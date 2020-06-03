All apartments in Staunton
Last updated June 3 2020 at 8:16 PM

24 RIDGEWOOD DR

24 Ridgewood Drive · (540) 487-2981
Location

24 Ridgewood Drive, Staunton, VA 24401

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,100

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 3600 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION! Beautifully landscaped on a private one acre lot, less than a mile from downtown Staunton and interstates 64 and 81! Featuring a grand entrance hall, 3 bedrooms and 3 and one half baths. Very spacious with lots of room for entertaining or just enjoying outdoor living with nice views. A whole house generator, hardwood, and parquet flooring. Well maintained inside and out! A rare find in the city of Staunton to rent! Tenant responsible for all utilities, yard maintenance and snow removal.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

