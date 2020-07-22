103 Apartments for rent in Cottage Lake, WA with washer-dryers

Apartment List
1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 10:02 AM
1 Unit Available
17720 164th Ave NE
17720 164th Avenue Northeast, Cottage Lake, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,495
685 sqft
Newly renovated studio on private street - Property Id: 316440 Call (206) 948-1391 Beautiful, newly decorated studio on a private street in the highly sought after Hollywood Hill neighborhood of Woodinville.
Results within 1 mile of Cottage Lake
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 22 at 12:35 PM
35 Units Available
Town Center
Woodin Creek Village
17255 135th Ave NE, Woodinville, WA
Studio
$1,515
505 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,905
699 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,340
1185 sqft
Thoughtfully designed homes with in-unit laundry and a fireplace. Tenants can enjoy a grilling station, cyber cafe and hot tub on-site. Near DeYoung Park. Close to State Route 522. Within 20 miles of Seattle.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 22 at 12:12 PM
14 Units Available
North Redmond
Avalon at Bear Creek
11305 183rd Pl NE, Redmond, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,725
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,865
1110 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1490 sqft
Just 2 miles from Highway 520 and Redmond's downtown area. This gated community has a heated pool, playground, and area for picnics and barbecue, among other amenities. Spacious homes have extra storage space.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 12:19 PM
20 Units Available
Town Center
Campbell Run
13305 NE 171st St, Woodinville, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,550
677 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,925
916 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,499
1208 sqft
Nestled in the heart of historic Woodinville, WA, let Campbell Run Apartments welcome you to your new home.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 22 at 12:35 PM
$
14 Units Available
Town Center
Beaumont
14001 NE 183rd St, Woodinville, WA
Studio
$1,399
557 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,691
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,106
1111 sqft
Residents live in units with fireplace, ice maker, laundry and walk-in closets. Community includes clubhouse, conference room, elevator and game room. Located close to wineries, recreational activities, and the 522 and 405 freeways.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 12:17 PM
3 Units Available
Town Center
Patagonia Village
14110 NE 179th St, Woodinville, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,450
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
998 sqft
A fantastic community near area parks, and minutes from the freeway. On-site pool, fitness center, and covered parking. Each apartment features a private patio or deck, updated kitchens, and spacious interiors.

1 of 7

Last updated July 22 at 07:06 AM
1 Unit Available
Town Center
14128 Ne 181st Pl
14128 Northeast 181st Place, Woodinville, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,500
650 sqft
Amazing 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in Woodinville. Amenities included: balcony, central heat, dishwasher, pool, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, storage, and washer dryer. Utilities included: water.
Results within 5 miles of Cottage Lake
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 22 at 12:43 PM
12 Units Available
Bear Creek
Heights At Bear Creek Apartments
17771 NE 90th St, Redmond, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,874
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,157
1038 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Sleek apartments with large closets and plush carpeting. Lots of community offerings, including a barbecue area, fitness center and covered parking. Exercise and play sports at nearby Hartman Park.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 22 at 12:36 PM
21 Units Available
Willows-Rose Hill
Bell Marymoor Park
6335 180th Pl NE, Redmond, WA
Studio
$1,400
530 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,734
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,215
1041 sqft
How does FREE RENT sound?Mention this coupon to our leasing specialists and live up to ONE MONTH FREE!! Virtual, live, and self-guided tours available!**Offer valid on select apartments only with July lease start dates.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 12:35 PM
10 Units Available
Downtown Redmond
Redmond Square Apartments
7977 170th Ave NE, Redmond, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,576
602 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,992
901 sqft
Blocks from Anderson Park, Bear Creek Park and the shops at Redmond Town Center. Quiet community has bike storage and gym, welcomes dogs and cats. Apartments have washers and dryers.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 12:35 PM
9 Units Available
Downtown Redmond
LionsGate North
15900 NE 83rd St, Redmond, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,530
1240 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Green-friendly apartment community close to Sammamish River Trail. Spacious townhomes and flats with oversized windows, vaulted ceilings and private balconies, decks or patios. Community offers a swimming pool and spa and a 24-hour fitness center.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 22 at 12:12 PM
31 Units Available
Overlake
eaves Redmond Campus
15606 NE 40th St, Redmond, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,565
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1005 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,718
1266 sqft
Great Redmond Apartments sit just across the road from Microsoft's headquarters. Units feature air conditioning, bathtubs, ceiling fans, dishwashers, extra storage, walk-in closets, and granite counters. This is a pet-friendly community.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 22 at 12:12 PM
9 Units Available
Downtown Redmond
Avalon Redmond Place
8935 160th Ave NE, Redmond, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,575
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,120
1017 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with fully equipped kitchens, extra storage and in-unit washer/dryer. Community includes fitness center, swimming pool, spa and 24 hour maintenance for all tenants.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 22 at 12:12 PM
10 Units Available
Idylwood
Archstone Redmond Lakeview
4250 W Lake Sammamish Pkwy NE, Redmond, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,480
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,717
1000 sqft
Located right on Lake Sammamish. Close to All Nations Montessori, Sammamish Valley, Idylwood Park, Ardmore Elementary, Microsoft, North Bellevue Community Center, Nintendo Softward. Pet-friendly apartments with sundeck, fitness center, dock with accessible boat moorage, in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 22 at 12:12 PM
8 Units Available
Downtown Redmond
Avalon ParcSquare
16080 NE 85th St, Redmond, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,829
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,435
1105 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Awesome downtown Redmond location. Modern apartments with gourmet kitchens, bright and open floor plans and huge walk-in closets. Peaceful community with 24-hour gym, classy clubhouse and on-site hair salon.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 22 at 12:30 PM
22 Units Available
Downtown Redmond
Avignon Townhomes
15890 NE 98th Way, Redmond, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,590
1196 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,920
1478 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to Sammamish River, Power Line Trail, Redmond Middle School, Meadow Park, Overlake Christian Preschool, Sammamish Valley, Sammamish River Trail, Redmond Regional Library. Amenities include pool and spa, play area, poolside fireplace and TV, 24-hour fitness center, reflecting pond, conference room.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated July 22 at 12:40 PM
13 Units Available
Willows-Rose Hill
The Summit
14820 Redmond Way, Redmond, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,678
1004 sqft
Luxury apartment community features units with granite counters, hardwood floors, and stainless steel appliances. Upscale amenities include package receiving, 24-hour gym, and a hot tub for relaxation and convenience. Proximity to SR-520 and Downtown Redmond.
Verified

1 of 95

Last updated July 22 at 12:22 PM
$
139 Units Available
Downtown Redmond
Modera Redmond
8709 161st Avenue Northeast, Redmond, WA
Studio
$1,615
529 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,675
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,920
1130 sqft
This brand new community of 300 studio, one- and two- bedroom apartment homes puts you at the nexus between excitement and tranquility.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 22 at 04:42 AM
$
10 Units Available
Downtown Redmond
Veloce
8102 161st Ave NE, Redmond, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,592
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,287
1050 sqft
Close to Redmond Regional Library, Edge Skate Park, Downtown Central Park, Heron Rookery, Redmond Town Center, Trader Joe's, Sammamish River, Burke Gilman Trail, Redmond Transit Center, Redmond Elementary. Pet-friendly apartments with yoga studio, theater room, in-unit laundry, bike rentals.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 22 at 04:42 AM
$
14 Units Available
Downtown Redmond
red160
16015 Cleveland St, Redmond, WA
Studio
$1,628
563 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,592
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,536
1182 sqft
Luxury apartments nestled in a park-like setting. Units feature all appliances, granite countertops and hardwood floors. Extra storage space, air conditioning and patio. Game room, BBQ area, clubhouse and business center. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 22 at 12:36 PM
$
3 Units Available
Downtown-190th-Riverfront
The Merc
18120 102nd Ave NE, Bothell, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,650
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,435
1016 sqft
This upscale building is within walking distance of local pubs and dining and close to the wineries. Excellent Downtown Bothell location near the waterfront. Spacious interiors with a balcony or patio.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 22 at 12:35 PM
3 Units Available
Downtown-190th-Riverfront
Emerald Crest
9611 NE 191st St, Bothell, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,499
679 sqft
This community's apartments feature granite countertops, hardwood flooring, and stainless-steel appliances. All residents enjoy onsite parking along with a clubhouse and gym. The QFC supermarket and Pop Keeney Stadium are both convenient to the property.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 22 at 04:42 AM
12 Units Available
Northeast Bellevue
Redmond Court
14629 NE 37th Pl, Bellevue, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,618
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,714
832 sqft
Close to Highway 520, Overlake Plaza, Highland Middle School, Interlake High, Microsoft Campus, 520 Hiking Trail. On the 221 and 242 bus routes. Pet-friendly apartments with in-unit laundry, rentable cabana, playground, outdoor spa, game room, and heated outdoor pool.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated July 22 at 12:36 PM
$
13 Units Available
Finn Hill
98th Avenue Bothell
18307 98th Avenue, Bothell, WA
Studio
$1,545
519 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,555
588 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
885 sqft
98th Avenue is a brand new apartment community in Bothell, WA opening February 2020.
City Guide for Cottage Lake, WA

"The lake was brightening with the reflections of different colored homes as sparrows and starlings encircled in rapid-winged flight and dipped toward its glassy surface nipping at bugs. A long legged heron stalked about on his neighbor's dock and croaked a loud announcement to the fish." - From 'Cottage Lake Soliloquay' by John E. Shephard, Jr.

Cottage Lake is a King County census-designated place with about 24 000 people. It has been ranked as the fastest-growing suburb in Washington, with the larger city of Woodinville just 4 miles away. Centered on a 63-acre lake, the Cottage Lake neighborhoods enjoy diverse vegetation, wildlife and amazing natural views from their own back yards. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with washer-dryers in Cottage Lake, WA

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Cottage Lake offers more freedom and flexibility to your weekends. Throwing in the laundry before work or a Saturday afternoon bike ride and finishing it up later is inconvenient, if not impossible, without your own set-up.

There are a few things to keep in mind while looking for apartments with a washer and dryer in Cottage Lake. Ask how old the appliances are before you sign. A washer and dryer over 10-years-old may need to be serviced regularly or have an expired warranty. You should also ask the property management who services the washer and dryer. Some leases stipulate that the landlord will pay for repairs to an essential appliance like oven or refrigerator, but require the tenant to service the washer and dryer.

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Cottage Lake can go quickly, so come prepared with your bank statements, pay stubs, identification, and letters of recommendation to sign your new lease.

