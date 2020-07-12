Apartment List
/
WA
/
ferndale
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 12 2020 at 4:05 PM

52 Apartments for rent in Ferndale, WA with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Ferndale apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a privat... Read Guide >

1 of 31

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2752 Jessie Court
2752 Jessie Court, Ferndale, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
2000 sqft
2752 Jessie Court, Ferndale - Stunning 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath luxury home located in the high-end neighborhood of The Meadows.

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 12:57am
1 Unit Available
6479 Trigg Woods Lane
6479 Trigg Woods Lane, Ferndale, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1547 sqft
Please see our video tour here: https://youtu.be/ZvMmWX_fbLg Spacious home with fenced yard on a quiet loop.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5833 Pioneer Ridge Pl
5833 Pioneer Ridge Place, Ferndale, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
5833 Pioneer Ridge Place - Newer 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath duplex style home conveniently located right on the outskirts of downtown Ferndale near shopping, restaurants, and schools.
Results within 5 miles of Ferndale

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Birchwoods
2635 PATTON ST.
2635 Patton Street, Bellingham, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
1400 sqft
2635 PATTON ST. Available 08/12/20 Sunny Birchwood Corner Lot 2 Bedroom Home - Sunny corner lot Birchwood home put you close to the waterfront, parks, trails, BTC and bus line.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Birchwoods
2715 W. Maplewood Ave #224
2715 Maplewood Avenue, Bellingham, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
2715 W. Maplewood Ave #224 Available 07/15/20 2715 W. Maplewood Ave #224 - 2 bedroom, 1 bath condo in the Maple Glen condominiums conveniently located near shops, restaurants, and other local amenities.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Guide Meridian
4733 Spring Vista Way~1XRU
4733 Spring Vista Way, Bellingham, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1283 sqft
4733 Spring Vista Way~1XRU Available 07/20/20 4733 Spring Vista Way - Beautiful 3 bedroom, 1.75 bath solar townhome, green built in 2016.

1 of 21

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
3449 REDWOOD AVE UNIT #8
3449 Redwood Avenue, Marietta-Alderwood, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
940 sqft
2 Bedroom Townhome with Great North Bellingham Location - This wonderful 2 story townhome has been tastefully updated including designer paint scheme! The property has a gated entry, large covered private back porch, tile floors, washer, dryer, &

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Birchwoods
3352 Northwest Ave #102
3352 Northwest Avenue, Bellingham, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
980 sqft
3352 Northwest Ave #102 Available 08/17/20 3352 Northwest Ave. #102 - Lower level 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath condo near shopping and Bellingham Technical College.
Results within 10 miles of Ferndale
Verified

1 of 67

Last updated July 13 at 12:11am
8 Units Available
Mount Baker
Barkley Apartments
3126 Racine St, Bellingham, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,330
569 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,580
888 sqft
Welcome home to Barkley Apartment Homes. Comfort, convenience and style in Bellingham. We offer a variety of floor plans to meet your needs.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated May 10 at 10:41pm
Contact for Availability
South Bellingham
Padden Creek
1900 18th St, Bellingham, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,250
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
932 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1128 sqft
With premium finishes and wide-open spaces, each floor plan from Padden Creek Apartments brings you unparalleled luxury without sacrificing on comfort. Bellingham hotspots infuse Padden Creek Apartments with vibrant energy.

1 of 38

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Edgemoor
804 FIELDSTON RD.
804 Fieldston Road, Bellingham, WA
5 Bedrooms
$5,500
4735 sqft
Luxurious 5 Bedroom Custom Built Edgemoore Home with Breathtaking Views - Don't miss the opportunity to live in this custom built home in the Madrona Point gated community.

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
7411 Sunset Dr
7411 Sunset Drive, Birch Bay, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1744 sqft
3 Bed 2 Bath Spacious Birch Bay House - 7411 Sunset Dr. Blaine - Available Now – 3 Bedroom, 2 bath, 1,744 square foot home with beautiful bay views and conveniently located near Birch Bay State Park.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
York
1312 Franklin
1312 Franklin Street, Bellingham, WA
6 Bedrooms
$3,600
2100 sqft
1312 Franklin Available 09/01/20 Spacious 6 bedroom home in York Neighborhood, Students Welcome - This house is located in the York neighborhood approximately 6 blocks from WWU.

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Puget
910 Gladstone Street #302
910 Gladstone Street, Bellingham, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
793 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Two BD condo close to shopping and restaurants! - Don’t miss out on this upscale third floor unit at the Lincoln Creek Condos! With modern style unit features living room, tile and carpet flooring, balcony, high ceilings, and full sized

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
South Hill
808 20th Street #108
808 20th Street, Bellingham, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,125
519 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
1 BD/1BA Unit at the Osprey Ridge Condominiums Just a few steps from WWU! - This 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom unit in the Osprey Ridge Condominiums located in the South Hill neighborhood is just steps away from WWU.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
4862 Starfish Ln
4862 Starfish Lane, Birch Bay, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
2100 sqft
3 Bd, 2 ba, home with spacious and open floor plan. This home has two central living areas as well as a dining area. This home is in a community with just a short walking distance from beautiful Birch Bay.

1 of 55

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Cornwall Park
3146 Coolidge Drive
3146 Coolidge Drive, Bellingham, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1120 sqft
Totally Remodeled Rambler Home - Don't miss this opportunity! Single-level home on quiet dead-end street in a well established neighborhood. Walk to Cornwall Park, Peace Health Hospital and elementary school.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Sehome
819 High St. #313
819 High Street, Bellingham, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,395
760 sqft
819 High Street #313 - Quaint 1 bedroom, 1 bath condo with stunning views of Bellingham Bay. This unit features on site laundry, electric heat, 1 assigned covered parking space, and a cozy patio to soak in the gorgeous views Bellingham has to offer.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Happy Valley
680 32nd St #C304
680 32nd Street, Bellingham, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,625
599 sqft
680 32nd St. #C304 - Beautiful 1 bedroom, 1 bath condo near Western Washington University and many local amenities.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
7459 Clamdigger Drive
7459 Clamdigger Drive, Birch Bay, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1014 sqft
Amazing 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house in Birch Bay, close to public beach access.

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 12:57am
1 Unit Available
814 Front Street - B
814 Front St, Lynden, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,250
575 sqft
Please see our video tour here: https://youtu.be/Ffp5CINIXzM 1 bedroom, 1 bath upper unit with vintage charm in the heart of Lynden. Additional room usable as an office or creative space. Washer/dryer in unit.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Sehome
1021 Newell Street
1021 Newell St, Bellingham, WA
5 Bedrooms
$4,500
2400 sqft
1021 Newell Street Available 07/28/20 1st Full Month Rent Free!! Available July 24th! 5 Bedroom, 3 Bath - 1st Full Month Rent Free!! Pre-leasing NOW! Available July 24th! 5 Bedroom, 3 Full Bathroom, 2,400 sqft.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Happy Valley
3104 Bill McDonald Pkwy Unit D201
3104 Bill Mcdonald Parkway, Bellingham, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
985 sqft
3104 Bill McDonald Pkwy Unit D201 Available 08/07/20 Gorgeous 2 Bedroom Condo Available NOW for 2019-2020 Lease Term - Bill McDonald Condo- Western Washington University is right up the street from this completely remodeled condo featuring a

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Sehome
312 E. PINE ST.
312 Pine Street, Bellingham, WA
6 Bedrooms
$4,080
1722 sqft
312 E. PINE ST.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Ferndale, WA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Ferndale apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Similar Pages

Ferndale Apartments with BalconyFerndale Apartments with GarageFerndale Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Ferndale Apartments with ParkingFerndale Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Ferndale Dog Friendly ApartmentsFerndale Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Marysville, WABellingham, WAArlington, WA
Anacortes, WAOak Harbor, WABurlington, WA
Mount Vernon, WALynden, WABirch Bay, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Western Washington University