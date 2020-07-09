4751 Birch Bay Lynden Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse

Please see our video tour here:

https://youtu.be/k3tmT8Lperk



1 bedroom, 1 bath cozy unit with loft. Perfect for the minimalist or retired couple. Large covered front porch for soaking up the sun or relaxing. Small garden shed for outside storage.

Gated community and easy access to Birch Bay beachfront just a block away.

1 cat possible with approval, deposit, and fee.

No smoking, garbage included with rent. Coin- Op laundry in clubhouse. All information provided is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified. A $40 fee is required for each application. If approved, a $65 administrative fee is required. These fees are non-refundable.



For more information please visit our website at www.omnileases.com

OMNI Property Management, 11 Bellwether Way Suite 105, Bellingham WA 98225