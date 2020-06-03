24 RIDGEWOOD DR

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION! Beautifully landscaped on a private one acre lot, less than a mile from downtown Staunton and interstates 64 and 81! Featuring a grand entrance hall, 3 bedrooms and 3 and one half baths. Very spacious with lots of room for entertaining or just enjoying outdoor living with nice views. A whole house generator, hardwood, and parquet flooring. Well maintained inside and out! A rare find in the city of Staunton to rent! Tenant responsible for all utilities, yard maintenance and snow removal.