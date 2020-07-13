55 Apartments under $1,300 for rent in Federal Way, WA

AL
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 13 at 12:22pm
5 Units Available
Brier Woods Apartments
31224 Pete Von Reichbauer Way South, Federal Way, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,295
674 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1098 sqft
Unique apartments with differing floor plans. Right between I-5 and Route 99. Wood burning fireplaces, plenty of storage and full gourmet kitchens in each unit. Indoor pool with hot tub.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 12:03pm
39 Units Available
Club Palisades
2211 S Star Lake Rd, Federal Way, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,131
612 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,447
884 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,580
1129 sqft
Community amenities include indoor and outdoor pools, on-site laundry and pool. Units feature patio/balcony, dishwasher and fireplace. Great location in Federal Way, WA, with easy access to Seattle and Tacoma.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
14 Units Available
The Cove
33131 1st Ave SW, Federal Way, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,275
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
948 sqft
Near the luxury of a large city but with the feel of the suburbs, The Cove Apartments gives you delightful home options off the Puget Sound region. Select an apartment in Federal Way, WA, that’s part of our community and you won’t be disappointed.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
16 Units Available
The Ridge and The Shores
31912 3rd Pl SW, Federal Way, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,300
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,430
962 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,920
1190 sqft
Enjoy the luxury of a Puget Sound lifestyle when you choose an apartment in Federal Way, WA, that’s part of The Ridge & The Shores Apartment Homes.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
12 Units Available
Miro
31004 19th Pl SW, Federal Way, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,231
542 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,179
776 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,455
1115 sqft
Residents enjoy units with laundry, garbage disposal and dishwasher. Luxury community features pool, playground, BBQ grill, dog park and pool table. Convenient location for commuters, between Seattle and Tacoma.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
$
3 Units Available
The Union
2111 SW 352nd St, Federal Way, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,165
598 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
842 sqft
Uniquely designed community with features such as ample storage and a private patio or balcony. Minutes from Tacoma with amenities to relax: pool, sauna, gym and ample green space. Pet-friendly community with dog park.

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
28610 16th Ave S. #404
28610 16th Avenue South, Federal Way, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,250
615 sqft
411- $300 MOVE IN SPECIAL!!! One Bedroom Condo with Breath Taking View in Redondo Vista - **APPLICATION PENDING** **Price just reduced! You've got to see it to believe it. This vibrant condo is located in Federal Way over looking the Puget Sound.
Results within 1 mile of Federal Way
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 12:07pm
12 Units Available
Woodmont
Saddlebrook
2100 S 260th St, Des Moines, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,295
646 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
954 sqft
West of I-5 blocks from Poverty Bay. Close to Saltwater State Park. Seasonal pool and hot tub, tanning studio and gym. High speed internet access on site.
Results within 5 miles of Federal Way
Verified

1 of 52

Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
$
14 Units Available
Cobble Court
345 Pacific Ave N, Pacific, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,294
683 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,346
893 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,846
1069 sqft
With spacious, classic Cape Cod-style apartment homes, picturesque landscaping and generous community amenities, Cobble Court is a relaxing sanctuary for your busy lifestyle.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
3 Units Available
Lakeland
Mill Pond
703 47th St SE, Auburn, WA
Studio
$1,115
535 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,515
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
708 sqft
Close to I-15, these homes feature private patios, central air conditioning and state-of-the-art kitchens. Community amenities include two sparkling pools, on-site laundry and a fitness center. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 82

Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
11 Units Available
New Tacoma
The Orion Apartment Homes
29 St Helens Ave, Tacoma, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,220
525 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,605
650 sqft
Hi-rise living in Tacoma with gorgeous views of Commencement Bay. Recently renovated apartments with fully equipped kitchens. Community amenities include a 24-hour fitness center with yoga facilities, resident theater, and huge lounge with Wi-Fi access.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
5 Units Available
Downtown Kent
The Platform Apartments
420 W Smith St, Kent, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,299
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,749
1001 sqft
All Aboard! Experience the perfect blend of style, comfort, and urban living at The Platform Apartments in Downtown Kent, WA. Choose from our studio, one and two bedroom floor plans.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
5 Units Available
Timber Heights
4822 South 252nd Place, Kent, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
758 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in the scenic enclave of Kent, a neighborhood known for its open spaces and a thriving town, Timber Heights delivers immediate access to the best that Kent, WA has to offer.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
5 Units Available
Fife
The Lakes at Fife
2301 58th Ave E, Fife, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,164
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
800 sqft
The Best of Fife The Lakes Apartments are located in Fife, Washington, just east of Tacoma. We are conveniently close to everything you need with shopping, parks, schools, and freeways right down the street— you name it, it’s all within minutes.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 12:09pm
3 Units Available
South Auburn
Auburn Glen
1902 A St SE, Auburn, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,225
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
886 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Complex with gorgeous indoor pool, minutes from I-5. Perfect for commuters. Close to public transit and shopping. Wood burning fireplace and full sized washer/dryer in every unit. Tanning studio and athletic center.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
6 Units Available
Fife
Revive
2341 58th Ave E, Fife, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,227
576 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,446
864 sqft
Newly renovated community offers stainless steel appliances, wood-burning fireplace, garbage disposal and washer/dryer in unit. Features include fitness center, swimming pool, BBQ area and 24-hour maintenance.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
4 Units Available
Ventana Apartments and Townhomes
329 Ridgeview Dr, Kent, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,287
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,539
869 sqft
Welcome home! Ventana features floor plans with studio, one-, and two-bedroom apartments, as well as one and two-bedroom town-homes. Amenities include carpeted/vinyl flooring, a dishwasher, and storage.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated July 13 at 12:37pm
7 Units Available
Fife
Port Landing at Fife
2715 62nd Avenue East, Fife, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,205
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,610
1029 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Port Landing at Fife in Fife. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
6 Units Available
New Tacoma
Villaggio
1328 Market St, Tacoma, WA
Studio
$1,251
467 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,490
664 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,828
934 sqft
Villaggio Apartments in Tacoma, Washington, offer walking access to shops, restaurants and galleries. The complex features a variety of floor plans and units, each updated with fresh flooring and countertops.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 11:35pm
1 Unit Available
North Auburn
316 F St South East
316 F Street Southeast, Auburn, WA
Studio
$1,195
750 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Beautifully updated Studio Available 8/1/2020. High end appliances, newer carpet and open floor plan make if feel much larger. Washer/dryer hook up in unit, but not provided.

1 of 4

Last updated May 14 at 09:37am
1 Unit Available
North Auburn
717 F Pl NE Apt D1
717 F Place Northeast, Auburn, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1011 sqft
Unit D1 Available 05/22/20 Beautiful two bedrooms one bathroom fourplex near MultiCare Auburn Medical Center.
Results within 10 miles of Federal Way
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
11 Units Available
Central Tacoma
Vue 25
2368 Yakima Ave, Tacoma, WA
Studio
$1,207
589 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,292
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,707
1061 sqft
Near public transportation and I-5, as well as the Tacoma Mall and other dining and entertainment. Fully equipped studio-2 bedrooms boast modern kitchens, stainless-steel appliances, and in-unit laundry. The property features a rooftop lounge/grilling area.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 12:10pm
17 Units Available
The Pines at Canyon Station
9626 S 252nd St, Kent, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,250
580 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
792 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1011 sqft
This luxury property has a poolside lounge, fire pit, fitness studio and clubroom. Inside, units feature granite countertops and wood-plank flooring. The Citadel Mall and Northbridge Shopping Center are just short drives away.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 13 at 12:06pm
5 Units Available
Tukwila Hill
Foster Creek
15110 MacAdam Rd S, Tukwila, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,235
666 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
935 sqft
Carpeted units with step-down living rooms and fireplaces. Just off the I-5/I-405 interchange in Tukwila, minutes from Westfield Southcenter, IKEA, and all of Downtown Renton. On-site laundry facilities.
Federal Way

July 2020 Federal Way Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Federal Way Rent Report. Federal Way rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Federal Way rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Federal Way rent trends were flat over the past month

Federal Way rents have remained steady over the past month, but have decreased slightly by 0.1% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Federal Way stand at $1,409 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,755 for a two-bedroom. Federal Way's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.5%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across the Seattle Metro

    While rent prices have decreased in Federal Way over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 9 of the largest 10 cities in the Seattle metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Lakewood has the least expensive rents in the Seattle metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,507; the city has also experienced the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.0%.
    • Bellevue has seen rents fall by 0.8% over the past month, the biggest drop in the metro. It's also the most expensive city in the Seattle metro with a two-bedroom median of $2,402.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Federal Way

    As rents have fallen slightly in Federal Way, a few large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Compared to most large cities across the country, Federal Way is less affordable for renters.

    • Although rents across cities in Washington have been slightly on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 2.3% in Spokane and 0.3% in Vancouver.
    • Federal Way's median two-bedroom rent of $1,755 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Federal Way fell slightly over the past year, the city of Phoenix saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Federal Way than most large cities. For example, Spokane has a median 2BR rent of $906, where Federal Way is nearly twice that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Seattle
    $1,350
    $1,680
    -0.6%
    0.2%
    Tacoma
    $1,260
    $1,570
    -0.1%
    0.2%
    Bellevue
    $1,930
    $2,400
    -0.8%
    0.6%
    Everett
    $1,380
    $1,720
    0
    0.2%
    Kent
    $1,500
    $1,870
    0
    0.8%
    Renton
    $1,710
    $2,130
    -0.5%
    0.3%
    Federal Way
    $1,410
    $1,750
    -0.1%
    -0.1%
    Auburn
    $1,380
    $1,720
    0.1%
    1%
    Marysville
    $1,330
    $1,660
    0.1%
    0.5%
    Lakewood
    $1,210
    $1,510
    0
    2%
    Redmond
    $1,840
    $2,300
    -1.1%
    -1.2%
    Kirkland
    $1,760
    $2,200
    -0.4%
    0.7%
    Sammamish
    $2,820
    $3,510
    -0.1%
    1.7%
    Puyallup
    $1,580
    $1,970
    0.3%
    1.3%
    Lynnwood
    $1,590
    $1,980
    -0.7%
    -1.7%
    Bothell
    $1,820
    $2,270
    -1%
    -1%
    Spanaway
    $1,330
    $1,660
    0.1%
    0.9%
    Mercer Island
    $2,030
    $2,520
    -1.3%
    -3.1%
    Kenmore
    $1,680
    $2,100
    -0.1%
    -0.8%
    Mukilteo
    $1,720
    $2,150
    -1.4%
    -4.8%
    Mountlake Terrace
    $1,610
    $2,010
    -0.2%
    3.1%
    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

