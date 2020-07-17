All apartments in Birch Bay
Find more places like 4816 Outrigger Loop.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Birch Bay, WA
/
4816 Outrigger Loop
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

4816 Outrigger Loop

4816 Outrigger Loop · (360) 733-7944
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

4816 Outrigger Loop, Birch Bay, WA 98230

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4816 Outrigger Loop · Avail. now

$2,150

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2096 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
garage
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
4816 Outrigger Loop - Large 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home located in beautiful Birch Bay. This home features washer/dryer hook ups, a garage, gas heat, all major kitchen appliances, and pets possible upon owner approval with applicable fees/deposits. Sorry, no smoking.

Tenant pays all utilities.

No units are rented sight unseen, however you can apply before you have seen the unit.

Rent rates, security deposits, and any specials are subject to change without notice at the discretion of management.

All information provided is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.

Availability dates are estimated dates and should always be verified with Windermere.

Disclaimer: Photos are representative of like-kind units and may not reflect the exact unit advertised.

A $40 fee is required for each application. A co-signer fee of $25 may be required. If approved, a $50 administrative fee is required. These fees are non-refundable.

All units are non-smoking units.

Regular office hours are Mon-Fri 9am to 5:30pm. 541 W. Bakerview Rd., Bellingham, WA.

When photos are available they may not represent exact depreciation of the property and/or current state

(RLNE5881189)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4816 Outrigger Loop have any available units?
4816 Outrigger Loop has a unit available for $2,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 4816 Outrigger Loop currently offering any rent specials?
4816 Outrigger Loop is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4816 Outrigger Loop pet-friendly?
No, 4816 Outrigger Loop is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Birch Bay.
Does 4816 Outrigger Loop offer parking?
Yes, 4816 Outrigger Loop offers parking.
Does 4816 Outrigger Loop have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4816 Outrigger Loop does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4816 Outrigger Loop have a pool?
No, 4816 Outrigger Loop does not have a pool.
Does 4816 Outrigger Loop have accessible units?
No, 4816 Outrigger Loop does not have accessible units.
Does 4816 Outrigger Loop have units with dishwashers?
No, 4816 Outrigger Loop does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4816 Outrigger Loop have units with air conditioning?
No, 4816 Outrigger Loop does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 4816 Outrigger Loop?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellingham, WABurlington, WAFerndale, WA
Oak Harbor, WAMount Vernon, WA
Lynden, WAAnacortes, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Skagit Valley College
Western Washington University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity