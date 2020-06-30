All apartments in University of Virginia
Find more places like 146 Harvest Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
University of Virginia, VA
/
146 Harvest Dr
Last updated June 30 2020 at 4:50 AM

146 Harvest Dr

146 Harvest Drive · (434) 974-5680
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
University of Virginia
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

146 Harvest Drive, University of Virginia, VA 22903
Huntington Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,825

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1660 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
pool
guest parking
internet access
Beautifully renovated townhouse in Huntington Village! Quiet neighborhood with green spaces just a few minutes walk to Law and Darden Schools, convenient to Med and JAG and minutes to Downtown. Central location near restaurants, shopping, also walking distance to major UVA sports venues and JPJ events. Eat-in kit, den w f/p, living & dining rooms. 2 huge master suites + main floor 1/2 BA, 2 decks, 2 wood burning fireplaces, and walk-out basement. Unit has 2 dedicated parking spots, with guest parking available. New high efficiency Nest thermostat and 15 SEER heat pump means big energy savings each month! Rent includes pool and basic cable.Pets considered, with pet rent & Deposit.
townhouse

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 146 Harvest Dr have any available units?
146 Harvest Dr has a unit available for $1,825 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 146 Harvest Dr have?
Some of 146 Harvest Dr's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 146 Harvest Dr currently offering any rent specials?
146 Harvest Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 146 Harvest Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 146 Harvest Dr is pet friendly.
Does 146 Harvest Dr offer parking?
Yes, 146 Harvest Dr offers parking.
Does 146 Harvest Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 146 Harvest Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 146 Harvest Dr have a pool?
Yes, 146 Harvest Dr has a pool.
Does 146 Harvest Dr have accessible units?
No, 146 Harvest Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 146 Harvest Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 146 Harvest Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 146 Harvest Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 146 Harvest Dr has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 146 Harvest Dr?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

University of Virginia 2 BedroomsUniversity of Virginia 3 Bedrooms
University of Virginia Apartments with Hardwood FloorsUniversity of Virginia Apartments with Pools
University of Virginia Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlottesville, VAHarrisonburg, VAFarmville, VA
Pantops, VACulpeper, VAHollymead, VA
Lake Monticello, VACrozet, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Virginia-Main CampusLongwood University
James Madison University
Piedmont Virginia Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity