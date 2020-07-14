2337 Morris Mill Rd

Amenities

This spacious condo features 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom in the City of Staunton. You will love the one-level living, the abundance of storage space, the beautiful appliances, and relaxing on your private balcony!



HOME FEATURES



- Two Bedrooms, One Bathroom

- Private Balcony

- In Unit Washer and Dryer

- Reserved Parking

- So much more!



COMMUNITY FEATURES



- Conveniently located in the City of Staunton

- Quick access to VA262

- 20 Minutes from Waynesboro

- Convenient to Shopping, Dining, and Entertainment



THE BASICS



- Video Tour: Coming Soon

- Available: August 7

- Lease Term: 12 Months or Longer

- Maximum 1 Small Dog. The HOA only allows one dog, with a max weight of 30lbs. Breed Restrictions may apply (We love all breeds, this is an insurance requirement!) Animals must be registered through petscreening.com

- Water, Sewer, Trash, are all included



THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW



* No smoking.

* $35 Application Fee per applicant 18 or older

* Security Deposit: Amount Equal to One Months Rent

* $10 Monthly Rental Administrative Fee

* $250 Pet Deposit Per Pet plus $25 Pet Fee Per Month

* Contact Us - (540) 987-6000

* Contact Us - Email Info@keyrentersolutions.com

* Other terms and conditions may apply. All information including advertised rent and other charges are deemed reliable but not guaranteed and are subject to change.



For More Information, a Link to our Application, and a Video Tour, please visit our website, https://keyrentersolutions.com/prospective-tenants/



Amenities: Central Air, HOA Community, Eat in Kitchen, Ceiling Fans, Washer/Dryer in Unit, Full Kitchen, Living Room, Balcony