Apartment List
/
VA
/
pantops
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:11 AM

100 Apartments for rent in Pantops, VA with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restri... Read Guide >

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2275 Whittington Drive
2275 Whittington Drive, Pantops, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1840 sqft
2275 Whittington Drive Available 07/14/20 2275 Whittington Drive - Looking for the perfect place to call home this summer? Well the search is over! This beautiful 3 bedroom 2.

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
476 Rolkin Road
476 Rolkin Road, Pantops, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
1611 sqft
476 Rolkin Road Available 06/15/20 Pavilions at Pantops Townhome With Pond & Mountain Views - AVAILABLE JUNE 15th *Interior photos are similar to the floor plan available. Finishes and wall colors differ and are shown in the pre-recorded video tour.

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
810-103 Beverley
810 Beverley Dr, Pantops, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
1614 sqft
810-103 Beverley Available 08/20/20 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath apartment with garage! - Spacious 3 bedroom apartment with 2 full baths, garage, terrace and patio, amazing location on pantops! (RLNE5134181)

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2279 Whittington Drive
2279 Whittington Drive, Pantops, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
2145 sqft
2279 Whittington Drive Available 07/10/20 Pet Friendly Pavilions at Pantops End-unit Townhome - AVAILABLE JULY 10th! This 4 bedroom Pavilions at Pantops end-unit townhome offers close proximity to Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital, State Farm,

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1935 Asheville Drive
1935 Asheville Drive, Pantops, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1842 sqft
1935 Asheville Drive Available 08/03/20 Pet Friendly Pantops Townhome - AVAILABLE AUGUST 3rd This 3 bedroom, 2 half/2 full bath Pavilions at Pantops townhome offers close proximity to Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital, State Farm, restaurants and

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Franklin
1 Unit Available
808 Oval Park Lane
808 Oval Park Lane, Pantops, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,425
2340 sqft
808 Oval Park Lane Available 07/06/20 808 Oval Park Ln - Come have a look at this beautiful 4 bedroom, 4.5 bath, modern townhome in the newly built Cascadia subdivision.

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2137 Saranac Court
2137 Saranac Court, Pantops, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,050
2434 sqft
2137 Saranac Court Available 07/02/20 2137 Saranac Court - If you're looking for a modern townhome with fabulous finishes and a beautiful wrap around porch, this is the home for you.

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Riverbend Condominiums
1 Unit Available
260 Riverbend
260 Riverbend Dr, Pantops, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,100
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
260 Riverbend Dr Apt #4B Available 08/10/20 260 Riverbend Dr Apt #4-B - Spacious top floor unit! Luxurious 1BR condos located w/in a short drive to Downtown. Community is situated by the Rivanna River.

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1964 Asheville Dr
1964 Asheville Drive, Pantops, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,865
2466 sqft
1964 Asheville Dr Available 06/15/20 Pet Friendly Pavilions At Pantops End-Unit Townhome - AVAILABLE JUNE 15th This 3 bedroom, 3.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
1933 ASHEVILLE DR
1933 Asheville Drive, Pantops, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
2234 sqft
Beautiful three level town home features a ground level entry and 1-car garage. Large deck, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors & open floor plan. Rent includes yard maintenance & trash. 3 miles to UVA hospital. Easy access to 64 & 250.

1 of 21

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
2105 Sundown Place
2105 Sundown Place, Pantops, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2950 sqft
2105 Sundown Place Available 07/01/20 Pet Friendly, End-Unit Pantops Townhouse With Views! - AVAILABLE JULY 1st This 3 bedroom, 3.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
2153 WHISPERING HOLLOW LN
2153 Whispering Hollow Lane, Pantops, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1932 sqft
Available July 1. Mozart with 1 Car Garage featuring 3 Bdrms/2 Baths/Fin Rec Room/Spacious Owners Suite with Walk-in Closet/Bedroom Level Laundry and much more! Enjoy Mountain/Water views & live moments from Dtown, I-64 & STEPS from all Conveniences.
Results within 1 mile of Pantops

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 09:12am
Martha Jefferson
1 Unit Available
524 Locust Ave - Apt B
524 Locust Avenue, Charlottesville, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1200 sqft
Enjoy an easy stroll to Downtown and conveniences from upper level apartment in this gorgeous Victorian. updated bathroom,Tall ceilings, hardwood floors and deck.Small pets negot. Off-street parking with shared Washer/dryer room .

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1332 LeParc Terrace
1332 Le Parc Ter, Albemarle County, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1158 sqft
- (RLNE5799487)

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1276 Chatham Ridge
1276 Chatham Ridge, Albemarle County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
1880 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
1276 Chatham Ridge Available 07/11/20 1276 Chatham Ridge - Custom 3/4 bedroom 2.5 bath town home located in convenient River Run.

1 of 29

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Hunter's Hall
1 Unit Available
1906 Glissade Lane
1906 Glissade Ln, Albemarle County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1850 sqft
1906 Glissade Lane Available 08/03/20 3 Level Pantops Townhome - AVAILABLE AUGUST 3rd This 3 bedroom, 2 full/2 half bath Cascadia townhouse offers convenience to Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital, State Farm, I64, and downtown.

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Belmont
1 Unit Available
129 Waterbury Court
129 Waterbury Court, Charlottesville, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1200 sqft
129 Waterbury Court Available 08/01/20 3br 1.5ba Upgraded Town Home Minutes to Downtown/UVA and I64 - 129 Waterbury Ct ***In order to view the Property please follow Covid-19 Regulations to view.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Martha Jefferson
1 Unit Available
1130 EAST HIGH ST
1130 East High Street, Charlottesville, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful two bedroom two bath new condominium in downtown Charlottesville’s newest development: Eleven-30 condominiums. Just now available for immediate lease. Indoor parking for one car. Storage space too. Internet included.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Locust Grove
1 Unit Available
634 WATSON AVE
634 Watson Avenue, Charlottesville, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1346 sqft
Unique "Round House" on Watson! Walk to downtown, or 5 mins to 29 or I64 from this central location. Open concept layout, two bedrooms one bath. Recently renovated. Large fenced yard on a lot that is >.5 acre in the city. Pets considered.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Martha Jefferson
1 Unit Available
815 ST CLAIR AVE
815 Saint Clair Avenue, Charlottesville, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,850
2200 sqft
Newly renovated 4BR, 3 bath single-family home, 15 minute walk to the Downtown Mall. 2,200+ sf w/ large porch, outdoor patios, and unfinished basement. 0.8 acre yard.

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
620 Riverside Shops Way
620 Riverside Shops Way, Albemarle County, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
1056 sqft
Welcome to the newest community in Charlottesville - The Apartments at Riverside Village! Step inside your home flooded w/ natural light from large living room windows and glass sliding doors to your own private patio.
Results within 5 miles of Pantops
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
18 Units Available
Fifth Street Place
411 Afton Pond Ct, Charlottesville, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,275
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,432
1128 sqft
Brand-new community with a resort-style pool, club lounge with game room, large fitness center and yoga studio. Prime location within walking distance to Fifth Street Station and Wegman's.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Westfield
22 Units Available
Granite Park
2407 Peyton Dr, Charlottesville, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,068
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,011
914 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,389
1130 sqft
Welcome home to Granite Park in Charlottesville, VA. Our pet friendly community offers spacious 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes perfectly located less than 2 miles from the University of Virginia campus, downtown and the Jefferson Theatre.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
$
28 Units Available
Arden Place
1810 Arden Creek Lane, Charlottesville, VA
Studio
$1,339
589 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,333
913 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,479
1180 sqft
Luxury apartments with fully equipped kitchens, in-unit laundry, a 24-hour gym and a pool. Extra storage is available. The pet-friendly apartments are just off Seminole Trail/Highway 29.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Pantops, VA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Pantops renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

Similar Pages

Pantops 1 BedroomsPantops 2 BedroomsPantops 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsPantops 3 BedroomsPantops Apartments with Balcony
Pantops Apartments with GaragePantops Apartments with GymPantops Apartments with Hardwood FloorsPantops Apartments with Parking
Pantops Apartments with PoolPantops Apartments with Washer-DryerPantops Dog Friendly ApartmentsPantops Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlottesville, VAHarrisonburg, VAFarmville, VA
Culpeper, VALake of the Woods, VAMassanetta Springs, VA
Fishersville, VAHollymead, VACrozet, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Longwood UniversityJames Madison University
Piedmont Virginia Community College