103 Apartments for rent in Cottage Lake, WA with washer-dryers
"The lake was brightening with the reflections of different colored homes as sparrows and starlings encircled in rapid-winged flight and dipped toward its glassy surface nipping at bugs. A long legged heron stalked about on his neighbor's dock and croaked a loud announcement to the fish." - From 'Cottage Lake Soliloquay' by John E. Shephard, Jr.
Cottage Lake is a King County census-designated place with about 24 000 people. It has been ranked as the fastest-growing suburb in Washington, with the larger city of Woodinville just 4 miles away. Centered on a 63-acre lake, the Cottage Lake neighborhoods enjoy diverse vegetation, wildlife and amazing natural views from their own back yards. See more
Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Cottage Lake offers more freedom and flexibility to your weekends. Throwing in the laundry before work or a Saturday afternoon bike ride and finishing it up later is inconvenient, if not impossible, without your own set-up.
There are a few things to keep in mind while looking for apartments with a washer and dryer in Cottage Lake. Ask how old the appliances are before you sign. A washer and dryer over 10-years-old may need to be serviced regularly or have an expired warranty. You should also ask the property management who services the washer and dryer. Some leases stipulate that the landlord will pay for repairs to an essential appliance like oven or refrigerator, but require the tenant to service the washer and dryer.
Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Cottage Lake can go quickly, so come prepared with your bank statements, pay stubs, identification, and letters of recommendation to sign your new lease.