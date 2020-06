Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities

Cute & private mountain view home on 2.41 acres in Happy Valley for lease. Your own private park with covered porch to enjoy mountain view. Oak cabinets, ceramic tile, vaulted ceilings make interior light & bright. 2 bedrooms 2 baths plus a den make this home just right! Perfectly maintained & charming inside and out! Lawn service & quarterly exterior extermination service included in rent. Available 5/15/2020 (or before)$1845. per mo. on 18mo. lease; $1795 per mo. on 2 yr. lease.