Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

476 Rolkin Road

476 Rolkin Road · (434) 973-3003
Location

476 Rolkin Road, Pantops, VA 22911

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 476 Rolkin Road · Avail. now

$1,775

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1611 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
basketball court
parking
playground
garage
tennis court
476 Rolkin Road Available 06/20/20 Pavilions at Pantops Townhome With Pond & Mountain Views - AVAILABLE JUNE 20th

*Interior photos are similar to the floor plan available. Finishes and wall colors differ and are shown in the pre-recorded video tour.

This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath Pavilions at Pantops townhome offers close proximity to Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital, State Farm, restaurants and shops, the 250 bypass, and Interstate 64. The neighborhood is also convenient to downtown and the University of Virginia Medical Center.

The attached home features 1,611 finished sqft, three living levels, carpet and ceramic tile flooring (no hardwood, as shown in photos), a deck with pond views, and an attached rear entry 1 car garage. Enjoy miles of sidewalks for walking, biking, and running, multiple playgrounds, basketball and tennis courts, plus ponds stocked with fish.

The main level offers an open carpted living room, eat-in kitchen with tile flooring, granite counters, stainless steel appliances (refrigerator, gas range, microwave, and dishwasher), a center island and a pantry, plus a half bath. The top level includes a master bedroom with a tray ceiling, a walk-in closet, and private full bath, plus two additional bedrooms, the laundry area, and hallway bath.

The lower level of the home offers flex space, which would be perfect for a family room or home office plus additional unfinished space.

Rent includes: trash dumpster pickup and exterior maintenance.

This property is within the following school district:

* Stone-Robinson Elementary
* Burley Middle
* Monticello High

No smoking or pets are allowed at the property. Upon lease signing there is a security deposit of $1,775 due. First month's rent of $1,775 (unless otherwise prorated) is due prior to the lease start date.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5779052)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 476 Rolkin Road have any available units?
476 Rolkin Road has a unit available for $1,775 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 476 Rolkin Road have?
Some of 476 Rolkin Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 476 Rolkin Road currently offering any rent specials?
476 Rolkin Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 476 Rolkin Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 476 Rolkin Road is pet friendly.
Does 476 Rolkin Road offer parking?
Yes, 476 Rolkin Road does offer parking.
Does 476 Rolkin Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 476 Rolkin Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 476 Rolkin Road have a pool?
No, 476 Rolkin Road does not have a pool.
Does 476 Rolkin Road have accessible units?
No, 476 Rolkin Road does not have accessible units.
Does 476 Rolkin Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 476 Rolkin Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 476 Rolkin Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 476 Rolkin Road does not have units with air conditioning.
