476 Rolkin Road Available 06/20/20 Pavilions at Pantops Townhome With Pond & Mountain Views - AVAILABLE JUNE 20th



*Interior photos are similar to the floor plan available. Finishes and wall colors differ and are shown in the pre-recorded video tour.



This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath Pavilions at Pantops townhome offers close proximity to Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital, State Farm, restaurants and shops, the 250 bypass, and Interstate 64. The neighborhood is also convenient to downtown and the University of Virginia Medical Center.



The attached home features 1,611 finished sqft, three living levels, carpet and ceramic tile flooring (no hardwood, as shown in photos), a deck with pond views, and an attached rear entry 1 car garage. Enjoy miles of sidewalks for walking, biking, and running, multiple playgrounds, basketball and tennis courts, plus ponds stocked with fish.



The main level offers an open carpted living room, eat-in kitchen with tile flooring, granite counters, stainless steel appliances (refrigerator, gas range, microwave, and dishwasher), a center island and a pantry, plus a half bath. The top level includes a master bedroom with a tray ceiling, a walk-in closet, and private full bath, plus two additional bedrooms, the laundry area, and hallway bath.



The lower level of the home offers flex space, which would be perfect for a family room or home office plus additional unfinished space.



Rent includes: trash dumpster pickup and exterior maintenance.



This property is within the following school district:



* Stone-Robinson Elementary

* Burley Middle

* Monticello High



No smoking or pets are allowed at the property. Upon lease signing there is a security deposit of $1,775 due. First month's rent of $1,775 (unless otherwise prorated) is due prior to the lease start date.



