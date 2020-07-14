2337 Morris Mill Rd

Amenities
This spacious condo features 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom in the City of Staunton. You will love the one-level living, the abundance of storage space, the beautiful appliances, and relaxing on your private balcony!
HOME FEATURES
- Two Bedrooms, One Bathroom
- Private Balcony
- In Unit Washer and Dryer
- Reserved Parking
- So much more!
COMMUNITY FEATURES
- Conveniently located in the City of Staunton
- Quick access to VA262
- 20 Minutes from Waynesboro
- Convenient to Shopping, Dining, and Entertainment
THE BASICS
- Video Tour: Coming Soon
- Available: August 7
- Lease Term: 12 Months or Longer
- Maximum 1 Small Dog. The HOA only allows one dog, with a max weight of 30lbs. Breed Restrictions may apply (We love all breeds, this is an insurance requirement!) Animals must be registered through petscreening.com
- Water, Sewer, Trash, are all included
THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW
* No smoking.
* $35 Application Fee per applicant 18 or older
* Security Deposit: Amount Equal to One Months Rent
* $10 Monthly Rental Administrative Fee
* $250 Pet Deposit Per Pet plus $25 Pet Fee Per Month
* Contact Us - (540) 987-6000
* Contact Us - Email Info@keyrentersolutions.com
* Other terms and conditions may apply. All information including advertised rent and other charges are deemed reliable but not guaranteed and are subject to change.
For More Information, a Link to our Application, and a Video Tour, please visit our website, https://keyrentersolutions.com/prospective-tenants/
Amenities: Central Air, HOA Community, Eat in Kitchen, Ceiling Fans, Washer/Dryer in Unit, Full Kitchen, Living Room, Balcony