Staunton, VA
2337 Morris Mill Rd
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:30 AM

2337 Morris Mill Rd

2337 Morris Mill Road · No Longer Available
Location

2337 Morris Mill Road, Staunton, VA 24401

This spacious condo features 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom in the City of Staunton. You will love the one-level living, the abundance of storage space, the beautiful appliances, and relaxing on your private balcony!

HOME FEATURES

- Two Bedrooms, One Bathroom
- Private Balcony
- In Unit Washer and Dryer
- Reserved Parking
- So much more!

COMMUNITY FEATURES

- Conveniently located in the City of Staunton
- Quick access to VA262
- 20 Minutes from Waynesboro
- Convenient to Shopping, Dining, and Entertainment

THE BASICS

- Video Tour: Coming Soon
- Available: August 7
- Lease Term: 12 Months or Longer
- Maximum 1 Small Dog. The HOA only allows one dog, with a max weight of 30lbs. Breed Restrictions may apply (We love all breeds, this is an insurance requirement!) Animals must be registered through petscreening.com
- Water, Sewer, Trash, are all included

THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW

* No smoking.
* $35 Application Fee per applicant 18 or older
* Security Deposit: Amount Equal to One Months Rent
* $10 Monthly Rental Administrative Fee
* $250 Pet Deposit Per Pet plus $25 Pet Fee Per Month
* Contact Us - (540) 987-6000
* Contact Us - Email Info@keyrentersolutions.com
* Other terms and conditions may apply. All information including advertised rent and other charges are deemed reliable but not guaranteed and are subject to change.

For More Information, a Link to our Application, and a Video Tour, please visit our website, https://keyrentersolutions.com/prospective-tenants/

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

