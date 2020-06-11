All apartments in Friday Harbor
Find more places like 231 Warbass Way Unit B108.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Friday Harbor, WA
/
231 Warbass Way Unit B108
Last updated June 11 2020 at 11:22 AM

231 Warbass Way Unit B108

231 Warbass Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

231 Warbass Way, Friday Harbor, WA 98250

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
hot tub
231 Warbass Way - In town water view condo at desirable Cannery Village right off the ferry dock. Beautifully remodeled unit with granite counters, hardwood floors, tile baths, vessel sinks, and free standing spa tub. Two bedrooms and 2 baths with a wood burning fireplace, and private deck space. One parking space included. Washer and dryer in unit. First, last and deposit to move in. Pets upon approval with $50 per pet increase in rent. Apply prior to showing at www.WindermereSJIPM.com. 12 month lease minimum. Income must be 3 times rent.

(RLNE5074194)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 231 Warbass Way Unit B108 have any available units?
231 Warbass Way Unit B108 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Friday Harbor, WA.
What amenities does 231 Warbass Way Unit B108 have?
Some of 231 Warbass Way Unit B108's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 231 Warbass Way Unit B108 currently offering any rent specials?
231 Warbass Way Unit B108 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 231 Warbass Way Unit B108 pet-friendly?
Yes, 231 Warbass Way Unit B108 is pet friendly.
Does 231 Warbass Way Unit B108 offer parking?
Yes, 231 Warbass Way Unit B108 does offer parking.
Does 231 Warbass Way Unit B108 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 231 Warbass Way Unit B108 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 231 Warbass Way Unit B108 have a pool?
No, 231 Warbass Way Unit B108 does not have a pool.
Does 231 Warbass Way Unit B108 have accessible units?
No, 231 Warbass Way Unit B108 does not have accessible units.
Does 231 Warbass Way Unit B108 have units with dishwashers?
No, 231 Warbass Way Unit B108 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 231 Warbass Way Unit B108 have units with air conditioning?
No, 231 Warbass Way Unit B108 does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellingham, WAAnacortes, WAOak Harbor, WA
Burlington, WAFerndale, WAMount Vernon, WA
Lynden, WABirch Bay, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Western Washington University