. Income must be 3 times rent.



(RLNE5074194)