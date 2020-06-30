146 Harvest Dr

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking pool guest parking internet access

Beautifully renovated townhouse in Huntington Village! Quiet neighborhood with green spaces just a few minutes walk to Law and Darden Schools, convenient to Med and JAG and minutes to Downtown. Central location near restaurants, shopping, also walking distance to major UVA sports venues and JPJ events. Eat-in kit, den w f/p, living & dining rooms. 2 huge master suites + main floor 1/2 BA, 2 decks, 2 wood burning fireplaces, and walk-out basement. Unit has 2 dedicated parking spots, with guest parking available. New high efficiency Nest thermostat and 15 SEER heat pump means big energy savings each month! Rent includes pool and basic cable.Pets considered, with pet rent & Deposit.

