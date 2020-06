Amenities

Beautifully renovated 3rd Floor Condo, 2 Bedrooms, 2 Baths, Washer/Dryer Hookups. Rent is $995.00 plus additional $43.77 toward Water, Sewer, Trash. Pets are on a case by case basis with $300 Non-refundable pet deposit per pet. NO CATS, and NO SMOKING. Anyone living within the home that is 18 or older must apply at www.realestateownershipservices.com $35.00 per applicant. Contact Coldwell Banker Property Management at 540-662-4590 for more information or showings