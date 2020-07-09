All apartments in Birch Bay
Last updated July 9 2020 at 10:47 PM

4751 Birch Bay Lynden Road

4751 Birch Bay Lynden Rd · (360) 746-9613
Location

4751 Birch Bay Lynden Rd, Birch Bay, WA 98230

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$850

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
clubhouse
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
Please see our video tour here:
https://youtu.be/k3tmT8Lperk

1 bedroom, 1 bath cozy unit with loft. Perfect for the minimalist or retired couple. Large covered front porch for soaking up the sun or relaxing. Small garden shed for outside storage.
Gated community and easy access to Birch Bay beachfront just a block away.
1 cat possible with approval, deposit, and fee.
No smoking, garbage included with rent. Coin- Op laundry in clubhouse. All information provided is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified. A $40 fee is required for each application. If approved, a $65 administrative fee is required. These fees are non-refundable.

For more information please visit our website at www.omnileases.com
OMNI Property Management, 11 Bellwether Way Suite 105, Bellingham WA 98225

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

