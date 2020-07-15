/
/
/
furnished apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 11:51 PM
61 Furnished Apartments for rent in Bryn Mawr-Skyway, WA
1 of 13
Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Bryn Mawr-Skyway
12426 S 73rd Lane 35
12426 73rd Ln S, Bryn Mawr-Skyway, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1100 sqft
Newly remodeled Townhouse in Skyway - Property Id: 308371 Newly remodeled townhouse in Skyway, a small neighborhood before Renton. Short walking distance to bus stop, park, city center & library. Minutes away to Renton, downtown Seattle & Bellevue.
Results within 5 miles of Bryn Mawr-Skyway
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 16 at 12:07 AM
$
12 Units Available
Newport Crossing
Newport Crossing
7311 Coal Creek Pkwy SE, Newcastle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,560
681 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
925 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1223 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments feature renovated interiors with wood-burning fireplace, vaulted ceilings, large windows and satin-nickel finishes. Community amenities include indoor jacuzzi, tanning bed and BBQ area.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
$
8 Units Available
Avion Apartments
3351 South 175th Street, SeaTac, WA
Studio
$1,441
545 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,568
651 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1076 sqft
In the wake of the COVID-19 we are operating on virtual leasing. While our office is closed, our team is available by phone, email, and can provide guided video tours to help you reserve your new home today. Call us today!
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 15 at 01:01 PM
29 Units Available
Columbia City
CityLine
4740 32nd Ave S, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,716
686 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,881
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,655
1150 sqft
Located in Columbia City. Close to Columbia City Station, Rainier Playfield, PCC Natural Markets-Columbia City, Cheasty Boulevard, Rainier Valley Cultural Center, and Rainier Square Plaza Mall. Pet-friendly apartments with spacious rooftop deck, private wine lockers, quartz countertops, and in-unit laundry.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 15 at 01:01 PM
8 Units Available
President Park
Crown Pointe
3788 NE 4th St, Renton, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,308
593 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,523
860 sqft
Nearby schools: Renton Technical College, Oliver M Hazen High, Maplewood Heights Elementary, Apollo Elementary, Sierra Heights Elementary, Highlands Elementary. Close to Honey Dew Athletic Fields, Kiwanis Park, Greenwood Cemetery, Heritage Park. Amenities include dog park, basketball court.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 15 at 02:24 PM
4 Units Available
Garden Pointe
130 SW 112th St, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
898 sqft
The clubhouse, indoor pool, gym are small parts of what makes this community appealing. Furnished apartments are available, and units feature vaulted ceilings and fireplaces. A short drive to Hicklin Lake and Salmon Creek Park.
1 of 15
Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Dunlap
9201 Spear Place South
9201 Spear Place South, Seattle, WA
4 Bedrooms
$3,220
2030 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries) Pleasant and spacious 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms single-family home property rental located in the very walkable Dunlap neighborhood in Seattle, just minutes of commute
1 of 8
Last updated July 15 at 11:18 PM
1 Unit Available
10607 2nd Place Southwest - E
10607 2nd Pl SW, White Center, WA
1 Bedroom
$650
2380 sqft
Looking for roommate. One room available in a like-new 2016 home. Common amenities include shared kitchen with stainless steel appliances (refrigerator, stove range, dish washer, slab countertop), shared living room with TV and shared washer/dryer.
1 of 19
Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Lake Washington Crest
12223 SE 80th Way
12223 Southeast 80th Way, Newcastle, WA
4 Bedrooms
$3,495
2400 sqft
This spacious (fully furnished) 4-bedroom, 2.5 bathrooms (two-story) (2,400 sq. ft.
Results within 10 miles of Bryn Mawr-Skyway
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 15 at 11:51 PM
$
23 Units Available
Belltown
Moda
2312 3rd Ave, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,315
365 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,429
561 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,076
581 sqft
Luxurious units offer laundry, patio/balcony and granite counters. Resident enjoy community with gym, coffee bar and dog park. Convenient for commuters with easy access to I-5 and SR 99.
Verified
1 of 48
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
$
18 Units Available
Genesee
The Whittaker
4755 Fauntleroy Way Southwest, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,485
542 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,605
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,370
1079 sqft
The Whittaker’s location in the Junction makes it easy to access parks, beach, water and recreation. When you’re ready to start exploring, West Seattle’s natural green paradise won’t disappoint.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
8 Units Available
Downtown Mercer Island
The Mercer Luxury Apartment Homes
7650 SE 27th St, Mercer Island, WA
Studio
$1,630
502 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,230
866 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$6,910
1299 sqft
Luxurious community that includes online concierge, clubhouse and lounge. Apartments feature balconies, carpeting, central air and stainless steel appliances. Located just steps from park trails, beaches, and shops and restaurants.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated July 15 at 06:15 PM
11 Units Available
Northwest Bellevue
The Regent at Bellevue Way
10600 NE 29th St, Bellevue, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,671
890 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,116
1175 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Residents of this community can easily get to Bovee Park and Yarrow Bay from this property. Community features include garage parking, sauna, EV charging stations, and short-term leases. Apartments have walk-in closets and vaulted ceilings.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 15 at 01:01 PM
$
38 Units Available
Downtown Bellvue
Elements Apartments
958 111th Ave NE, Bellevue, WA
Studio
$1,463
454 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,998
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,596
1099 sqft
Close to I-405, Bellevue Library, Robert E. McCormick Park, Ashwood Playfield, The Shops at The Bravern, Overlake Hospital Medical Center, Bellvue Place, Lake Bellevue, Whole Foods. Pet-friendly apartments with yoga studio, onsite zipcar, fitness trail, personal training programs, onsite retail.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 15 at 01:01 PM
21 Units Available
Downtown Mercer Island
Island Square
2758 78th Ave SE, Mercer Island, WA
Studio
$1,561
588 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,884
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1170 sqft
Close to I-90 Express, Mercer Island Shopping Center, Luther Burbank Park, Quality Food Center. Pet-friendly apartments with tea cafe with free wi-fi, sauna, wine tasting room, two-tier waterfall spa, onsite retail, outdoor BBQ kitchens, communal fire pit, sundeck, concierge services, guest suite.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 15 at 01:01 PM
$
12 Units Available
Downtown Bellvue
Ashton Bellevue
10710 NE 10th St, Bellevue, WA
1 Bedroom
$2,686
1077 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,987
1684 sqft
Ashton Bellevue affords residents glorious views of the surrounding landmarks and classic Northwest vistas. Beautiful amenities await you. Designer-inspired elements and finishes everywhere you turn. Spacious, open floor plans.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 15 at 11:51 PM
$
26 Units Available
Pioneer Square
Saxton Apartments
520 Terry Ave, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,795
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,780
1123 sqft
Saxton Apartments brings a modern living to Seattle's First Hill neighborhood. Our collection of apartment homes feature stainless steel appliances, gorgeous finishes and abundant storage space.
Verified
1 of 69
Last updated July 15 at 10:30 PM
23 Units Available
Seattle Central Business District
The Olivian
809 Olive Way, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$2,598
963 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,647
1654 sqft
Located in the Central Business District. Close to I-5 Express, Pacific Place Mall, Downtown Nordstrom, Westlake Center Mall, Washington State Convention Center, ACT Theatre, Amazon Campus, and Westlake Park. Pet-friendly apartments with on-floor recycling, walk-in closets, and oversized soaking tubs.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated July 15 at 12:32 PM
35 Units Available
Downtown Bellvue
Avalon Towers Bellevue
10349 NE 10th St, Bellevue, WA
Studio
$1,600
493 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,239
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,040
1223 sqft
A block away from Bellevue Square. Rooftop clubhouse for events, a lounge area, and a sundeck where residents can relax. Residences equipped with modern cooking range, fireplace and in-unit laundry.
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated July 15 at 12:32 PM
26 Units Available
Capitol Hill
AVA Capitol Hill
1530 Belmont Ave, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,552
486 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,987
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,212
1142 sqft
Units feature stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, and walk-in closets. Within easy walking distance to shops, dining, and nightlife. Close proximity to I-5 Freeway and public transportation. Includes gym, dog park, courtyard, and clubhouse.
Verified
1 of 49
Last updated July 15 at 08:15 AM
11 Units Available
Northwest Bellevue
Kirkland Crossing
10715 NE 37th Cir, Kirkland, WA
Studio
$1,575
527 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,695
676 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Situated across from a Park and Ride and close to shops, restaurants and green spaces in vibrant Downtown Kirkland. Modern apartment community with a theater room, fitness center and rooftop patio. Garage parking available.
Verified
1 of 45
Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
30 Units Available
Belltown
Tower12 Apartments
2015 2nd Ave, Seattle, WA
Studio
$2,288
659 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,394
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,229
1505 sqft
Modern apartments feature open-plan kitchens, hardwood-style flooring, walk-in closets and washer/dryers. Top floor 24-hour fitness studio and Sky Lounge. Prime downtown location, and walking distance from the Waterfront and Pike Place Market.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
10 Units Available
Genesee
4730 California
4730 California Ave SW, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,522
649 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,501
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,551
1027 sqft
Close to Ercolini Park, Seattle City Park, Me-Kwa-Mooks Park, Trader Joe's, ArtsWest, Jefferson Square Mall, and multiple bus stops. Pet-friendly apartments in a highly walkable location, with a rooftop deck with Puget Sound views, pet washing station, 24-hour fitness studio.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated July 14 at 05:39 AM
12 Units Available
Central District
Common Madison
1806 23rd Avenue, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,049
1 Bedroom
Ask
Common Madison is a 10-minute drive or a 20-minute bus ride via the B12 to downtown Seattle.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WA
Bothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WAMartha Lake, WAGig Harbor, WAMilton, WALakeland North, WAEdgewood, WAParkwood, WA